Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 started earlier this week and the e-commerce giant is offering deals on smartphones, electronics , appliances and more.

The platform is offering up to 40% off on smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Oppo and Realme among others.

The offers include deals on Redmi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 10 Pro, iQOO Z3, Oppo A31, Oppo A74, Redmi Note 10S, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme Narzo 50 and more.

Here are some of the popular products available on Amazon India:

iQOO Z3: The iQOO Z3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G chipset which has a 7nm architecture. The phone gets 55W fast charging, 64MP GW3 Sensor for its main camera, 5-layer liquid cooling, 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling, 6GB+1GB extended RAM at a price of ₹17,990.

Oppo A31: The smartphone gets a three-card slot (Dual Sim + MicroSD) setup to expand the internal storage. The device gets a 4230mAh battery and it is available for ₹11,490.

Oppo A74 5G: The smartphone comes with a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with 2400x1080 resolution. The Oppo A74 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery. It has a 48MP quad camera and an 8MP front camera. The device is selling at ₹15,990.

Redmi Note 10 Lite: The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and a 5020mAh battery. It also gets side-mounted fingerprint sensor easy locking and unlocking. It is available for ₹13,999.

Redmi Note 10S: The device comes with a 64 MP Quad Camera, Alexa Built-in and a 6.43 AMOLED display. The smartphone also comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charger in-box. This smartphone is available for ₹12,999.

Realme Narzo 50: Realme Narzo 50 with MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, 4 GB RAM and 6000 mAh battery will be selling at ₹12,499. The phone comes with a 6.5 HD+ display.

Samsung Galaxy M21: Galaxy M21 comes with 6.4-inch super AMOLED - Infinity display and HD+ resolution. The phone comes with a 48MP triple camera setup and is available for ₹14,999.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with 12 band support for 5G connectivity. It gets a 6.5-inch TFT display. The phone gets a 5000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad camera setup. The smartphone can be purchased at a price of ₹18,999.

