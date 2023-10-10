Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: From Noise to boAt, best deals on budget smartwatches
Smartwatches like beatXP Flare Pro, Noise Pulse 2 Max, boAt Wave Edge, and Fire-Boltt Phoenix and Gladiator available at discounted prices on Amazon.
Amazon is back with its another Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. It has been scheduled to commence on October 8. As customary, Amazon Prime members gained early access to the sale starting at midnight on October 7.
