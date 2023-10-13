Amazon is back with its another Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. It has been scheduled to commence on October 8. As customary, Amazon Prime members gained early access to the sale starting at midnight on October 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The e-commerce giant has teased several deals and discounts on its platform. SBI cardholders can avail a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Interestingly, the sale is featuring discounts of up to 40 percent on mobiles and accessories, and up to 75 percent on laptops, smartwatches, and other items.

In case you are looking for a premium tablet, look no more. Here are top deals on best tablets for you:

Apple 2022 iPad Air with M1 Chip The Apple 2022 iPad Air with M1 Chip is up for grabs at ₹59,900 instead of ₹69,900. This tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide colour, and an anti-relective coating. It comes equipped with impressive cameras along with storage options up to 256 GB.

Redmi Pad The Redmi Pad with MediaTek Helio G99 processor is currently retailing at ₹14,498 instead of ₹28,999, after a huge discount of 50 percent. The tab features a 26.95cm display and built in eye care protection.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is currently priced at ₹49,998 instead of ₹66,999. It features a 11-inch WQXGA display and offers 120Hz refresh. The tab is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and packs an 8,000mAh battery. For optics, the tablet from Samsung is equipped with the 13MP + 6MP dual camera setup. The device packs a 12MP front camera sensor for selfies and video recording.

Lenovo Tab M10 The Lenovo Tab M10 is currently retailing at a price tag of ₹16,999 instead of ₹34,000 during the Amazon Sale 2023. This tablet features a 10.61-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a 13MP primary camera sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Honor Pad X9 The Honor Pad X9 is currently priced at ₹13,998 instead of original retailing price ₹25,999. This tablet features a 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC and runs on Magic UI 7.1 interface based on Android 13.

