Oppo A74 5G: The smartphone comes with a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with 2400x1080 resolution. The Oppo A74 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery. It has a 48MP quad camera and an 8MP front camera. The device is selling at ₹15,990.