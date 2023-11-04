comScore
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best 5 tech gift ideas for Diwali 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best 5 tech gift ideas for Diwali 2023

 Govind Choudhary

Top Diwali gift ideas from Amazon include Redgear Cosmo 7 gaming headphones, Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad, boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch, and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r earbuds.

The Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad is priced at ₹1399 during the Amazon festive sale.  (Amazon)Premium
The Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad is priced at 1399 during the Amazon festive sale.  (Amazon)

The season of celebrations has come, along with exciting sales. Recently, Amazon and Flipkart unveiled their festive sales with significant discounts on a wide range of items, including gadgets, electronics, clothing, and more. If you are searching for great Diwali gift ideas ahead of time, your search ends here. Here are the top Diwali gift ideas from Amazon for you.

Redgear Cosmo 7 gaming headphones

The Redgear Cosmo 7 gaming headphones are priced during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at a price tag of 999.

In terms of features, the Redgear Cosmo 7.1 gaming headset offers immersive virtual 7.1 surround sound, a high-quality noise-canceling microphone, comfortable design with memory foam ear pads, passive noise cancellation, and stylish RGB LED lighting with audio control.

Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad

The Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad is priced at 1399 during the Amazon festive sale.This 2.4GHz wireless gamepad is claimed to offer up to 10 meters of range, 2-hour gameplay on a single charge, dual intensity motors for realism, force feedback, and illuminated backlit keys for visibility in low light.

boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker is up for grabs at 1499. This portable wireless speaker delivers powerful 10W RMS stereo sound, with IPX7 water resistance. It offers 12 hours of playback, 10m Bluetooth range, TWS support for dual speakers, and various connectivity modes with accessible playback controls. Charging takes about 1.5-2 hours, as per the manufacturer.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha is currently retailing on Amazon at 2499. This smartwatch features a 1.78" AMOLED display with various Always On Display watch faces. It offers easy navigation with a functional digital crown, stable calling with Tru Sync, quick access to contacts and dial pad via Noise Buzz, and gesture control. Noise claims that with a seven day battery life and fast 10-minute Instacharge, it ensures prolonged usage.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r earbuds

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r TWS earbuds are priced at 1899 during the Amazon sale 2023. These earbuds feature a 12.4mm driver for clear and enhanced bass sound. They offer Sound Master Equalizers with 3 audio profiles, a long 38-hour battery life, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and a Gaming Mode for enhanced gaming features on OnePlus devices.

Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 06:55 PM IST
