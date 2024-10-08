The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is not over yet, and it's offering unbeatable discounts on JBL speakers! Known for their superior sound quality and stylish designs, JBL speakers are now available at never-before-seen prices. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home audio setup or grab a portable Bluetooth speaker for on-the-go music, this sale offers amazing deals across the JBL range.

From powerful party speakers to compact, wireless models, there's something for every music lover. Enjoy crystal-clear sound and deep bass, all at a fraction of the cost. Plus, with additional offers like exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options, it’s the perfect time to grab your dream JBL speaker and elevate your listening experience. Don’t miss out—shop now before the deals disappear!

1. JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)

The JBL Flip 5 is a compact yet powerful wireless Bluetooth speaker, delivering signature JBL sound with an impressive bass radiator. Its rugged fabric design and vibrant colour options make it visually appealing, while its IPX7 waterproof rating ensures durability. With PartyBoost compatibility, you can pair multiple JBL speakers for an amplified audio experience. The USB Type-C port enhances charging speed, making it a great choice for portable music lovers.

Specifications of JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Sound: JBL Signature Sound with Bass Radiator

Design: Rugged Fabric, Vibrant Colours

Battery Life: Up to 12 Hours

Waterproof: IPX7

Charging: Type C

Features: PartyBoost

Weight: 540 g

2. JBL Partybox 110 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker

The JBL Partybox 110 is designed for those who love hosting parties with massive sound. It delivers 160W of monstrous JBL Pro Sound and a dynamic light show, adding visual excitement to your event. With up to 12 hours of playtime, this speaker is built to keep the party going all night. Its splashproof design, built-in power bank, and mic/guitar inputs ensure versatility, making it perfect for indoor or outdoor celebrations.

Specifications of JBL Partybox 110:

Sound: 160W JBL Pro Sound

Playtime: Up to 12 Hours

Waterproof: Splashproof

Features: Dynamic Light Show, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input

Connectivity: Bluetooth, PartyBox App

Weight: 10.84 kg

3. JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)

The JBL Go 3 is a pocket-sized powerhouse with JBL Pro Sound, offering excellent audio quality in a small form factor. Its rugged fabric design and vibrant colours make it a stylish accessory, while its waterproof and dustproof capabilities ensure it’s ready for any adventure. With Type-C charging, the Go 3 is perfect for those who need a lightweight, ultraportable speaker that doesn’t compromise on sound.

Specifications of JBL Go 3:

Sound: JBL Pro Sound

Design: Rugged Fabric, Vibrant Colours

Waterproof: IP67

Charging: Type C

Weight: 209 g

Battery Life: 5 Hours

4. JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)

The JBL Flip 6 takes portable audio to the next level with JBL Pro Sound and PartyBoost compatibility for stereo sound. Offering up to 12 hours of playtime, this speaker is built for all-day use. Its IP67 water and dustproof rating make it highly durable, perfect for both outdoor and indoor activities. The Flip 6 also features customization through the JBL app, allowing for sound personalization.

Specifications of JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Sound: JBL Pro Sound

Playtime: Up to 12 Hours

Waterproof & Dustproof: IP67

Features: PartyBoost, JBL App Customization

Charging: Type C

Weight: 550 g

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get heavy discounts on cameras and accessories like tripod, gimbal and more

5. JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)

The JBL Go 4 is a compact and ultraportable speaker, ideal for those who prioritize portability without compromising on sound quality. Offering JBL Pro Sound, it’s equipped with water and dustproof capabilities, making it perfect for outdoor adventures. Its rugged design and vibrant colours add to its aesthetic appeal. With Type-C charging and easy Bluetooth connectivity, the JBL Go 4 is a go-to option for music on the move.

Specifications of JBL Go 4:

Sound: JBL Pro Sound

Waterproof & Dustproof: IP67

Design: Rugged Fabric, Vibrant Colours

Charging: Type C

Weight: 220 g

Amazon sale 2024

Top deals and discounts for you:

7. JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Original Pro Sound, 20 Hours Playtime, Deep Bass, Built-in Powerbank, Wi-Fi with AirPlay, IP67 Water & Dustproof, One App (Black)

The JBL Charge 5 is an all-in-one powerhouse, combining exceptional sound quality with long-lasting performance. With up to 20 hours of playtime and JBL’s Original Pro Sound, it delivers deep bass for an immersive experience. The built-in power bank allows you to charge devices on the go, while the IP67 water and dustproof rating ensures durability. Plus, it supports Wi-Fi with AirPlay for seamless streaming, making it an ideal choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

Specifications of JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Sound: JBL Original Pro Sound

Playtime: Up to 20 Hours

Waterproof & Dustproof: IP67

Features: Built-in Powerbank, Wi-Fi with AirPlay

Charging: Type C

Weight: 960 g

The JBL Clip 4 is a compact, ultra-portable speaker perfect for those on the go. With its integrated carabiner, you can easily clip it to your bag, bike, or belt loop for music wherever you are. Despite its small size, the Clip 4 delivers JBL Pro Sound with impressive clarity. The rugged fabric design, vibrant colours, and IP67 rating make it both stylish and durable. It's dustproof and waterproof, ensuring a worry-free adventure.

Specifications of JBL Clip 4 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Sound: JBL Pro Sound

Waterproof & Dustproof: IP67

Features: Integrated Carabiner

Charging: Type C

Weight: 239 g

Playtime: Up to 10 Hours

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Massive saving on automotive accessories like GPS trackers, TPM sensors and more

8. JBL Cinema SB271 Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

The JBL Cinema SB271 elevates your home audio experience with Dolby Digital sound and a powerful wireless subwoofer. Its 2.1 channel system delivers deep bass, making movie nights more immersive. Equipped with Bluetooth and HDMI ARC, this soundbar offers flexible connectivity for seamless integration with your home theatre system. Whether you’re watching movies or streaming music, the JBL Cinema SB271 offers premium sound at a great value.

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB271 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer:

Sound: Dolby Digital, 2.1 Channel

Subwoofer: Wireless

Features: Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical Connectivity

Remote: Yes

Power: 220W

Weight: 6.24 kg

9. JBL Cinema SB241 Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

The JBL Cinema SB241 offers impressive audio performance with Dolby Digital sound and a wired subwoofer for deep bass. Designed for both movies and music, this 2.1 channel soundbar provides immersive sound quality without breaking the bank. It features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stream music directly from your devices. Its HDMI ARC support makes it easy to connect to your TV for an enhanced home theatre experience.

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB241 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer:

Sound: Dolby Digital, 2.1 Channel

Subwoofer: Wired

Features: Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical Connectivity

Remote: Yes

Power: 110W

Weight: 4.6 kg

10. JBL Cinema SB190 Deep Bass Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

The JBL Cinema SB190 takes your home audio to the next level with Dolby Atmos technology and a wireless subwoofer for deep bass. This 2.1 channel soundbar provides rich, clear audio, creating a cinematic experience right in your living room. With Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, and optical connectivity, it’s versatile and easy to set up. Its sound mode for voice clarity enhances dialogue, making it perfect for both movies and shows.

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB190 Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer:

Sound: Dolby Atmos, 2.1 Channel

Subwoofer: Wireless

Features: Sound Mode for Voice Clarity, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical Connectivity

Remote: Yes

Power: 360W

Weight: 6.5 kg

Also read: Want the Apple experience? Over 30% discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival on MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and more

FAQs

Question : What is the battery life of JBL portable Bluetooth speakers?

Ans : JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, such as the Flip series, generally offer 10-12 hours of playtime on a full charge. Larger models like the Charge 5 can last up to 20 hours.

Question : Are JBL speakers waterproof?

Ans : Many JBL speakers, including the Flip, Go, and Charge series, come with an IP67 or IPX7 rating, making them both waterproof and dustproof, suitable for outdoor use.

Question : Can JBL speakers be connected to each other for stereo sound?

Ans : Yes, JBL speakers with PartyBoost or JBL Connect+ technology can be wirelessly connected to each other for synchronized sound across multiple speakers.

Question : What is the difference between JBL Flip 5 and Flip 6?

Ans : The JBL Flip 6 features improved sound quality, with a two-way speaker system for more powerful audio, and an upgraded IP67 water and dustproof rating compared to the Flip 5’s IPX7 rating.

Question : Do JBL speakers support voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri?

Ans : Some JBL speakers, such as the Charge and Flip series, support voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri when connected via Bluetooth to a smartphone or smart device.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.