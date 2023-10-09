Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Avail up to 55% discount on room heaters

The Amazon Sale 2023 is the best time to gear up for the coming winter season. Check out the best deals and discounts on room heaters and bring home the best one for you during this Amazon sale.

As the much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 gets going, consumers across the nation should prepare for incredible discounts and unbeatable deals on a wide array of products. While smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets often steal the spotlight during such sales events, it's essential to remember that preparation for the winter season should also be on the agenda. Amid the excitement of tech upgrades and fashion finds, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers a golden opportunity to secure substantial savings on room heaters, ensuring you stay warm and cosy in the coming months.

This year, the sale promises discounts of up to 55% on room heaters, making it the perfect time to invest in these essential winter appliances. As temperatures drop and the chilly season approaches, a room heater becomes more than just a convenience; it's a necessity for creating a comfortable and snug indoor environment.

While smartphones, laptops, and gadgets are undoubtedly enticing purchases, it's prudent to think ahead and equip your home for the winter chill. Amazon Sale 2023 acknowledges the importance of staying warm and cosy during the colder months, offering remarkable deals on room heaters from trusted brands. Whether you prefer oil-filled radiators, ceramic heaters, or fan heaters, the sale brings forth a diverse range of options to cater to your heating needs.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 isn't just about discounts; it's about smart shopping. By taking advantage of the substantial price cuts on room heaters, you can ensure that your home remains a warm and inviting sanctuary throughout the winter. So, as you navigate the exciting realm of online shopping during this year's sale, don't forget to include a room heater in your cart. After all, staying warm and comfortable is an invaluable gift you can give yourself, courtesy of Amazon Sale 2023.

1. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater The Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater is a reliable heating solution for the winter months. With its 11-fin oil-filled radiator, it provides noiseless full room warmth, making it perfect for peaceful and comfortable winters. The adjustable thermostat allows you to customize the heating to your desired room temperature, ensuring personalized comfort. Safety features like a tilt sensor and auto thermal shut-off prevent overheating, giving you peace of mind. This heater also comes with a 400W PTC ceramic fan heater for improved heating efficiency. The added mobility with castor wheels makes it easy to move around your space. Plus, it comes with a 6-month extended warranty, ensuring its durability.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater: Wattage: 2500 Watts

Heating Element Type: Oil-filled radiator with a 400W PTC ceramic fan heater

Safety Features: Tilt sensor, auto thermal shutoff

Mobility: Castor wheels for ease of access

Warranty: 6 months extended warranty (T&C apply)

Pros Cons Noiseless operation for full room comfort Expensive Adjustable thermostat for personalized heating Safety features like tilt sensor and thermal shutoff 6-month extended warranty Castor wheels for mobility

2. Havells Cista Room Heater 2000 Watts The Havells Cista Room Heater, with its 2000 Watts heating power, is a dependable choice for keeping your room warm during the winter season. As you gear up for the Amazon Sale 2023, consider this room heater, which comes in an elegant white design. It offers two heat settings, 1W and 2W, allowing you to adjust the warmth according to your comfort. The cool-touch body ensures safety, and the room heater comes with a one-year warranty. While many are focused on gadgets and electronics during the sale, preparing for the colder months ahead is equally essential, and the Havells Cista Room Heater makes it easier.

Specifications of Havells Cista Room Heater: Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 3500 Grams

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Cool touch body for added safety No touch sensor for remote operation Two heat settings for customization Limited heat settings One-year warranty for peace of mind Limited air velocity (3. m/s) Suitable for small to medium rooms

3. Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter (White and Black) The Havells GHRFHAGW200 Comforter is a reliable choice for spot heating during chilly days. With the Amazon Sale 2023, it's even more appealing. This 2000-Watt comforter comes in an attractive white and black design, adding a touch of elegance to your space. It offers double safety over-heat protection, ensuring your peace of mind while using it. Suitable for rooms up to 15 sqft, this comforter has a thermostatic control feature, allowing you to customize the heat according to your preference. It's a durable and convenient heating solution for the upcoming winter months.

Specifications of Havells GHRFHAGW200 Comforter: Material: Polycarbonate

Colour: White and Black

Brand: Havells

Style: Comforter

Blanket Form: Comforter

Age Range (Description): Adult

Recommended Uses For Product: Home

Size: Standard

Pros Cons Double safety over-heat protection Limited room coverage Thermostatic control for temperature Cord length may be short Durable and reliable

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Avail up to 63% off on premium smart TVs 4. Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat The Amazon Brand - Solimo Room Heater is an excellent choice for maintaining a cosy and warm environment during chilly winters. With a powerful 2400 RPM copper-wound motor, this heater quickly heats up your room, making it ideal for small to medium-sized spaces. As you shop in the Amazon Sale 2023, consider this ISI-certified room heater, available in a sleek white colour. It can be positioned both vertically and horizontally, allowing flexibility in placement. While many shoppers are eyeing gadgets, don't miss the opportunity to get this room heater at a great discount during the sale and ensure your home is ready for the upcoming winter season.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Room Heater:

Powerful 2400 RPM copper-wound motor

Can be used vertically or horizontally

Air throw range of 10 feet

Cool, Warm, or Hot wind selection knob

Lightweight design (1.15 kg)

Overheating protection

Power: 2000 watts

Operating Voltage: 220 - 240 volts

Pros Cons Quick heating with a powerful motor No option for regulating fan speed Versatile placement options Initial burning smell during first-time use Lightweight and easy to move between rooms Requires a 16A socket for safe operation Built-in overheating protection for safety Limited heat settings (Cool, Warm, Hot)

5. Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater The Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater is your ideal companion for beating the winter chill. This 1000 Watts heater provides instant heating for small rooms, making it perfect for those quick warm-ups during chilly evenings. Its adjustable thermostat allows you to customize the heating according to your comfort. Safety is a priority with features like a cotton braided cord, Nickel Chromium Plated mesh grid, and overheat protection. Consider this room heater during the Amazon Sale 2023 to ensure you stay cosy and comfortable in the coming winter months.

Specifications of Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater: Heating Element Type: Wire wound on refractory rod

Body Material: CRCA (Cold Rolled Close Annealed)

Cord Length: 1.5 meters

Cord Type: Cotton Braided

Rated Voltage: 230 V

Cord Plug Material: Molded PP filled

Coating Type: Powder

Pros Cons Instant heating for small rooms Not suitable for large rooms or open spaces Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort Limited to radiant heating Safety features include overheat protection Suitable for spot heating only Durable construction with cotton braided cord

6. Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element & 2 Heat Setting Room Heater

The Havells Solace Room Heater is a reliable choice for keeping your room warm during the winter season. With a power output of 1500 Watts, it provides efficient heating for small to medium-sized spaces. The heater features a PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) ceramic heating element for uniform and quick heating. You can choose between two heat settings, 1000W and 1500W, to adjust the warmth as per your comfort. Safety features like overheat protection and tip-over switch ensure worry-free usage. This room heater is a valuable addition to your home, especially with Amazon Sale 2023 going on.

Specifications of Havells Solace Room Heater: Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 2600 Grams

Heat Output: 1500 Watts

Oscillation Function: Yes

Adjustable Thermostat Control: Yes

Pros Cons Powerful 1500 Watts heating with PTC ceramic element Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms only Two heat settings (1000W and 1500W) for personalized warmth Not suitable for large spaces or open areas Cool Touch Body and Overheating Safety The oscillation function may not be required for all users Cleanable Dust Filter Limited to convection heating Integrated carry handle for easy portability

Also read: Amazon Sale: Enjoy up to 77% off on vacuum cleaners, air fryers, geysers 7. Havells OFR - 13Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater The Havells OFR - 13Fin Fan Heater is a powerful and efficient heating solution for your home. With a robust 2900 Watts power output, this heater can quickly warm up your room, providing you with comfort during the cold winter months. It features a PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) fan heater for rapid heating and comes equipped with castor wheels for easy mobility. The heater offers three power settings (1/15/25 watts) and an additional 4 watts when both the heater and fan are in use, allowing you to customize your heating experience. Safety features like overheat protection and a tilt-over switch ensure safe usage. This Havells heater is a reliable choice to keep you warm and cosy, especially during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Havells OFR - 13Fin Fan Heater: Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 18.76 Kilograms

Heat Output: 2900 Watts

Cord Length: 1 m - 8 m

Thermostatic Control: Yes

Pros Cons Powerful 2900 Watts heating with PTC fan heater Heavier compared to some other models, which may affect portability Three power settings (1/15/25 watts) and an additional 4 watts when using both heater and fan Suitable for medium to large rooms, may be excessive for small spaces Cord storage and rear safety cover Quick heating and mobility with castor wheels Overheat protection and tilt-over switch for safety

8. Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Heater The Bajaj Blow Hot Fan Heater is a compact and efficient heating solution designed to keep your room warm during chilly days. With a power output of 2000 Watts, it's capable of providing quick and reliable heating for small to medium-sized rooms. This fan heater comes equipped with a 100% Pure Copper Wire Motor for long-lasting performance. It offers two heat settings, 1000 watts, and 2000 watts, allowing you to choose the desired level of warmth. Additionally, it features an automatic thermal cut-off for added safety and overheat protection. The Bajaj Blow Hot Fan Heater is a reliable and cost-effective choice for staying comfortable in the winter season, especially during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Bajaj Blow Hot Fan Heater: Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: Varies (Not specified)

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Room Size: Up to 250 sq ft

Cord Type: Cotton Braided

Rated Voltage: 230 V

Cord Plug Material: Moulded PP filled

Coating Type: Powder

Pros Cons Compact and suitable for small to medium rooms The weight of the product is not specified, which may affect portability Powerful 2000 Watts heating with two heat settings (1000W/2000W) Suitable for small to medium rooms, may not be sufficient for larger spaces 100% Pure Copper Wire Motor for long life Automatic thermal cut-off and overheat protection for safety Cost-effective and efficient heating solution

Best value for money The Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater (OFR 11F White/Black) stands out as the best overall product in this selection. It combines efficient heating with a 2500 Watts 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator, personalized comfort through an adjustable thermostat, and a range of safety features, including tilt and auto thermal shutoff. Additionally, it offers mobility with its castor wheels and even includes a 4 Watt PTC fan heater for enhanced heating efficiency. With a 6-month extended warranty, it provides peace of mind during the colder months.

Best deal The Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat offers the best deal in this selection. This room heater features a powerful 2400 RPM copper-wound motor for quick heating and can be used both vertically and horizontally. It provides a cost-effective solution for heating small to medium-sized rooms. With its lightweight design and built-in overheating protection, it offers convenience and safety at an affordable price, making it a great deal for those looking to stay warm during the winter months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

