Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Smart TVs from Xiaomi, Redmi, more

This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Amazon has announced unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders.
Amazon is celebrating the Great Indian Festival Sale. The e-commerce giant has entered the fourth day of the sale. This means that interested buyers can get their hands on the exclusive deals being offered on various smartphones, computer peripherals, smartwatches and more. Interestingly, Amazon is offering massive discounts on smart TVs as well.
This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Amazon has announced unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. Buyers will also get a chance to redeem Amazon diamonds for cash back rewards in the sale. If you are interested to buy smart TVs, here are the hand-picked deals for you:
Xiaomi O55M7-Z2IN
The Xiaomi O55M7-Z2IN is available at a discounted price of ₹89,999 instead of ₹1,99,999. It features a 55-inch display, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and it is powered by a Cortex A73 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It boasts an eight speaker setup which produces 30W audio output and supports Wi-Fi 6.
TCL P615
The TCL P615 is available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at a discounted price of ₹28,990 instead of ₹62,990. It features a 50-inch LED display, supports 4K UHD resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. This TV packs 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Moreover, it houses a 24W audio setup. For connectivity, it has three HDMI ports and one USB port.
iFFalcon H72
This smart TV features a 55-inch display with 4K UHD resolution and 60Hz of refresh rate. It houses a 24W speaker setup. It is available at a discounted price of ₹36,999 instead of ₹1,13,990. It offers a wide viewing angle and packs 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. For connectivity, it has three HDMI ports, two USB ports and even supports special features like HDR 10, 4K upscaling and a digital noise filter among others.
AmazonBasics Fire TV
The AmazonBasics Fire TV is available at a discounted price of ₹27,999 instead of ₹56,000. It features a 50-inch smart LED display with 60 Hz of refresh rate. This smart TV comes with in-built Alexa and a 20W speaker setup.
Redmi L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA
This 32-inch HD Ready TV from Redmi comes at a discounted price of ₹10,990 instead of ₹24,990. It provides 60Hz refresh rate and boasts a 24W speaker setup, featuring a quad core processor backed with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.
