The Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle is designed for adults aged 15+ and offers a smooth and comfortable ride. With a powerful 250-watt motor, it can reach speeds of up to 25 km/h. It has a range of 20-25 km on throttle mode and 35 km with pedal assist. The built-in 36V Lithium-ion battery charges in just 4 hours. This single-speed electric bike has high-quality disc brakes for safe stopping and adjustable seat height for comfort. Its durable 18-inch steel frame and wide tyres provide stability and performance on the road.

The Synergy B1 Electric Cycle is designed for adults and comes with a powerful 250W BLDC motor, ensuring smooth rides. With dual disc brakes, it provides enhanced safety for both city commuting and off-road trips. The 5.8Ah Li-Ion battery allows longer rides without frequent recharging. A throttle with a battery indicator keeps you informed about the battery level. This bike is 95% pre-assembled, making it easy to set up quickly. It is available in a vibrant yellow color but does not come with an LCD display.

The EMotorad X1 Mountain Electric Cycle is designed for youth and features a 250W BLDC motor for quick acceleration. It comes with a 7.65Ah removable lithium-ion battery, offering a range of 35-40 km on pedal assist and 30 km on throttle mode. The 27.5" wheels, front suspension with 100mm travel, and high-tensile steel frame make it ideal for off-road rides. It comes 90% assembled with a toolkit for easy installation and features mechanical disc brakes for better control.

The QUESEC Rides MERC Benz X6 Series is a 21-speed gear cycle designed for men. With its foldable design, it's perfect for easy storage and transport. It has 26-inch wheels and features dual disc brakes for efficient stopping power. The dual suspension ensures a smooth ride on rough terrains, making it ideal for off-road adventures. This bicycle suits various uses, whether for commuting, exercise, or racing. The advanced gear system allows for precise adjustments, making it a versatile option for both beginners and experienced riders.

Amardeep Cycles Foldable Sports Bicycle is a durable and versatile mountain bike designed for adults. It features a high carbon steel frame and 21-speed gear system, making it ideal for various terrains. The unisex design suits both men and women, while the double disc brake system ensures safety. Its foldable structure offers convenience for easy storage and transport. Whether you're commuting or enjoying outdoor adventures, this bike is built to last and provides excellent control and speed options for all conditions.

This foldable bike is designed for adults and unisex riders. It features a durable carbon steel frame, an 18-inch frame height, and 26-inch fat tyres for a smooth ride on different terrains. Equipped with Shimano 21-speed gears, it offers great control and flexibility. The dual suspension system enhances comfort, while disc brakes ensure reliable stopping power. Its foldable design makes it easy to store and transport.

FAQs

Question : What types of cycles are available during the Great Indian Festival Sale?

Ans : During the sale, you can find a diverse selection of cycles, including rugged mountain bikes ideal for off-road adventures and electric cycles designed for efficient commuting. Whether you’re looking for performance or convenience, there’s something for everyone.

Question : How much discount can I expect on cycles?

Ans : You can enjoy discounts of up to 70% on selected mountain and electric cycles during the Great Indian Festival Sale. This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase high-quality bikes at unbeatable prices.

Question : Is there a warranty on the cycles purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, most cycles come with a manufacturer’s warranty, covering defects in materials and workmanship. Be sure to check the specific warranty details for each cycle at the time of purchase to ensure you have full protection.

Question : Can I return or exchange a cycle if I’m not satisfied?

Ans : Yes, you can return or exchange cycles within the stipulated return policy period if you're not satisfied with your purchase. Make sure to keep the original packaging and receipt for a smooth return process.

Question : When does the Great Indian Festival Sale start and end?

Ans : The Great Indian Festival Sale typically runs for a limited time, so it’s essential to check the official dates on the Amazon website. Be sure to act quickly, as the best deals may sell out fast!