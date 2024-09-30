As the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 kicks off, it's time to gear up for an exhilarating journey on two wheels! This year, enjoy incredible discounts of up to 70% on a wide range of cycles, including robust mountain bikes designed for rugged terrains and eco-friendly electric cycles that make commuting a breeze. Whether you're an adventure seeker looking to conquer challenging trails or someone who wants to make their daily rides more sustainable, this sale has something for everyone. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your cycling experience while saving big.

1. Urban Terrain UT6000A29 Alloy cycle

The Urban Terrain UT6000A29 is a sturdy mountain bike, perfect for men and boys aged 15 and up. Built with a 17-inch alloy frame, it’s both durable and lightweight, making it ideal for rough terrain and daily rides. The bike has 21-speed gear settings, allowing smooth shifting, while the double disc brakes ensure safe and quick stops. The 29-inch tyres with double-walled alloy rims offer better road grip and performance. The adjustable saddle provides comfort, and the front suspension enhances riding ease on uneven surfaces.

Specifications of Urban Terrain UT6000A29 Alloy cycle

Frame Size: 17 inches, Alloy

Wheel Size: 29 inches

Speeds: 21-speed (3x7)

Brakes: Front and rear disc brakes

Tyres: Durable rubber tyres with strong grip

Front Suspension: Yes, for a smoother ride

2. Urban Terrain Steel Bicycle 27.5 inch

The Urban Terrain UT5000S27.5 is a sturdy mountain bike designed for riders aged 15+ years. It features a durable steel frame, front suspension, and 27.5-inch wide tyres for smooth riding on different terrains. With a single-speed setup, it offers simplicity and easy maintenance. The bike is equipped with double disc brakes for quick and safe stopping, and its adjustable seat ensures a comfortable fit for various heights. The lightweight alloy rims add strength without adding weight, making it ideal for daily commutes or trail rides.

Specifications of Urban Terrain Steel Bicycle 27.5 inch

Frame Material: Steel

Wheel Size: 27.5 inches

Brake Type: Double Disc Brakes (front & rear)

Speed: Single-speed

Suspension: Front Suspension

Frame Size: 17.5 inches

3. Leader Beast 26T is a 7-speed mountain bike

The Leader Beast 26T is a 7-speed mountain bike designed for teens and adults aged 12 years and older. It features a strong steel frame, dual disc brakes for reliable stopping power, and front suspension for a smoother ride. The bike comes semi-assembled (90%) and includes tools for final assembly. Its 26-inch tyres and 18-inch frame are ideal for riders between 5 to 5.10 feet tall. Finished in a stylish matt black and sea green, this bike is well-suited for adventure riding or everyday commutes.

Specifications of Leader Beast 26T is a 7-speed mountain bike

7-speed gears

Dual disc brakes (front and rear)

26-inch tyres

18-inch steel frame

Front Suspension

Semi-assembled (90% assembled)

Check out Mountain bicycle deals on Amazon Sale 2024

4. Leader E-Power L6 27.5T Electric Cycle Summary

The Leader E-Power L6 is a stylish electric mountain bike designed for teens and adults. It features a powerful 250W BLDC motor and a removable Li-Ion battery, providing reliable performance. The bike comes with dual disc brakes for enhanced safety and a front suspension for smoother rides. It is semi-assembled and includes tools for easy setup. Suitable for riders between 5 to 6 feet tall, the bike also has a front LED light and horn for convenience. The frame is made of durable steel, ideal for city and light off-road riding.

Specifications of Leader E-Power L6 27.5T Electric Cycle Summary

Tire size: 27.5 inches

Frame size: 19 inches

250W BLDC motor

Dual disc brakes

Removable Li-Ion battery

Front suspension

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

5. Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle

The Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle is designed for adults aged 15+ and offers a smooth and comfortable ride. With a powerful 250-watt motor, it can reach speeds of up to 25 km/h. It has a range of 20-25 km on throttle mode and 35 km with pedal assist. The built-in 36V Lithium-ion battery charges in just 4 hours. This single-speed electric bike has high-quality disc brakes for safe stopping and adjustable seat height for comfort. Its durable 18-inch steel frame and wide tyres provide stability and performance on the road.

Specifications of Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle

36V, 7.8 Ah Lithium-ion battery

250-watt BLDC motor

25 km/h top speed on throttle

35 km range on pedal assist

Front and rear disc brakes

27.5-inch wide nylon tyres

7. SYNERGY B1 Electric Cycle with Dual Disc Brakes, 250w BLDC Motor, 5.8Ah Li-Ion Battery, Throttle with Battery Indicator, 95% Pre-Assembled with Charger, Yellow Color (Without LCD Display, 5.8ah)

The Synergy B1 Electric Cycle is designed for adults and comes with a powerful 250W BLDC motor, ensuring smooth rides. With dual disc brakes, it provides enhanced safety for both city commuting and off-road trips. The 5.8Ah Li-Ion battery allows longer rides without frequent recharging. A throttle with a battery indicator keeps you informed about the battery level. This bike is 95% pre-assembled, making it easy to set up quickly. It is available in a vibrant yellow color but does not come with an LCD display.

Specifications of Synergy B1 Electric Cycle

250W BLDC motor

5.8Ah Li-Ion battery

Dual disc brakes

Throttle with battery indicator

95% pre-assembled

Single-speed, yellow colour

8. EMotorad X1 Mountain Electric Cycle with 7.65Ah Removable Battery, 27.5” Wheel Size, Front Suspension, 250W BLDC Motor, Quick Acceleration, 90% Assembled (Ocean Blue)

The EMotorad X1 Mountain Electric Cycle is designed for youth and features a 250W BLDC motor for quick acceleration. It comes with a 7.65Ah removable lithium-ion battery, offering a range of 35-40 km on pedal assist and 30 km on throttle mode. The 27.5" wheels, front suspension with 100mm travel, and high-tensile steel frame make it ideal for off-road rides. It comes 90% assembled with a toolkit for easy installation and features mechanical disc brakes for better control.

Specifications of EMotorad X1 Mountain Electric Cycle

250W BLDC motor

7.65Ah removable battery

27.5-inch wheels

Mechanical disc brakes with auto cut-off

Front suspension with 100mm travel

Max speed of 25 km/h

9. QUESEC Rides MERC Benz X6 Series 21 Speed Gear Cycle for Men with Gear, 3 Spokes Alloy MacWheel, Dual Disc Brakes, Dual Suspension, 26 Inch Tyres - Folding Bicycle for Men (Black)

The QUESEC Rides MERC Benz X6 Series is a 21-speed gear cycle designed for men. With its foldable design, it's perfect for easy storage and transport. It has 26-inch wheels and features dual disc brakes for efficient stopping power. The dual suspension ensures a smooth ride on rough terrains, making it ideal for off-road adventures. This bicycle suits various uses, whether for commuting, exercise, or racing. The advanced gear system allows for precise adjustments, making it a versatile option for both beginners and experienced riders.

Specifications of QUESEC Rides MERC Benz X6 Series

21-speed gear system

26-inch tyres

Dual disc brakes

Foldable design for easy storage

Dual suspension for smooth rides

3-spoke alloy MacWheel

10. Amardeep cycles Foldable Sports Bicycle Mountain High Carbon Steel Frame Adults Bike with Double Disc Brake 21 Speed Gear (Black), Dual

Amardeep Cycles Foldable Sports Bicycle is a durable and versatile mountain bike designed for adults. It features a high carbon steel frame and 21-speed gear system, making it ideal for various terrains. The unisex design suits both men and women, while the double disc brake system ensures safety. Its foldable structure offers convenience for easy storage and transport. Whether you're commuting or enjoying outdoor adventures, this bike is built to last and provides excellent control and speed options for all conditions.

Specifications of Amardeep Cycles Foldable Sports Bicycle

21-speed gear system

High carbon steel frame

Double disc brakes

Foldable design

Unisex frame geometry

Black colour

11. Fat Tyre Foldable Cycles for Adults & Unisex26 * 4T Dual Suspension Shimano Gear Cycle (Black) Inches,Folding Bike, 18 Inches

This foldable bike is designed for adults and unisex riders. It features a durable carbon steel frame, an 18-inch frame height, and 26-inch fat tyres for a smooth ride on different terrains. Equipped with Shimano 21-speed gears, it offers great control and flexibility. The dual suspension system enhances comfort, while disc brakes ensure reliable stopping power. Its foldable design makes it easy to store and transport.

Specifications of Fat Tyre Foldable Cycle for Adults

Bike Type: Folding Bike

Frame Height: 18 inches

Tire Size: 26 inches

Gears: Shimano 21-speed

Frame Material: Carbon Steel

Brake Type: Disc Brakes

Check out bicycle deals on Amazon Great Indian Sale

FAQs

Question : What types of cycles are available during the Great Indian Festival Sale?

Ans : During the sale, you can find a diverse selection of cycles, including rugged mountain bikes ideal for off-road adventures and electric cycles designed for efficient commuting. Whether you’re looking for performance or convenience, there’s something for everyone.

Question : How much discount can I expect on cycles?

Ans : You can enjoy discounts of up to 70% on selected mountain and electric cycles during the Great Indian Festival Sale. This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase high-quality bikes at unbeatable prices.

Question : Is there a warranty on the cycles purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, most cycles come with a manufacturer’s warranty, covering defects in materials and workmanship. Be sure to check the specific warranty details for each cycle at the time of purchase to ensure you have full protection.

Question : Can I return or exchange a cycle if I’m not satisfied?

Ans : Yes, you can return or exchange cycles within the stipulated return policy period if you're not satisfied with your purchase. Make sure to keep the original packaging and receipt for a smooth return process.

Question : When does the Great Indian Festival Sale start and end?

Ans : The Great Indian Festival Sale typically runs for a limited time, so it’s essential to check the official dates on the Amazon website. Be sure to act quickly, as the best deals may sell out fast!

