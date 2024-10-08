Top deals and discounts for you:

The JBL Charge 5 is an all-in-one powerhouse, combining exceptional sound quality with long-lasting performance. With up to 20 hours of playtime and JBL’s Original Pro Sound, it delivers deep bass for an immersive experience. The built-in power bank allows you to charge devices on the go, while the IP67 water and dustproof rating ensures durability. Plus, it supports Wi-Fi with AirPlay for seamless streaming, making it an ideal choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

The JBL Clip 4 is a compact, ultra-portable speaker perfect for those on the go. With its integrated carabiner, you can easily clip it to your bag, bike, or belt loop for music wherever you are. Despite its small size, the Clip 4 delivers JBL Pro Sound with impressive clarity. The rugged fabric design, vibrant colours, and IP67 rating make it both stylish and durable. It's dustproof and waterproof, ensuring a worry-free adventure.

The JBL Cinema SB271 elevates your home audio experience with Dolby Digital sound and a powerful wireless subwoofer. Its 2.1 channel system delivers deep bass, making movie nights more immersive. Equipped with Bluetooth and HDMI ARC, this soundbar offers flexible connectivity for seamless integration with your home theatre system. Whether you’re watching movies or streaming music, the JBL Cinema SB271 offers premium sound at a great value.

The JBL Cinema SB241 offers impressive audio performance with Dolby Digital sound and a wired subwoofer for deep bass. Designed for both movies and music, this 2.1 channel soundbar provides immersive sound quality without breaking the bank. It features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stream music directly from your devices. Its HDMI ARC support makes it easy to connect to your TV for an enhanced home theatre experience.

The JBL Cinema SB190 takes your home audio to the next level with Dolby Atmos technology and a wireless subwoofer for deep bass. This 2.1 channel soundbar provides rich, clear audio, creating a cinematic experience right in your living room. With Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, and optical connectivity, it’s versatile and easy to set up. Its sound mode for voice clarity enhances dialogue, making it perfect for both movies and shows.

FAQs

Question : What is the battery life of JBL portable Bluetooth speakers?

Ans : JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, such as the Flip series, generally offer 10-12 hours of playtime on a full charge. Larger models like the Charge 5 can last up to 20 hours.

Question : Are JBL speakers waterproof?

Ans : Many JBL speakers, including the Flip, Go, and Charge series, come with an IP67 or IPX7 rating, making them both waterproof and dustproof, suitable for outdoor use.

Question : Can JBL speakers be connected to each other for stereo sound?

Ans : Yes, JBL speakers with PartyBoost or JBL Connect+ technology can be wirelessly connected to each other for synchronized sound across multiple speakers.

Question : What is the difference between JBL Flip 5 and Flip 6?

Ans : The JBL Flip 6 features improved sound quality, with a two-way speaker system for more powerful audio, and an upgraded IP67 water and dustproof rating compared to the Flip 5’s IPX7 rating.

Question : Do JBL speakers support voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri?

Ans : Some JBL speakers, such as the Charge and Flip series, support voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri when connected via Bluetooth to a smartphone or smart device.