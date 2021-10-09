Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Deals on Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus smart TVs

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Deals on Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus smart TVs

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale went live on 3 October (2 October for Prime members).
1 min read . 01:42 PM IST Livemint

  • Amazon is offering deals on smart TVs, smartphones, appliances and electronics

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live and the e-commerce giant is offering deals and discounts on various product segments, including smartphones, smart TVs, electric appliances and others. The sale went live on 3 October (2 October for Prime members). 

The e-commerce company has listed various smart TVs deals on its website which includes brands like Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus. Here are some of the deals listed on the company's website. 

Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Pro series: The smart TV is being offered under the brand's deal of the day. The TV can be purchased at a price of 38,990. The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K series is priced at 36,990. The TVs support Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5, Youtube OTT apps. It also supports Dolby Digital Plus and ‎HDR10+ certification. 

Xiaomi 43-inch Horizon Edition: The smart TV by Xiaomi comes with a Full HD resolution. The operating system of the TV is based on Android. The TV is priced at 25,999. The 32-inch version of the TV comes with a price tag of 15,499. The smart TV comes with Android TV 9, Google Assistant, Google Play as well as Chromecast Built-in. 

OnePlus 32-inch Y-series: The OnePlus entry-level smart TV belongs in the Y-series. The TV gets HD-ready resolution. The TV is priced at 15,999. The 43-inch variant of the TV is selling at a price of 25,999. 

The smart TVs get Android TV 9.0, OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, Play Store, Chromecast. The TV supports Netflix, YouTube, Prime video and other OTT apps. 

