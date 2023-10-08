Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Avail up to 63% off on premium smart TVs

Amazon Festival Sale 2023 is the time to upgrade your televisions. With heavy discounts available on 4K TVs, this is the time for you to bring home a high quality television set. Check out the top picks and select the brand you trust.

Prepare to embark on a thrilling journey of savings and indulgence as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale unfolds its grand spectacle. In a world where technology continuously evolves, and entertainment becomes increasingly immersive, there's never been a better time to upgrade your home entertainment experience. The annual Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a treasure trove of unbeatable discounts, jaw-dropping deals, and exclusive offers that are bound to redefine how you enjoy your favourite movies, shows, and games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year's sale takes the excitement to new heights with an irresistible offer – up to a staggering 63% off on premium smart TVs. Whether you're a cinephile seeking cinematic perfection, a gaming enthusiast looking for lag-free action, or a family looking to bond over your favourite shows, this sale has something remarkable in store for you. With discounts that seem almost too good to be true, you can now bring home the TV of your dreams without breaking the bank.

The centrepiece of any modern living room, a smart TV is not just a screen; it's a gateway to a world of limitless entertainment possibilities. From crystal-clear 4K displays that bring every detail to life to intuitive operating systems that seamlessly connect you to your favourite streaming platforms, these TVs are designed to enhance your viewing experience in every way imaginable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As you explore the tantalizing discounts on offer, you'll discover an array of renowned brands, each vying for your attention with their latest models and ground-breaking technologies. Samsung, LG, Sony, Redmi, and OnePlus are just a few of the giants ready to spoil you with choices. Whether it's the sleek elegance of an LED TV, the vibrant colours of a QLED display, or the sheer luxury of OLED, this sale is your passport to an upgraded lifestyle.

So, fasten your seatbelts and prepare for a whirlwind of savings as we dive deep into the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale's exclusive offers on premium smart TVs. Your dream TV is just a click away, and the time to redefine your home entertainment experience has arrived. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your viewing pleasure with discounts that are poised to leave you amazed.

1. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black) The Sony Bravia KD-55X74K is a true gem in the world of smart TVs, and it gets even more enticing with the Amazon Sale 2023. Offering a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, this TV provides an immersive viewing experience. With Google TV, voice search, and a plethora of streaming apps, you're in control of your entertainment. It also boasts a 178-degree wide viewing angle, making every seat the best seat in the house. Dolby Audio and the X1 4K Processor enhance audio and visual quality. The TV's sleek design complements any room. Plus, with a 3-year warranty, you have peace of mind. Don't miss this Amazon Sale 2023 deal! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Sony Bravia KD-55X74K: Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast, Dolby Audio

Model Name: KD-55X74K {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Low refresh rate Wide viewing angle for a great viewing experience Dolby Audio enhances audio quality Google TV and voice search for easy navigation 3-year comprehensive warranty

2. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black) The Sony Bravia KD-65X74K is a cinematic masterpiece, and the Amazon Sale 2023 makes it even more irresistible. With its colossal 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display and a 60Hz refresh rate, this TV delivers breathtaking visuals. Google TV, voice search, and a range of streaming apps provide endless entertainment options. The TV features a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, ensuring everyone enjoys the stunning visuals. Dolby Audio and the X1 4K Processor elevate audio and visual quality. This TV's sleek design and comprehensive warranty make it a top choice for home entertainment during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Sony Bravia KD-65X74K: Screen Size: 65 Inches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast, Dolby Audio

Model Name: KD-65X74K

Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display Not ideal for smaller rooms and spaces Wide viewing angle for immersive experience Dolby Audio enhances audio quality Google TV and voice search for easy navigation 3-year comprehensive warranty

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Avail up to 50% off on laptops, hurry now 3. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black) The Sony Bravia KD-43X74K is a compact powerhouse, and the Amazon Sale 2023 brings an excellent opportunity to own it. With a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display and a 60Hz refresh rate, this TV offers impressive visuals. Google TV, voice search, and a variety of streaming apps make content discovery a breeze. The TV boasts a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, ensuring everyone enjoys stunning visuals. Dolby Audio and the X1 4K Processor deliver exceptional audio and visual quality. The TV's sleek design and a 3-year comprehensive warranty make it a fantastic choice for any room during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Sony Bravia KD-43X74K: Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast, Dolby Audio {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Model Name: KD-43X74K

Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty

Pros Cons Impressive 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display None Wide viewing angle for inclusive viewing Dolby Audio for exceptional audio quality Google TV and voice search for easy navigation 3-year comprehensive warranty

4. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black) The TCL 55T6G is a stunning addition to your home entertainment setup, and the Amazon Sale 2023 makes it an unbeatable deal. Featuring a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, this TV delivers vivid and lifelike visuals. With hands-free voice control, 4K Google TV, and HDR 10+, your entertainment experience is elevated to new heights. The TV's powerful audio, with 56 watts output and Dolby Atmos, ensures a cinematic audio experience. It also boasts a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, making multitasking a breeze. With a 2-year warranty and a wide range of apps, this TV is a top choice during the Amazon Sale 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of TCL 55T6G: Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Hands-Free Voice Control, 4K Google TV, HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos

Model Name: 55T6G {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Warranty: 2-year warranty

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD QLED display None Hands-free voice control for convenience Dolby Atmos for immersive audio 64-bit Quad-Core Processor for smooth performance 2-year warranty for peace of mind

5. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) The LG 55UQ7500PSF is a visual and audio delight, and with the Amazon Sale 2023, it becomes a must-have for your home. Featuring a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, this TV delivers stunning visuals. With WebOS 22 and AI ThinQ, it offers a seamless and intuitive smart TV experience. The TV's AI Sound and 2.0 Ch Speaker create a virtual surround 5.1 up-mix, enhancing your audio experience. It also comes with Game Optimizer and unlimited OTT app support. With a 1-year LG India warranty, this TV is a fantastic choice for your entertainment needs during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of LG 55UQ7500PSF: Screen Size: 55 Inches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special Features: WebOS 22, AI ThinQ, Game Optimizer, Unlimited OTT App Support, AI Sound

Model Name: UHD TV

Warranty: 1-year LG India Warranty {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Ultra HD LED display Sound output can be better AI Sound for enhanced audio quality Game Optimizer for gamers WebOS for an intuitive smart TV experience 1-year LG India warranty for peace of mind

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 58% off on smart TV under ₹ 60,000 6. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL (Black) The Samsung UA55CUE60AKLXL is a stunning visual masterpiece that brings the cinematic experience to your living room. With a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display and a 50Hz refresh rate, this TV ensures breathtaking visuals. The TV supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more, offering endless entertainment options. It also features screen mirroring, Universal Guide, and AI Speaker for a smart and convenient experience. With SmartThings, Tap View, and Wireless DeX, it seamlessly integrates with your other devices. During the Amazon Sale 2023, this TV is an exceptional choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of Samsung UA55CUE60AKLXL: Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: LED {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Special Features: Smart TV Features, AI Speaker, Screen Mirroring, Tap View {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Model Name: UA55CUE60AKLXL

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Ultra HD LED display Warranty can be better Smart TV features for seamless streaming Screen mirroring and Tap View for convenience AI Speaker for a smarter TV experience Stunning design and Crystal iSmart technology

Best overall product The Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K stands out as the best overall product in this line-up. With its impressive 4K Ultra HD display, Google TV integration, and a host of smart features, it offers a top-tier entertainment experience. The larger screen size enhances your viewing pleasure, making it ideal for movies, sports, and gaming. It's backed by the renowned Sony brand, known for its exceptional picture quality and reliability. During the Amazon Sale, this TV becomes an irresistible choice for those seeking a premium home entertainment solution.

Best deal The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC stands out as the best deal in this selection. It strikes an excellent balance between features and affordability. With its 4K Ultra HD display and smart capabilities, it delivers impressive visuals and a seamless streaming experience. LG's reputation for quality and innovation further adds to its appeal. During the Amazon Sale, this TV offers exceptional value for money, making it a great choice for those looking for a high-quality TV without breaking the bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!