Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Pre-deals revealed across categories for impatient buyers | Mint

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Pre-deals revealed across categories for impatient buyers
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is coming sooner than you realise. Check out the top pre deals that you can avail now before the sale comes for everyone.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is just around the corner, but for those who can’t wait, pre-deals have already started rolling out across a wide range of categories. Whether you're in the market for a new washing machine, refrigerator, TV, or even an air conditioner, now’s the perfect time to grab some fantastic discounts before the main event kicks off.