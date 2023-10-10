comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 10 2023 12:22:21
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 629 1.88%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.95 0.12%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 198 0.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.15 0.28%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.6 0.57%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: From Noise to boAt, best deals on budget smartwatches
Back Back

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: From Noise to boAt, best deals on budget smartwatches

 Livemint

Smartwatches like beatXP Flare Pro, Noise Pulse 2 Max, boAt Wave Edge, and Fire-Boltt Phoenix and Gladiator available at discounted prices on Amazon.

For representation purposes (beatXP Flare Pro) (Amazon)Premium
For representation purposes (beatXP Flare Pro) (Amazon)

Amazon is back with its another Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. It has been scheduled to commence on October 8. As customary, Amazon Prime members gained early access to the sale starting at midnight on October 7.

The e-commerce giant has teased several deals and discounts on its platform. SBI cardholders can avail a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Interestingly, the sale is featuring discounts of up to 40 percent on mobiles and accessories, and up to 75 percent on laptops, smartwatches, and other items.

In case you are looking for a budget friendly smartwatch, look no more. Here are top deals on best smartwatches under 1500.

beatXP Flare Pro

The beatXP Flare Pro is up for grabs at 999. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to 750 on SBI debit card non-EMI transaction on transactions above 5000.

It features a 1.39-inch Ultra HD round display, 60 Hz refresh rate, more than 100 sports modes and 500 nits of brightness. The watch gets female health tracking features, heart rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking and more.

Noise Pulse 2 Max

The Noise Pulse 2 Max BT calling smartwatch is currently retailing on Amazon at 1199. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to 750 on SBI debit card non-EMI transaction on transactions above 5000. It features a 1.85-inch display, more than 150 watch faces, 100 sports modes and 550 nits of brightness. The watch gets health tracking features like heart rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking and more.

boAt Wave Edge

The boAt Wave Edge BT calling smartwatch is priced at 1199. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to 750 on SBI debit card non-EMI transaction on transactions above 5000. It features a 1.85-inch display, AI voice assistant, more than 100 sports modes and in-built games. The watch gets health tracking features like heart rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking and more.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix BT calling smartwatch is currently available at a price of 1299. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to 750 on SBI debit card non-EMI transaction on transactions above 5000. It features a 1.3-inch display, supports social media channels like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and comes with more than 100 sports modes. The watch gets health tracking features like heart rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking and more.

Fire-Boltt Gladiator

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator BT calling smartwatch is currently available at a price of 1399. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to 750 on SBI debit card non-EMI transaction on transactions above 5000. It features a 1.96-inch display, voice assistant, eight UI interactions and comes with more than 100 sports modes. The watch gets health tracking features like heart rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking and more.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App