Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on 5G smartphones under 20,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on 5G smartphones under 20,000

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is now selling at 13,999 for the base model during the Amazon sale.
2 min read . 06:09 PM ISTLivemint

  • There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. If you are looking to buy an Android smartphone under 20,000, then we have listed some of the best deals available in the ongoing Amazon sale.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is currently underway in India. The festive sale brings great discounts on a wide range of 5G smartphones. The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to give a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made using the bank’s cards. There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. If you are looking to buy an Android smartphone under 20,000, then we have listed some of the best deals available in the ongoing Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is currently underway in India. The festive sale brings great discounts on a wide range of 5G smartphones. The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to give a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made using the bank’s cards. There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. If you are looking to buy an Android smartphone under 20,000, then we have listed some of the best deals available in the ongoing Amazon sale.

Here is a list of top-rated handpicked 5G smartphones under 20,000:

Here is a list of top-rated handpicked 5G smartphones under 20,000:

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G is up for grabs for a starting price of 12,249 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The smartphone buyers can get 750 off with SBI Bank credit cards. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. The handset offers 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and is equipped with a 48MP ultra HD camera at the back.

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G is up for grabs for a starting price of 12,249 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The smartphone buyers can get 750 off with SBI Bank credit cards. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. The handset offers 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and is equipped with a 48MP ultra HD camera at the back.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

The price of Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India is available at a discounted price of 12,999 during the Amazon sale. It comes with a bundled exchange offer up to 12,150. Customers can pick a no-cost EMI payment option starting from 621 per month. The redmi phone has a waterdrop-style display notch and carries dual rear cameras led by a 50MP main sensor.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

The price of Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India is available at a discounted price of 12,999 during the Amazon sale. It comes with a bundled exchange offer up to 12,150. Customers can pick a no-cost EMI payment option starting from 621 per month. The redmi phone has a waterdrop-style display notch and carries dual rear cameras led by a 50MP main sensor.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is now selling at 13,999 for the base model during the Amazon sale. The smartphone buyers can get 750 off with SBI Bank credit cards and debit cards. It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is now selling at 13,999 for the base model during the Amazon sale. The smartphone buyers can get 750 off with SBI Bank credit cards and debit cards. It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is up for grab at a discounted price of 18,999. The smartphone buyers can get 750 off with SBI Bank credit cards. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, sports an AI backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64MP primary sensor and supports 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is up for grab at a discounted price of 18,999. The smartphone buyers can get 750 off with SBI Bank credit cards. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, sports an AI backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64MP primary sensor and supports 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available with a discount of 20% in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It is listed at 19,999. Buyers can get flat 750 off on all SBI Bank credit cards. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is claimed to deliver a full-day battery with 15 minutes of charge.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available with a discount of 20% in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It is listed at 19,999. Buyers can get flat 750 off on all SBI Bank credit cards. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is claimed to deliver a full-day battery with 15 minutes of charge.

 

 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.