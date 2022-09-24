Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Apple iPhone, iPad, Watch SE & more

The all-new Apple iPhone 14 Pro features a 48MP camera- largest camera sensor on an iPhone ever.
2 min read . 09:14 PM ISTLivemint

  • The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made during the sale. Here, we bring you a list of top deals on Apple products such as iPad, iPhone, Apple SE Watch and other Apple accessories.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is here. The eight-day long festival sale offers discounts on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, electronic appliances and more. Moreover, the e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made during the sale. Here, we bring you a list of top deals on Apple products such as iPad, iPhone, Apple SE Watch and more:

Apple iPhone 12

Apple's iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic chipset. It is available at a price of 50,499 after a discount of 21,901. It comes with a dual 12MP rear camera and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display.

Apple iPad (9th generation)

The Apple iPad (9th generation) is powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip. This tablet is equipped with an 8MP wide camera and comes at a price of 26,390 after a discount of 4,510. It features stereo speakers and Touch ID.

Apple Watch SE

The 40mm Space Grey Aluminium Case option of Apple Watch SE comes at a price of 23,900 after a discount of 10,000. It sports a Retina display and features irregular heart rhythm notifications, fall detection and international emergency calling.

Apple 20W USB-C Power adapter

It is available during the Amazon sale at a discounted price of 1,599. It weighs 90 grams.

Apple Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack adapter

The Apple Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack adapter comes at a discounted price of 749. It is compatible with iPads, iPhones and even with iPods.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) comes at a price of 8,999 after a discount of 1,910. It is compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th and 5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (ist, 2nd and 3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation). It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and iPad Air, charges wirelessly and lets users change tools with a simple double tap.

Apple Smart Cover for iPad

This product is available during the Amazon sale at a discounted price of 2,999. It supports wake and sleep functionality.

