Smartwatches like beatXP Flare Pro, Noise Pulse 2 Max, boAt Wave Edge, and Fire-Boltt Phoenix and Gladiator available at discounted prices on Amazon.

Amazon is back with its another Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. It has been scheduled to commence on October 8. As customary, Amazon Prime members gained early access to the sale starting at midnight on October 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The e-commerce giant has teased several deals and discounts on its platform. SBI cardholders can avail a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Interestingly, the sale is featuring discounts of up to 40 percent on mobiles and accessories, and up to 75 percent on laptops, smartwatches, and other items.

In case you are looking for a budget friendly smartwatch, look no more. Here are top deals on best smartwatches under ₹1500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

beatXP Flare Pro The beatXP Flare Pro is up for grabs at ₹999. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹750 on SBI debit card non-EMI transaction on transactions above ₹5000.

It features a 1.39-inch Ultra HD round display, 60 Hz refresh rate, more than 100 sports modes and 500 nits of brightness. The watch gets female health tracking features, heart rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking and more.

Noise Pulse 2 Max The Noise Pulse 2 Max BT calling smartwatch is currently retailing on Amazon at ₹1199. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹750 on SBI debit card non-EMI transaction on transactions above ₹5000. It features a 1.85-inch display, more than 150 watch faces, 100 sports modes and 550 nits of brightness. The watch gets health tracking features like heart rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

boAt Wave Edge The boAt Wave Edge BT calling smartwatch is priced at ₹1199. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹750 on SBI debit card non-EMI transaction on transactions above ₹5000. It features a 1.85-inch display, AI voice assistant, more than 100 sports modes and in-built games. The watch gets health tracking features like heart rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking and more.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix The Fire-Boltt Phoenix BT calling smartwatch is currently available at a price of ₹1299. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹750 on SBI debit card non-EMI transaction on transactions above ₹5000. It features a 1.3-inch display, supports social media channels like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and comes with more than 100 sports modes. The watch gets health tracking features like heart rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking and more.

Fire-Boltt Gladiator The Fire-Boltt Gladiator BT calling smartwatch is currently available at a price of ₹1399. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹750 on SBI debit card non-EMI transaction on transactions above ₹5000. It features a 1.96-inch display, voice assistant, eight UI interactions and comes with more than 100 sports modes. The watch gets health tracking features like heart rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!