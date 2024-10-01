The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 brings incredible offers on essential home appliances, particularly air purifiers and dehumidifiers. With up to 75% off, this sale is the perfect opportunity to enhance your indoor air quality and comfort. Air purifiers help remove allergens, pollutants, and odours, making your home a healthier place for you and your family. Meanwhile, dehumidifiers work to reduce excess moisture, preventing mould and mildew growth while creating a more pleasant living environment. Whether you're looking to invest in your well-being or simply upgrade your home, this sale features a range of top brands and models to suit every need. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals during this limited-time event!

Find the best deals on air purifiers to grab at the Great Indian Sale right here:

1. Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White

The Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier is designed to create a healthier home environment by effectively trapping 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles. With an impressive filter life of 8,500 hours, it ensures long-lasting performance, making it a reliable choice for families concerned about indoor air quality. This air purifier covers areas up to 355 square feet, ideal for living rooms or bedrooms. It makes a thoughtful gift for anyone looking to improve their air quality. Don't miss out on the deals during the Great Indian Sale!

Specifications of Coway Airmega 150

Filter Type: Special Green Anti Virus True HEPA

Power Source: Electric

Noise Level: 22 dB

Special features: Longest filter life of 8500 hours, 7-year manufacturer warranty

2. Mi Air Purifier for Home 4, Equipped with Ionizer & Laser Sensor, True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Viruses & PM 0.1, Covers 516 Sq.Ft, OLED Touch screen, White (AC-M16-SC)

The Mi Air Purifier for Home 4 is an advanced solution for maintaining clean indoor air. Equipped with a True HEPA filter, it effectively traps 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles, ensuring a healthier living environment. With a coverage area of 516 square feet, it is perfect for larger rooms. The built-in ioniser helps keep the air fresh, making it an excellent choice for families with allergies. Enjoy the benefits of cleaner air during the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of Mi Air Purifier 4

Filter Type: True HEPA

Power Source: Corded Electric

CADR: 400 m³/hour

Special features: TUV Allergy Care certified, 360-degree filtration

3. Dyson Air Purifier Tp10 Cool Gen1 (Latest Launch) - White

The Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 is a powerful addition to any home, designed to keep your indoor air fresh and clean. With its advanced HEPA H13 filter and activated carbon filter, it captures 99.95% of pollutants as small as 0.1 microns, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. Suitable for spaces up to 600 square feet, this air purifier is not only efficient but also stylish. Enjoy cleaner air effortlessly during the Great Amazon Sale!

Specifications of Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1

Filter Type: HEPA H13 + Activated Carbon

Power Source: Corded Electric

Floor Area Coverage: 600 Square Feet

Special features: Remote control, Captures 99.95% of pollutants

Also read: Best air purifier under ₹5000 | Need home air purifiers to battle severe pollution?

4. Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption, Ideal For Bedrooms. - White

The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 is designed for those seeking clean and fresh air in their homes. With the ability to purify rooms up to 36 m² (380 sq. ft.) in just 10 minutes, it effectively removes 99.97% of allergens, dust, and smoke thanks to its advanced 3-layer HEPA filtration system. Its ultra-quiet operation at only 15 dB makes it perfect for bedrooms, and its energy-efficient design uses less power than a traditional light bulb. Upgrade your air quality effortlessly during the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711

Filter Type: HEPA

Power Source: Corded Electric

Floor Area Coverage: Up to 36 m² (380 Square Feet)

Special features: Real-time air quality monitor, Long-lasting air filter with smart change indicator

5. Eureka Forbes Smart Air Purifier 355 | WiFi Enabled | Surround 360° | Removes 99.97% Impurities & PM | True HEPA H13 | 4-Stage, 10-Min Purification | App Control | Sleep Mode | Covers 480 Sq Ft.

The Eureka Forbes Smart Air Purifier 355 is perfect for maintaining a healthy home environment. With WiFi-enabled smart control, you can manage the purifier remotely using a smartphone app. Its 360° air intake technology ensures comprehensive purification, effectively removing 99.97% of impurities and particulate matter as small as 0.1 μm. This purifier also features a 4-stage advanced purification system, which includes a True HEPA H13 filter, ensuring cleaner air for your family. Enjoy peace of mind and cleaner air during the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Smart Air Purifier 355

Filter Type: True HEPA, Activated Carbon, Pre-filter

Power Source: Corded Electric

Floor Area Coverage: Up to 480 Sq. Ft.

Special features: WiFi-enabled smart control, 4-stage advanced purification system

Click here to explore the entire range of deals available at the Amazon Sale 2024

Find the best deals on dehumidifiers to grab at the Great Indian Sale right here:

6. TABYIK Dehumidifiers,35 Oz Dehumidifier,Small Dehumidifiers For Home Quiet With Auto Shut Off,Dehumidifiers For Bedroom (280 Sq. Ft),Bathroom,Rv,Closet

The TABYIK Dehumidifier is a compact and efficient solution for reducing humidity in your home. With a capacity of 35 oz (1000 ml), it can extract up to 16 oz (450 ml) of water daily in humid conditions. Its ultra-quiet operation at just 28 dB makes it ideal for bedrooms and offices. This dehumidifier features a colourful light option for a relaxing atmosphere and an auto shut-off function for safety. Perfect for bathrooms or small spaces, this device is an excellent choice for the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of TABYIK Dehumidifier

Capacity: 1000 ml (35 oz)

Special Feature: Auto shut-off protection

Recommended Uses: Home, bedroom, bathroom

Special features: Colourful atmosphere lights, ultra-quiet operation

7. POWER PYE ELECTRONICS ABS 3 In 1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier (12 L/Day, White)

The POWER PYE ELECTRONICS 3-in-1 Dehumidifier is a versatile home appliance designed to dehumidify, dry clothes, and purify the air. With a capacity of 12 litres and a storage tank size of 4 litres, it efficiently removes moisture while being energy-efficient, costing only about 1.5p per hour. The WiFi-enabled device supports Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient control. It features an automatic restart and defrost mode, making it ideal for homes dealing with dampness. This multifunctional unit is a great addition to your home, especially during the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of POWER PYE ELECTRONICS Dehumidifier

Capacity: 12 litres

Special Feature: WiFi enabled, automatic restart

Recommended Uses: Residential

Special features: Child lock controls, timer settings

Also read: Sharp air purifiers | Philips air purifiers

8. dehumidifiers, quiet dehumidifier small dehumidifiers for basement

The SANVINDER Dehumidifier is a compact and efficient solution for maintaining a comfortable environment in your home. With a capacity of 750 millilitres, it effectively absorbs up to 16 ounces (450 ml) of moisture daily, making it perfect for bedrooms or small spaces. The ultra-quiet operation, at less than 35 dB, ensures peaceful sleep, while the auto-off feature adds safety by stopping the unit when the tank is full. Energy-efficient and affordable, it uses only 0.96 kWh in 24 hours, making it a smart choice for humid conditions. This mini dehumidifier is ideal for the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of SANVINDER Dehumidifier

Capacity: 750 millilitres

Special Feature: Ultra-quiet operation

Recommended Uses: Home

Special features: Auto-off function, energy-saving design

9. SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier Machine with Plasmacluster Tech (fight against mold, virus, fungus). Absorbs moisture I Clothes dryer I Covers: 250 sq. ft. I Drain 10L/day I ‎DW-P10M-W

The SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier is designed to enhance your living space by effectively reducing humidity. With a capacity to absorb up to 10 litres of moisture daily, it helps maintain a comfortable environment while also fighting against mould, viruses, and fungi using patented Plasmacluster technology. This device features a 2.5-litre tank for moisture collection and can connect to a hose for continuous drainage. The auto shut-off and sleep mode functions add convenience and safety, making it an ideal choice for homes. Perfect for the Great Amazon Sale, it ensures your home stays fresh and healthy.

Specifications of SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier

Capacity: 10 litres/day

Special Feature: Plasmacluster technology

Recommended Uses: Home

Special features: Auto shut-off, laundry mode

10. Dehumidifiers, Breezome Dehumidifiers for Bedroom 500 ft² Home with 2 Modes 7 lights, Ultra-quiet Dehumidifier for Basement with Timer Auto-off, Auto Deforst Protection, Small Dehumidifiers for Office RV

The Breezome Dehumidifier is an efficient solution for maintaining optimal humidity levels in spaces up to 500 square feet, such as bedrooms, basements, and offices. With its ultra-quiet operation and two modes, you can choose your preferred setting for maximum comfort. The dehumidifier features seven colourful lights, a timer, and an auto-off function for safety and convenience. It effectively removes up to 0.56 litres of moisture daily, making it a reliable choice for a healthy indoor environment. Ideal for the Amazon Sale 2024, it combines functionality with a compact design.

Specifications of Breezome Dehumidifier

Capacity: 1.8 litres

Special Feature: Quiet operation

Recommended Uses: Home, office, RV

Special features: Timer, auto-defrost protection

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get up to 64% off on air purifiers from brands like Dyson, Phillips and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Grab discounts of up to 74% off on recliners and massagers

Amazon Sale 2024: Enjoy up to 75% off on the best room heaters and geysers from brands like Bajaj, Havells and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals LIVE for all: Get up to 65% off best TVs from top TV brands like Sony and Samsung.

FAQs

Question : What types of ovens are available during the sale?

Ans : You can find various types of ovens, including convection microwave ovens, solo microwave ovens, and oven toaster grillers (OTGs) from popular brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and Philips.

Question : Are there any discounts on microwaves?

Ans : Yes, the sale typically features significant discounts, going up to 75% on various microwave models.

Question : How do I know which oven or microwave is right for me?

Ans : Consider your cooking needs, the size of your family, and your kitchen space. Check the capacity (litres), power (watts), and features such as auto-cook menus, grill options, and timer settings.

Question : Can I return or exchange my purchased oven or microwave?

Ans : Yes, Amazon generally offers a return or exchange policy, but it's essential to check the specific terms and conditions related to the product during the sale.

Question : Are there any warranty options available?

Ans : Most brands offer a standard warranty on their ovens and microwaves, usually ranging from 1 to 3 years. Always check the warranty details before purchasing.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.