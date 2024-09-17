Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out the early deals for Prime Members and save up to 65% on ACs, TVs, and more | Mint

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out the early deals for Prime Members and save up to 65% on ACs, TVs, and more
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale kicks off on the 26th at midnight for Prime members, offering up to 65% off on air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Don’t miss these amazing Amazon deals!
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is almost here! Starting from midnight on the 26th for Prime members, this year’s sale promises huge discounts across a variety of home essentials and electronics. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy an air conditioner, washing machine, TV, refrigerator, or any other household appliance, now’s your chance to enjoy savings of up to 65%. With so many incredible Amazon offers on big-ticket items, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home without breaking the bank.