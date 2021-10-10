Amazon India has curated deals for cricket enthusiasts by offerings deals on select smartphones, speakers, headphones and smart TVs. Customers can get deals and offers from brands such as boAt, Sony, Redmi and more. The Cricketainment sale will be live till 12 October.

Here are some products available during ‘Cricketainment" on Amazon.in:

Smartphones

Redmi 9A: The Redmi 9A is priced at ₹8,499. However, during the Great Indian Festival, the phone is available for ₹6,799. Customers can get additional discount of up to ₹1500 on HDFC credit cards. The Redmi 9A comes with Octa-core Helio G25 Processor, 5000 mAh battery.

TVs

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED Google TV- The Sony X80AJ is powered by 4K Processor X1 and it comes with an isolated box design for better sound. It is available for ₹70,740.

Headphones

boAt Rockerz 385v2 - The earphone comes with Bluetooth v5.0. The wireless neckband offers a playtime of up to 40 hours in a single charge. It has the Qualcomm cVc in-call noise isolation technology. The neckband gets ASAP charge technology with a Type C interface that provides up to 10 hours of playtime in 10 minutes of charge. It also gets IPX6 water-resistance. The headphones are available for ₹1,299.

Soundbar

BoAt Aavante Bar 1700D - The Aavante 1700D comes with Dolby Digital technology. It also gets a wired subwoofer to deliver 120-watt sound. The soundbar gets multiple EQ Modes like Movie, News, Music and 3D. The product is selling on Amazon at a price of ₹7,499.

