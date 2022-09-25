Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Bluetooth speakers under 1,000

This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Amazon has announced unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. If you are interested to buy top-rated Bluetooth speakers under ₹1,000, here are the hand-picked deals for you.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has entered its third day. This means that interested buyers can get their hands on the exclusive deals being offered on various smartphones, TVs, computer peripherals, smartwatches and more. Interestingly, Amazon is offering massive discounts on Bluetooth speakers as well.
This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Amazon has announced unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. Buyers will also get a chance to redeem Amazon diamonds for cash back rewards in the sale. If you are interested to buy top-rated Bluetooth speakers under ₹1,000, here are the hand-picked deals for you:
Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker
The Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker is available on Amazon sale at a discounted price of ₹799 after a discount of ₹2200. It is a waterproof speaker which comes in a small frame. According to Mivi, it has a playback time of about 24 hours and comes with an in-built mic. The device is also dust and drop roof, claims the company.
Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker
This speaker from Zebronics is available on Amazon at a discounted price of ₹498 after a discount of ₹501. The company claims that it can charge fully in 2.5 hours and provide a playtime of about 10 hours on a single charge. It comes with USB, SD Card, AUX and more as connectivity options.
Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (5W)
The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (5W) compact design speaker is available at a discounted price of ₹999 after a discount of ₹1,000. It has a battery life of up to 20 hours and comes with an IPX5-rating.
Ptron Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker
This Ptron Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker features a fabric grille and a carrying strap in its design. It comes at a discounted price of ₹399 after a discount of ₹1201. The speaker comes equipped with a 40mm driver and provides a sound output of five watts. It is claimed to provide a playtime of six hours.
Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint Wireless Ultra Portable Mini speaker
The Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint Wireless Ultra Portable Mini speaker is available during the Amazon sale at a discounted price of ₹699 after a discount of ₹1300. It comes with data equaliser modes and allows users to switch between normal and deep bass output.
