The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering massive discounts of up to 85% on a wide range of luggage, including trolleys, duffle bags, backpacks, and more. Whether you're planning your next adventure or just need sturdy bags for daily use, this sale has you covered with top brands and quality options at unbeatable prices.

From lightweight carry-ons to spacious, durable backpacks for work or travel, you can find the perfect fit for your needs. With additional deals like no-cost EMI and bank offers, now’s the best time to upgrade your luggage collection without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out—shop these exclusive discounts before the sale ends and travel in style!

1. Aristocrat Air Pro Trolley Bag Set of 2 Polypropylene Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage (55Cm and 66Cm) | Cabin and Medium Check-in Luggage | Secured Combination Lock | Cross Teal | Unisex

The Aristocrat Air Pro Trolley Bag Set offers durability and convenience with its Polypropylene hard shell construction and smooth spinner wheels. It includes a secured combination lock for added safety and comes in an attractive cross teal colour. This set, ideal for both cabin and medium check-in luggage, provides ample space for short and extended trips, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience for all users.

Specifications of Aristocrat Air Pro Trolley Bag Set of 2:

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 55cm (cabin) & 66cm (medium check-in)

Wheels: Spinner wheels

Lock: Secured combination lock

Colour: Cross Teal

Design: Unisex

Additional Features: Hard luggage for enhanced protection

2. Skybags ABS Trooper Medium Size Hardshell Luggage (65 Cm) | Printed Luggage Inline Trolley Bag with 4 Wheels and Resetable Combination Lock | Unisex, Green

The Skybags ABS Trooper is a stylish and functional choice for medium-sized luggage. Made from durable ABS material, this trolley bag features a printed design, four smooth wheels, and a resettable combination lock for added security. The vibrant green colour adds a modern touch, making it a great option for frequent travelers looking for both practicality and style.

Specifications of Skybags ABS Trooper Medium Size Hardshell Luggage:

Material: ABS

Size: 65cm (medium check-in)

Wheels: Inline trolley with 4 wheels

Lock: Resettable combination lock

Colour: Green

Design: Unisex, printed design

Additional Features: Durable hardshell for better protection

More interesting deals on trolley bags

amazon sale 2024

4. VIP Tristen X Polyester 2 Wheels Duffle Trolley Bag 65 Cms (65 CM (Medium), Maroon)

The VIP Tristen X Duffle Trolley Bag is a medium-sized travel companion made from durable polyester, perfect for those needing a versatile and stylish option. With 2 wheels for easy maneuverability and a spacious interior, it offers both function and convenience. The maroon colour adds a touch of elegance, making it ideal for short trips or weekend getaways.

Specifications of VIP Tristen X Polyester 2 Wheels Duffle Trolley Bag:

Material: Polyester

Size: 65 cm (medium)

Wheels: 2 wheels

Compartments: Spacious interior

Colour: Maroon

Design: Unisex

Additional Features: Duffle-style trolley with ample space

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 70% off on musical instruments like guitars, keyboards and more

5. Swiss Military Duffle Trolley Bag, Travel Bags for Luggage, Cabin Luggage|Two Spacious Compartments, Duffle Bag with Premium Nylon Material, Ergonomic Wheels, Trolley Bag, 45 cms, 47 L, Black, 1

The Swiss Military Duffle Trolley Bag combines premium nylon material with ergonomic design for superior durability and convenience. With two spacious compartments, this cabin-sized bag is perfect for travellers seeking compact yet efficient luggage. The ergonomic wheels ensure smooth handling, while the sleek black design gives it a professional look, ideal for short business trips or weekend travel.

Specifications of Swiss Military Duffle Trolley Bag:

Material: Premium nylon

Size: 45 cm (cabin luggage)

Capacity: 47 litres

Wheels: Ergonomic wheels

Compartments: Two spacious compartments

Color: Black

Design: Unisex

Additional Features: Lightweight and durable for efficient travel

Check out other deals on duffle bags:

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Grab discounts of up to 74% off on recliners and massagers

7. Tripole Colonel 80 Litres Rucksack + Detachable Day Pack, Army Green

The Tripole Colonel 80L rucksack is perfect for adventurers who need both ample storage and versatility. With an 80L capacity and a detachable 12L day pack, this backpack caters to both long treks and short day trips. It comes equipped with an internal fibre frame for support, a rain cover for protection, and plenty of storage options, including a 17-inch laptop sleeve. With its rugged design and 3-year warranty, it’s an ideal travel companion.

Specifications of Tripole Colonel 80L Rucksack:

Capacity: 80L + 12L detachable day pack

Material: Army green fabric

Internal Frame: Fibre frame with aluminium rods

Rain Cover: Fully waterproof, stored at the base

Laptop Compatibility: 17-inch main, 13-inch day pack

Additional Features: Torso adjustment, sternum strap, load adjustment straps, bottom opening

Warranty: 3 years

8. TRAWOC WILDWING 95L Internal Frame Travel Backpack with Detachable Daypack/Camping Hiking Trekking Bag Large Rucksack Bag for Men & Women BHK007, Grey, 3 Year Warranty

The TRAWOC WILDWING 95L is designed for extended outdoor adventures, offering massive storage space with a 70L main compartment and additional compartments for shoes and accessories. Its internal metal and fibre frame provides superior support for carrying heavy loads over rugged terrain. Featuring an adjustable torso length, padded back, and hip belt, it ensures comfort during long treks. With a detachable daypack, integrated rain cover, and reflective straps, it’s an all-in-one solution for hiking, trekking, and camping.

Specifications of TRAWOC WILDWING 95L Backpack:

Capacity: 95L (70L main + detachable daypack)

Internal Frame: Metal and fibre frame

Rain Cover: Integrated, waterproof

Laptop Compatibility: Padded laptop sleeve

Additional Features: Adjustable torso, shoe compartment, chest whistle buckle, reflective straps, hydration access

Warranty: 3 years

Buy from a wide range of rucksacks during the Amazon sale 2024:

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Live Updates: Special Weekend Deals across!

10. Safari Seek 45L Expandable Overnighter Laptop Backpack with Suitcase Compartment, Compression Straps & Raincover, Travel Bag for Men and Women, Ideal for Outdoor Use, Office, College, Color – Black

The Safari Seek 45L backpack is a versatile travel companion, ideal for short trips or daily use. With its expandable design, it offers ample space for a laptop and travel essentials. It features a suitcase compartment, compression straps, and a rain cover to keep your belongings secure and dry. Its ergonomic design and lightweight construction ensure comfort, making it perfect for outdoor activities, office use, or college.

Specifications of Safari Seek 45L Laptop Backpack:

Capacity: 45L

Material: Polyester

Laptop Compatibility: Yes

Compartments: Suitcase compartment, multiple storage spaces

Additional Features: Compression straps, rain cover

Ideal For: Outdoor, office, college

Colour: Black

11. American Tourister Mist (Style 4), 31L Volume Backpack with an Add-on Rain Cover & Front Organizer, for Men & Women - BLUE/ORANGE

The American Tourister Mist 31L backpack is built for durability and comfort, crafted with fine polyester and padded mesh for long-lasting use. With 31 litres of space and multiple compartments, it offers ample storage for electronics, books, and snacks. Its water bottle pockets and front organizer make it easy to stay organized on the go. Plus, the add-on rain cover ensures your belongings stay dry during unexpected rain. Perfect for both men and women, it comes with a 1-year global warranty.

Specifications of American Tourister Mist 31L Backpack:

Capacity: 31L

Material: Fine polyester

Dimensions: 31 x 46.5 x 20.5 cm (LxHxW)

Compartments: Multiple, front organizer, water bottle pockets

Additional Features: Add-on rain cover, mesh padding

Warranty: 1-year global warranty across 120+ countries

Colour: Blue/Orange

Choose from more options below during the Amazon Great Indian Sale:

FAQs

Question : What should I consider when choosing a luggage bag?

Ans : When selecting luggage, consider size, weight, material, wheel type, and security features. Make sure the bag fits your travel needs, such as short trips or long vacations.

Question : How do I properly clean and maintain my travel bags?

Ans : Clean your bags with a damp cloth and mild soap. For stubborn stains, use a fabric cleaner. Allow them to air dry completely before storing. Avoid machine washing unless specified by the manufacturer.

Question : What is the difference between a duffle bag and a backpack?

Ans : Duffle bags are usually cylindrical and have a top opening, making them easier to pack but less structured. Backpacks distribute weight across both shoulders, making them ideal for long-distance travel and hiking.

Question : How can I maximize space in my luggage?

Ans : Use packing cubes or compression bags to organize and save space. Roll your clothes instead of folding them, and fill shoes with smaller items like socks or chargers.

Question : Are hard-shell suitcases better than soft-shell ones?

Ans : Hard-shell suitcases offer better protection for fragile items and are more resistant to water and dirt. Soft-shell bags are typically lighter and more flexible, making them easier to fit into tight spaces.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.