Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on 5G smartphones under 20,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is currently underway in India. The festive sale brings great discounts on a wide range of 5G smartphones. The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to give a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made using the bank’s cards. There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. If you are looking to buy an Android smartphone under ₹20,000, then we have listed some of the best deals available in the ongoing Amazon sale.
Here is a list of top-rated handpicked 5G smartphones under ₹20,000:
Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 5G is up for grabs for a starting price of ₹12,249 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The smartphone buyers can get ₹750 off with SBI Bank credit cards. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. The handset offers 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and is equipped with a 48MP ultra HD camera at the back.
Redmi 11 Prime 5G
The price of Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India is available at a discounted price of ₹12,999 during the Amazon sale. It comes with a bundled exchange offer up to ₹12,150. Customers can pick a no-cost EMI payment option starting from ₹621 per month. The redmi phone has a waterdrop-style display notch and carries dual rear cameras led by a 50MP main sensor.
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G
The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is now selling at ₹13,999 for the base model during the Amazon sale. The smartphone buyers can get ₹750 off with SBI Bank credit cards and debit cards. It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is up for grab at a discounted price of ₹18,999. The smartphone buyers can get ₹750 off with SBI Bank credit cards. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, sports an AI backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64MP primary sensor and supports 120Hz refresh rate.
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available with a discount of 20% in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It is listed at ₹19,999. Buyers can get flat ₹750 off on all SBI Bank credit cards. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is claimed to deliver a full-day battery with 15 minutes of charge.
