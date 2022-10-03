Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on premium headphones and speakers

The annual festive sale started on September 23 and is still live on the e-tailer’s website and mobile app. We have curated a list of audio devices from Sony, Bose and others that you can consider, if you are planning to buy a premium audio device.
Bose Smart Soundbar 900
The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 was launched in India at ₹1,04,900. Currently, it is available for ₹94,399 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Interested customers can avail of a flat instant discount of up to ₹3,000 for purchases using SBI credit cards. Amazon is offering no cost EMI options beginning at ₹10,489 per month. This device offers multi-room Wi-Fi music streaming support and AirPlay 2.
Sonos Arc Soundbar
This device is selling for ₹84,999 during the ongoing Amazon sale. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to ₹1,500. Interested customers can also avail of 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card. No cost EMI options start at ₹14,167. The Sonos Arc Soundbar comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa and offers Dolby Atmos sound.
Sony HT-S40R soundbar
The Sony HT-S40R soundbar is currently available for ₹24,640 in the ongoing Amazon sale. Interested customers can avail of up to ₹1,250 discount on SBI credit card transactions. For a home theatre experience, the Sony HT-S40R can be connected to the Smart TV wirelessly. It offers 600W audio output and comes with Dolby Audio support.
Marshall Action II smart speaker
This device is selling at ₹22,999 during the ongoing Amazon sale. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount of ₹750. The e-tailer is also offering a no cost EMI option with select payment methods starting at ₹3,833 per month. The wireless Bluetooth speaker offers 60W audio output and features a subwoofer.
Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones
The e-tailer is offering this device over the ear Bluetooth wireless headphones for ₹23,999. SBI Bank credit card holders are eligible to get an additional instant discount worth up to ₹1,500. These headphones feature touch controls and come with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. They are said to deliver up to 20 hours of wireless battery life within a single charge.
Bose Quietcomfort TWS earphones
This device is currently listed at a discounted price of ₹17,990 on Amazon. There is an instant discount of up to ₹1250 for purchases using the SBI credit card and EMI transactions and up to ₹750 discount for SBI debit card transactions. These earphones feature Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and- have IPX4 water resistance.
