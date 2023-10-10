Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts up to 81% on water purifiers

Amazon Sale 2023 is an exciting time for buyers as there are irresistible offers running on water purifiers. You can get amazing deals on water purifiers with discounts going up to 81%. Check out the best products curated by us, and ensure safe drinking during this Amazon Sale.

Amazon Sale 2023 is in full swing, and shoppers are thronging the online marketplace, eager to snag the latest gadgets, electronics, and more at irresistible prices. The frenzy surrounding the sale's initial days has been nothing short of electrifying as consumers rush to grab the best deals on smartphones, laptops, and other tech marvels. However, amidst the spotlight on cutting-edge technology, there's another hidden treasure trove of discounts that savvy shoppers should not overlook: home improvement and appliances, including water purifiers. These essential household items are currently available at jaw-dropping discounts of up to 81%, making it the perfect opportunity to enhance your living space while saving big. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Water purifiers, in particular, play a vital role in ensuring the health and well-being of your family. They provide access to clean, safe drinking water by effectively removing impurities and contaminants, a necessity in today's world. During the Amazon Sale, you can enjoy substantial savings on a wide range of water purifiers, making it an ideal time to invest in this essential appliance.

Amazon Sale 2023 is not just about discounts; it's about upgrading your lifestyle with top-quality products from trusted brands. Whether you're looking for RO water purifiers, UV purifiers, or gravity-based filters, there's something for everyone at prices that won't break the bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this article, we will delve into the exciting world of water purifiers available at the Amazon Sale 2023. We will explore the different types, features, and benefits of these appliances to help you make an informed decision. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to secure clean and safe drinking water for your loved ones, all while enjoying significant savings during the ongoing Amazon Sale. Stay with us as we navigate through the world of water purification and discover the best deals that Amazon Sale 2023 has to offer!

1. Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) 6.2L Water Purifier The Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster water purifier from Eureka Forbes is a versatile and efficient solution for clean drinking water. In the ongoing Amazon Sale 2023, this purifier offers comprehensive purification with RO, UV, UF, and Taste Adjuster technologies. It effectively eliminates contaminants, including lead, mercury, and bacteria, ensuring your family's health. The active copper and zinc booster technology enhances the taste and boosts the immune system. With a 6.2-litre storage tank, LED indicators, and the ability to dispense purified water without electricity, it's a convenient and water-saving choice.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT: Purification Stages: RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster (MTDS) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suitable for Various Water Sources

Storage Capacity: 6.2 Litres

Patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patented Mineral Guard Technology

Warranty: 1 Year (excluding consumables)

Pros Cons Comprehensive 4-stage purification Expensive for small families Active copper and zinc infusion Suitable for various water sources High storage capacity

Also read: Amazon Sale: Enjoy up to 77% off on vacuum cleaners, air fryers, geysers 2. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF 6L Water Purifier In the ongoing Amazon Sale 2023, the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT water purifier from Eureka Forbes stands out as a reliable choice for clean drinking water. With its RO+UV+UF purification technology, it effectively removes contaminants like lead and bacteria, ensuring the safety of your family. This purifier is suitable for various water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water. It boasts a 6-litre storage tank, LED indicators, and the ability to dispense purified water even without electricity. Its superior technology not only purifies water but also regulates its taste, saving up to 60% of water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT: Purification Stages: RO+UV+UF

Suitable for Various Water Sources

Storage Capacity: 6 Litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LED Indicators for Tank Full, Service Due, and Cartridge Replacement

Warranty: 1 Year (excluding consumables)

Pros Cons Effective 3-stage purification Expensive Suitable for various water sources High storage capacity Dispenses purified water without electricity

3. Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L Water Purifier {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aquaguard Aura water purifier from Eureka Forbes, available in the ongoing Amazon Sale 2023, offers an impressive 8-stage purification process that includes RO, UV, UF, and a Taste Adjuster (MTDS). It efficiently removes contaminants like lead, mercury, and bacteria, ensuring the purity and safety of your drinking water. What sets this purifier apart is the patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology, infusing essential minerals like copper and zinc into the water, known to enhance the immune system and water's taste. The Patented Mineral Guard Technology retains essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. It's suitable for various water sources and can handle TDS levels up to 2000 PPM. With a 7-litre storage tank, LED indicators, and flexible installation options, it's a top choice for clean and tasty drinking water.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura: Purification Stages: RO+UV+UF+MTDS

Suitable for Various Water Sources {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Storage Capacity: 7 Litres

LED Indicators for Power On, Tank Full, and Service Due

Warranty: 1 Year (excluding consumables) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Effective 8-stage purification None Suitable for various water sources Active Copper+Zinc Booster Tech. Patented Mineral Guard Technology High storage capacity Dispenses purified water without electricity

4. AQUA D PURE Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF 10 to 12 Liter RO + UV + TDS ADJUSTER Water Purifier In the ongoing Amazon Sale 2023, the AQUA D PURE Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF Water Purifier stands out as a robust choice for clean and safe drinking water. This purifier employs a triple-layered RO+UV+UF protection system to eliminate dissolved impurities, microorganisms, heavy metals, and radiomatter, ensuring water of the highest quality. Notably, it features a Copper Mineral Infuser, infusing water with copper to prevent free radical formation and its ill effects. The high-quality LED UV deactivates bacteria and germs, while the RO membrane removes up to 96% of dissolved solids (TDS). The UF system retains beneficial minerals removed by the RO system while adjusting TDS for pure drinking water. With a capacity of 10 to 12 litres, automatic shut-off, and easy installation options, this water purifier is an excellent choice for homes and offices alike.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE Copper + Mineral: Purification Stages: RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster

Capacity: 10 to 12 Litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LED UV for Bacteria Deactivation

Auto Shut-Off Function

UF System for Mineral Retention {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Copper Charge Technology

Pros Cons Triple-layered RO+UV+UF protection No specific cons Copper Mineral Infuser High-quality LED UV deactivates bacteria and germs High-quality RO membrane Automatic shut-off function UF system retains beneficial minerals and adjusts TDS

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Avail up to 55% discount on room heaters 5. Havells Fab UV Storage 7L Water Purifier The Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier is a reliable choice for clean and safe drinking water, especially during the ongoing Amazon Sale 2023. Equipped with a double purification system through UF and UV, this purifier ensures absolute safety. It boasts five purification stages with a storage tank, revitalizer, and electrical protection system. The patented Corner/Wall Mounting design makes installation flexible. With its Hygiene Flow Controller, zero-touch dispensing, and transparent removable tank, hygiene is assured. This water purifier is suitable for tanker and municipal water with TDS levels below 300 ppm.

Specifications of Havells Fab UV Storage: Purification Stages: UF and UV {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 7 Litres

Hygiene Flow Controller

Patented Corner/Wall Mounting {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Double purification with UF and UV Suitable for TDS <300 ppm only Five-stage purification Transparent removable tank Electrical protection system

6. Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier is an innovative choice for clean water, offering an exceptional two-year filter life. During the Amazon Sale 2023, this purifier stands out with its rapid reverse rinse technology, requiring service only once every two years, saving up to ₹18,000 in ownership and service costs. It features IoT smart monitoring via the Urban Company App, providing insights into water quality, filter and membrane health, and water consumption. With a 10-stage filtration system, 8-litre capacity, and two-year zero-cost on-site warranty, this purifier ensures pure and safe drinking water.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M2: Filtration Stages: RO+UV+UF+MTDS

Capacity: 8 Litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IoT Smart Features

10-Stage Filtration

Pros Cons Two-year filter life Requires an active power supply for water dispensing IoT smart monitoring 10-stage water purification 8-litre food-grade tank Two-year zero-cost on-site warranty

7. KENT Supreme Plus Next Gen RO Water Purifier The KENT Supreme Plus Next Gen RO Water Purifier is designed to deliver pure and healthy drinking water with its advanced purification technologies. During the Amazon Sale 2023, it's an ideal choice for those seeking high-quality water purification. With multiple stages of RO+UV+UF+TDS Control, this purifier removes dissolved impurities, bacteria, viruses, and salts from the water. It boasts a zero water wastage feature, ensuring no drop of water is wasted during the purification process. The TDS control system allows adjustment of purified water's TDS level while retaining essential minerals. With fully automatic operation, computer-controlled functions, and a wall-mounted design, it's a space-saving and efficient solution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of KENT Supreme Plus: Purification Stages: RO+UV+UF+TDS Control

Capacity: 8 Litres

Zero Water Wastage {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall-Mountable Design

Pros Cons Multiple purification stages Pre-filter not included Zero water wastage feature Requires electricity for operation TDS control system for mineral retention Fully automatic operation Wall-mounted design for space-saving

8. AO Smith Z9 Hot+ normal RO The AO Smith Z9 Hot+ normal RO Water Purifier offers a comprehensive water purification solution, ensuring the safety of your family, especially during Amazon Sale 2023. With an 8-stage purification process and the addition of Silver Charged Membrane Technology (SCMT), it delivers baby-safe water by preventing secondary microbial contamination post RO purification. The Patented Side Stream RO Membrane ensures 100% water passes through the RO membrane, leaving no impurities behind. It offers hot water at the touch of a button with three temperature modes, and a large 10-litre storage capacity ensures a continuous supply of purified water. With essential mineral retention using MIN-TECH, this purifier provides not only safe but also great-tasting water.

Specifications of AO Smith Z9: Purification Stages: 8-Stage RO+SCMT {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 10 Litres

Hot Water Dispensing

Large Water Storage Capacity {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons 8-stage purification with SCMT Requires electricity for operation Patented Side Stream RO Membrane Hot water dispensing with multiple modes Large water storage capacity Essential mineral retention with MIN-TECH

Best value for money The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier stands out as the best value for money among the options. This water purifier not only offers a comprehensive 10-stage filtration system, including RO+UV+UF, but it also features Smart IoT capabilities for monitoring water quality and filter health, which is a significant value addition. What truly sets it apart is the remarkable two-year filter life, resulting in substantial savings on maintenance and servicing costs. With features like preset dispensing modes, retractable tray, and taste adjustment, it ensures a convenient and customizable drinking water experience. Additionally, the two-year zero-cost on-site warranty by Urban Company provides peace of mind and added value, making it an excellent choice for buyers during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Best deal The AO Smith Z9 Hot+ normal RO Water Purifier offers the best deal among the options. While it provides comprehensive water purification with its 8-stage RO+SCMT technology, what truly makes it a standout deal is the inclusion of hot water dispensing functionality. With the convenience of hot water at the press of a button and a large 10-litre storage capacity, this purifier offers added functionality at a competitive price point. Furthermore, its advanced features like the Patented Side Stream RO Membrane and essential mineral retention through MIN-TECH make it a great deal for those looking for a water purifier that goes beyond basic purification. The 1-year comprehensive warranty and the advance alert technology for filter replacements add to the overall value, making it an attractive choice for buyers during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!