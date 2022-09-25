Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Bluetooth speakers under 1,000

Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker

The Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker is available on Amazon sale at a discounted price of ₹799 after a discount of ₹2200. It is a waterproof speaker which comes in a small frame. According to Mivi, it has a playback time of about 24 hours and comes with an in-built mic. The device is also dust and drop roof, claims the company.