Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on premium headphones and speakers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on premium headphones and speakers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank credit and debit cards.
05:35 PM IST

  • The annual festive sale started on September 23 and is still live on the e-tailer’s website and mobile app. We have curated a list of audio devices from Sony, Bose and others that you can consider, if you are planning to buy a premium audio device.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank credit and debit cards. The annual festive sale started on September 23 and is still live on the e-tailer’s website and mobile app. If you are looking to buy a new premium headphone or speaker this year and are still not able to decide which one to buy, then read on. We have curated a list of audio devices from Sony, Bose and others that you can consider.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank credit and debit cards. The annual festive sale started on September 23 and is still live on the e-tailer’s website and mobile app. If you are looking to buy a new premium headphone or speaker this year and are still not able to decide which one to buy, then read on. We have curated a list of audio devices from Sony, Bose and others that you can consider.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 was launched in India at 1,04,900. Currently, it is available for 94,399 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Interested customers can avail of a flat instant discount of up to 3,000 for purchases using SBI credit cards. Amazon is offering no cost EMI options beginning at 10,489 per month. This device offers multi-room Wi-Fi music streaming support and AirPlay 2.

Sonos Arc Soundbar

This device is selling for 84,999 during the ongoing Amazon sale. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to 1,500. Interested customers can also avail of 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card. No cost EMI options start at 14,167. The Sonos Arc Soundbar comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa and offers Dolby Atmos sound.

Sony HT-S40R soundbar

The Sony HT-S40R soundbar is currently available for 24,640 in the ongoing Amazon sale. Interested customers can avail of up to 1,250 discount on SBI credit card transactions. For a home theatre experience, the Sony HT-S40R can be connected to the Smart TV wirelessly. It offers 600W audio output and comes with Dolby Audio support.

Marshall Action II smart speaker

This device is selling at 22,999 during the ongoing Amazon sale. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount of 750. The e-tailer is also offering a no cost EMI option with select payment methods starting at 3,833 per month. The wireless Bluetooth speaker offers 60W audio output and features a subwoofer.

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones

The e-tailer is offering this device over the ear Bluetooth wireless headphones for 23,999. SBI Bank credit card holders are eligible to get an additional instant discount worth up to 1,500. These headphones feature touch controls and come with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. They are said to deliver up to 20 hours of wireless battery life within a single charge.

Bose Quietcomfort TWS earphones

This device is currently listed at a discounted price of 17,990 on Amazon. There is an instant discount of up to 1250 for purchases using the SBI credit card and EMI transactions and up to 750 discount for SBI debit card transactions. These earphones feature Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and- have IPX4 water resistance.

