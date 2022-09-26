Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Smart TVs from Xiaomi, Redmi, more

iFFalcon H72

This smart TV features a 55-inch display with 4K UHD resolution and 60Hz of refresh rate. It houses a 24W speaker setup. It is available at a discounted price of ₹36,999 instead of ₹1,13,990. It offers a wide viewing angle and packs 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. For connectivity, it has three HDMI ports, two USB ports and even supports special features like HDR 10, 4K upscaling and a digital noise filter among others.