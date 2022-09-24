Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on Xiaomi, iQoo, OnePlus, and more

The e-commerce giant has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Moreover, interested buyers can avail Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has started in the country ahead of the festive season and great discounts are being offered from several smartphone brands. It is the second day of the sale and it is live for all the users, after offering one-day early access to Prime members. The e-commerce giant has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Moreover, interested buyers can avail Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.
Here are some of the great deals on top-rated smartphones:
Apple iPhone 12
Amazon is offering the 64GB storage variant of iPhone 12 for ₹46,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. SBI Bank credit cardholders are eligible to get an additional instant discount worth up to ₹1,000. Customers can also swap an old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to ₹25,000 on this deal. The iPhone 12 was launched in 2020 with a starting price of ₹79,900 for the 64GB storage model.
Apple iPhone 12
Xiaomi 12 Pro
The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched at a starting price of ₹62,999 in India. During the sale, customers can purchase it at a discounted price of ₹54,999. Moreover, customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹8,000 on using all bank cards. Interested buyers can also exchange their old smartphone and receive another instant discount up to ₹35,000. The Xiaomi Pro features an AMOLED display and a triple rear camera setup.
Xiaomi 12 Pro
OnePlus 10R
This smartphone from OnePlus is selling at ₹32,999 during the ongoing Amazon sale. The smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage was unveiled in India with a price of ₹38,999. It comes with an exchange offer which can further sweeten the deal by up to ₹28,000. SBI Credit cardholders can avail an extra discount of ₹2,000 with this deal.
OnePlus 10R
iQoo Neo 6 5G
The iQoo Neo 6 5G is available at a discounted price of ₹27,999, instead of the original launch price of ₹29,999. The e-commerce giant is offering an exchange discount of up to ₹25,000. EMI options start as ₹1,338 as well.
iQoo Neo 6 5G
Redmi K10i 5G
This Redmi smartphone is listed at a starting price of ₹24,999 during the Amazon sale. It comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at ₹23,749> SBI Credit cardholders can avail an additional discount upto ₹3,000 on this handset.
