Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on Xiaomi, iQoo, OnePlus, and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has started in the country ahead of the festive season and great discounts are being offered from several smartphone brands. It is the second day of the sale and it is live for all the users, after offering one-day early access to Prime members. The e-commerce giant has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Moreover, interested buyers can avail Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.

