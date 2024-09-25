The countdown has begun for Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale, with Prime members gearing up for exclusive early access just hours away. This sale promises significant discounts across a wide range of products, from electronics and home essentials to fashion and more. Prime members will be the first to explore these limited-time deals, making it an ideal opportunity to secure high-demand items at unbeatable prices. With additional benefits like no-cost EMIs, instant discounts with bank cards, and exchange offers, this sale is set to deliver exceptional value. Get ready to shop smart and save big as the clock ticks down to the launch of Amazon’s much-anticipated Great Indian Festival.

Top deals on appliances:

Shop and save up to 65% on large and small home appliances

Are you aiming for a complete overhaul of your home? Or do you want to bring new appliances to your office space.? Whatever your reasons are, the solution is grabbing the top deals during the Amazon sale 2024. We have done the hard work for you and shortlisted the best deals on appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and more. Check out the top models and choose fast.

Top deals on washing machine with up to 60% off

Refrigerators are a must; buy at up to 55% off

Save big on ACs, shop during off-season at up to 55% off

Ensure health of your family with big discounts on water purifiers

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Avail up to 45% off on laptops from HP, Dell and more for gaming and everyday use

Breathe in clean air with irresistible discounts on air purifiers

Get up to 65% off on electronics like TVs, laptops, earbuds and more

The Amazon sale season is the most exciting time for tech shoppers, and we have listed the top deals from the big pile of offers. Grab devices like TVs, laptops, earbuds and more during the Amazon Great Indian Sale and get the best value for money. Additional bank offers and no cost EMIs also wait for you to ensure maximum savings and satisfaction.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale countdown is on: Up to 79% off on small appliances like geysers, vacuums, and more

Grab up to 65% off on TVs

Offers up to 40% off on popular laptops

Buy a new tablet at up t0 60% off during the Amazon sale

Dominate the virtual world with gaming laptops starting at ₹39,990

Stay connected to your tunes with discounts up to 75% and more on earbuds and headphones

Carry your party along with up to 60% off

Travel in style with up to 60% off on luggage

Why rain on your top notch travel plans with dull luggage options? Bring elegance to your travel with up to 60% off on luggage option during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Choose from a wide range of trolley bags, duffle bags, rucksacks and more. We have selected products from brands like Skybags, Safari, American Tourister and more.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts at midnight for Prime members: Overview of the best deals and discounts

Top deals on trolley bags

Heavy discount on duffle bags for light packers

Buy stylish rucksacks and backpacks on the Amazon sale

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs

Question : When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale start for Prime members?

Ans : The sale begins on September 26, midnight exclusively for Prime members, giving them early access to all the deals and discounts before they go live for everyone else.

Question : What categories are covered in the sale?

Ans : The sale includes discounts on a wide range of categories, such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, beauty products, and daily essentials.

Question : Are there additional discounts available?

Ans : Yes, you can avail additional savings through bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange deals on select products during the sale.

Question : How can I access exclusive Prime member deals?

Ans : To access the exclusive deals, ensure you are logged into your Amazon Prime account before the sale begins.

Question : Can I return or exchange items purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, standard return and exchange policies apply to items purchased during the sale. Make sure to check the product page for specific details.