Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank credit and debit cards. The annual festive sale started on September 23 and is still live on the e-tailer’s website and mobile app. If you are looking to buy a new TV this year and are still not able to decide which one to buy, then read on. We have curated a list of affordable smart TVs from OnePlus, Redmi and others that you can consider.

OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1

After a discount of 40%, this OnePlus smart TV is selling at ₹11,999 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smart TV features a 32-inch HD Ready display having 1366x768 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It has an audio output of 20watt and comes with Dolby Atmos.

Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV

This Redmi Smart TV is available with 55% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It is selling at a discounted price of ₹10,499 on Amazon. The smart TV boasts of a 32-inch display and is equipped with smart features like Android 11, Chromecast built-in, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Kids mode with parental lock, 75+ free live channels and Universal search.

Hyundai HD Ready Smart LED TV SMTHY32ECVRY1W

This Hyundai smart TV is currently available at a discounted price of ₹11,990 on Amazon. The TV has a 32-inch HD Ready screen with 1366x768 pixels resolution and 178 degree viewing angle. The smart TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and features 5 different sound modes.

Acer S Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDSB

Acer S Series HD Ready Android Smart TV is retailing at ₹12,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smart TV offers 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports along with an ethernet and headphone out port. It boasts of a 40watt speaker system and comes with Dolby Atmos support.