Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Deals on TWS earbuds from Boat, JBL & more

Amazon is offering a bundle of great discounts on several products like smartphones, TVs, laptops, accessories and more. Here is a list of some of the great deals on TWS earbuds from top brands including JBL, Oppo, Boat and more with up to 50 per cent of discount.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live now for the third day. It is offering great discounts on several products like smartphones, TVs, laptops, accessories and more. Here is a list of some of the great deals on TWS earbuds from top brands including JBL, Oppo, Boat and more with up to 50 per cent of discount.
Check out the TWS earbuds if you are looking for a new pair of these devices:
The Oppo Enco Air 2 is available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at a discounted price of ₹1,999 instead of ₹3,999. It features 13.4 mm dynamic- drivers and supports 80ms low-latency game mode. Each earbud weighs 3.5 grams and come with touch controls which can also be used as a smartphone’s camera app’s shutter.
Boat Airdropes 621
The Boat Airdropes 621 is available during the Amazon sale at a discounted price of ₹2,499 instead of ₹7,990. This TWS earbuds device has 6mm drivers and promises to deliver 150 hours of battery life with the charging case. It supports touch controls, IPX7 water-resistance rating and ambient noise cancellation.
Honor Choice Earbuds X
These TWS earbuds are available for purchase at a discounted price of ₹2,399 instead of ₹4,999. The device offers touch controls and comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating. The
JBL Live Pro+
The JBL Live Pro+ is available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at a discounted price of ₹7,499 instead of ₹9,500. These earbuds have a six-mic setup and feature ANC. It works with Google and Alexa voice assistant. The TWS earbuds are claimed to offer 28 hours of total playback time.
Jabra Elite 4 Active features ANC and has physical buttons. These earbuds come with a discounted price of ₹5,001 instead of ₹10,990. The earbuds charging case has magnetic docking and it is equipped with a four-mic setup. This product offers P57 rate water and sweat protection, USB Type-C charging and claims to offer 28 hours of total playback time. It is available in black and white colours.