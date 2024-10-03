Don't miss out on huge savings in the Great Indian Festival 2024! Get over 50% off on top-quality inverters and batteries to keep your home powered. Whether it's for backup or everyday use, find unbeatable deals only in this limited-time Great Amazon Sale.

The Great Indian Festival 2024 is here, bringing incredible discounts on essential home power solutions! If you're looking to upgrade or replace your inverter and batteries, now's the time. With over 50% off on top brands, this sale offers unbeatable prices to keep your home powered during outages or emergencies. From energy-efficient inverters to long-lasting batteries, the Great Indian Festival Amazon sale has everything you need to stay prepared. Whether it's for regular use or backup during power cuts, these deals won't last long. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save big and invest in reliable power solutions! Shop now during the Great Amazon Sale and enjoy massive discounts before the festival ends!

The Luminous Power Sine 800 is a reliable inverter designed for homes, offices, and shops. It provides stable, pure sine wave power output, ensuring smooth operation for sensitive electronics. With a VA rating of 700VA and peak load capacity of 560 watts, it can power essential appliances like lights, fans, and a television during power cuts. The inverter is compatible with a 12V battery (not included) and supports various battery types. Its compact design makes it ideal for different environments.

Specifications of Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave Inverter 700VA/12V rating

560W peak load

Pure sine wave output

Supports 1 x 12V battery (80-220 Ah)

Dimensions: 27.5 x 26.2 x 12 cm

Weight: 7.4 kg

The Luminous Zelio+ 1100 is a reliable power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. It features a pure sinewave output, ensuring the safety of sensitive electronics. Its 900VA/12V capacity can handle essential devices during power cuts. The user-friendly LCD provides real-time information about battery status and load levels. It is easy to install and has a 36-month warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter Capacity: 900VA/12V

Power Output: Pure sinewave

Wattage: 900 Watts

LCD Display for real-time updates

36-month warranty

Supports 1 inverter battery

Microtek iMerlyn 1050 Advanced Digital 900VA/12V Inverter is a reliable inverter designed for homes, offices, and shops. It offers 900VA power with a peak load of 725W, making it perfect for moderate power requirements. It supports one 12V battery (100 Ah - 200 Ah) and is compatible with various types of batteries like flat plate, tubular, and SMF. The inverter comes with a digital LED display for real-time updates on power backup and battery status, and it includes a 2-year warranty. It’s a practical choice for areas with frequent power cuts.

Specifications of Microtek iMerlyn 1050 Advanced Digital 900VA/12V Inverter Power: 900VA/12V

Max Peak Load: 725W

Battery compatibility: 1x (12V) battery, 100Ah-200Ah

Digital LED display

Supports flat plate, tubular, and SMF batteries

2-year warranty

The V-Guard Prime 1150 is a 1000VA inverter designed for homes, offices, and shops. It ensures stable power with pure sinewave technology, ideal for running sensitive electronics. The inverter supports up to 800 watts of peak load, making it suitable for powering a fridge, TV, fans, and lights. It is compatible with 12V batteries (80Ah-220Ah) and offers a battery water-topping reminder, as well as a performance switch. The unit comes with a 2-year warranty and nationwide support.

Specifications of V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter Capacity: 1000VA/12V

Peak Load: 800 watts

Battery Compatibility: 80Ah-220Ah (Flat, Tubular, SMF)

Pure Sinewave technology

Battery water-topping reminder

Dimensions: 275mm x 250mm x 115mm

Microtek Super Power 1000 Advanced Digital Inverter (900VA/12V) is a reliable solution for homes, offices, and shops during power cuts. It supports one battery and can handle peak loads of up to 720 watts. The digital LED display shows power backup and battery charging status. Compatible with different battery types (flat plate, tubular, SMF), it’s easy to maintain and offers high charge acceptance. With a two-year warranty, it's built to last. This inverter ensures uninterrupted power with minimal maintenance.

Specifications of Microtek Super Power 1000 Advanced Digital Inverter VA Rating: 900VA/12V

Max Load: 720 watts

Battery Compatibility: 100 Ah-200 Ah

Supports one 12V battery

Digital LED display

2-year warranty

Check out more Inverter deals on Amazon Sale 2024

The Microtek DuraLong MTK1502424JT is a 150Ah inverter battery designed for longer life and reliable performance. Its Advanced Dura Core Technology ensures durability, while its extended backup capacity keeps your home, office, or shop running without interruptions. This battery also features faster recharging, meaning less downtime and more productivity. It is versatile, suitable for various settings, and comes with a 48-month warranty (24 months flat + 24 months pro-rata) for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Microtek DuraLong MTK1502424JT 150Ah capacity

Advanced Dura Core Technology

Super Alloy and Binder Additives

Faster recharge capability

Extended backup duration

48 months total warranty

The Microtek DuraSmart MTK1502121JT inverter battery offers long-lasting performance with its Advanced Dura Core Technology, providing extended battery life. It delivers excellent backup, ensuring a continuous power supply for homes, offices, and shops. The battery recharges quickly, reducing downtime, and comes with a 42-month warranty (21 months flat + 21 months pro-rata), offering reliable assurance.

Specifications of Microtek DuraSmart MTK1502121JT | 150Ah/12V Inverter Battery 150Ah/12V capacity

Advanced Dura Core Technology

Super Alloy and Binder Additives for longer life

Faster recharge feature

Suitable for homes, offices, and shops

42 months total warranty (21 months flat + 21 months pro-rata)

The Genus Hallabol GTT170 Tall Tubular 150 AH Inverter Battery is designed for homes, offices, or solar use. With a capacity of 150Ah and fast charging capabilities, it ensures reliable backup power. The battery is built with high-quality materials, offering long-lasting performance. It comes with a 60-month warranty, which includes a 30-month full replacement and a 30-month pro-rata warranty. It also features automatic warranty registration, eliminating the need for paperwork. The preventive maintenance plan ensures a lifespan of 6-7 years, making it a cost-effective option for dependable power needs.

Specifications of Genus Hallabol GTT170 Tall Tubular 150 AH Inverter Battery Brand: Genus

Battery Capacity: 150 Amp Hours

Power Source: Battery Powered

Wattage: 1800 Watt Hours

Warranty: 60 Months (30 months full replacement + 30 months pro-rata)

Automatic warranty registration

The Genus Hallabol GTT200 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery is designed for homes, offices, and shops. It has a high capacity of 165 Ah and provides stable backup during long and frequent power cuts. With a 72-month warranty, it ensures reliable performance over the long term. This tall tubular lead-acid battery is durable, recyclable, and equipped with 6 water level indicators to maintain optimal performance. Claiming the warranty is simple, requiring only a call to customer care and proof of purchase. The battery is ideal for areas with frequent power outages.

Specifications of Genus Hallabol GTT200 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Battery Type: Tall Tubular Lead Acid.

Capacity: 165 Ah / 12V.

Warranty: 72 Months (42 Months Full Replacement + 30 Months Pro-rata).

Water Level Indicators: 6 indicators.

Designed for: Homes, Offices, and Shops.

Recyclable and Durable Build.

Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery is ideal for home and office use. It offers a high capacity of 240 Amp-hours (AH), making it perfect for long power backup. This battery uses Nanotechnology, ensuring durability and fast charging. It comes with a 60-month warranty, including 36 months of full replacement and 24 months of pro-rata coverage. Designed for inverter/UPS systems, it guarantees reliable performance for various applications.

Specifications of Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery Capacity: 240 Amp-hours (AH)

Wattage: 2880 Watt-hours

Warranty: 60 months (36 months full replacement, 24 months pro-rata)

Nanotechnology

Tubular design for durability

Fast charging

FAQs Question : What is the discount available on inverters and batteries during the Great Indian Festival 2024? Ans : You can enjoy discounts of over 65% on a wide range of inverters and batteries. This is the perfect time to grab top-quality power solutions at unbeatable prices. Question : Are there any specific brands included in the sale? Ans : Yes, many top brands are offering significant discounts during the Great Indian Sale. You'll find reliable options from popular manufacturers known for their quality and durability. Question : How long will the sale last? Ans : The Great Indian Festival Amazon sale is a limited-time event. It's best to shop early to take advantage of these discounts before stock runs out or the sale ends. Question : Can I return products purchased during the sale? Ans : Yes, most products come with the standard return policy. However, make sure to check the specific return terms for each item before purchasing. Question : Are there any additional offers or payment benefits available? Ans : Yes, you can also benefit from extra cashback, no-cost EMI options, and bank offers. Check the product details and payment options during checkout for more savings.