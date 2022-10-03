Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best offers on affordable smart TVs2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 10:47 AM IST
- OnePlus smart TV is selling at ₹11,999 in the ongoing Amazon sale
- Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on September 23.
Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank credit and debit cards. The annual festive sale started on September 23 and is still live on the e-tailer’s website and mobile app. If you are looking to buy a new TV this year and are still not able to decide which one to buy, then read on. We have curated a list of affordable smart TVs from OnePlus, Redmi and others that you can consider.