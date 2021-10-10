Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Deals on Xiaomi, Sony, Boat products

boAt Rockerz 385v2 - The earphone comes with Bluetooth v5.0. The wireless neckband offers a playtime of up to 40 hours in a single charge. It has the Qualcomm cVc in-call noise isolation technology. The neckband gets ASAP charge technology with a Type C interface that provides up to 10 hours of playtime in 10 minutes of charge. It also gets IPX6 water-resistance. The headphones are available for ₹1,299.