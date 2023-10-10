Amazon is back with its another Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. It has been scheduled to commence on October 8. As customary, Amazon Prime members gained early access to the sale starting at midnight on October 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The e-commerce giant has revealed several deals and discounts on its platform. SBI cardholders can avail a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Interestingly, the sale is featuring discounts of up to 40 percent on mobiles and accessories, and up to 75 percent on laptops, smartwatches, and other items.

In case you are looking for a premium pair of TWS earbuds with best ANC capabilities, look no more. Here are top deals on best TWS earbuds from Samsung, OnePlus and more.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earphones are currently priced at Rs. 4,699 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Additionally, they can be purchased at a reduced cost when combined with bank and cashback offers. These audio wearables feature 50dB active noise cancellation and provide a 360-degree Spatial Audio Effect. They are equipped with coaxial dual drivers and offer a battery life of up to 40 hours.

OnePlus Buds Z2 The OnePlus Buds Z2 are currently available at a price of Rs. 3,999 during the ongoing sale. These TWS earphones feature 11mm dynamic drivers and provide up to 40dB noise-cancelling capacity. They also claim to offer up to 38 hours of playback time. Customers have the opportunity to take advantage of relevant bank and cashback offers to further reduce the price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones are currently available at a price of Rs. 3,999 during the sale. These earphones come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and claim to provide up to 21 hours of total battery life. They feature 12mm speakers and boast a unique ergonomic shape. The earphones are offered in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze color options.

Realme Buds Air 3 Priced at Rs. 3,999 during the Amazon sale, the Realme Buds Air 3 are currently available at a 33 percent discount. These earphones feature up to 42dB ANC support and come with 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers. They claim to provide up to 30 hours of total non-stop playback with just one hour of charging. The earphones are offered in Black, Blue, and White color options.

JBL Tune 230NC The JBL Tune 230NC TWS earphones are currently listed at Rs. 3,988. These earphones come with active noise cancellation and offer up to 40 hours of total playback time. They are available in black, blue, and white color options.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Priced at Rs. 3,498 on Amazon, the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earphones with ANC are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of total battery life. Customers can take advantage of up to Rs. 5,000 in bank offers and additional cashback offers. These earbuds come with 12.4 mm titanium-coated diaphragm drivers.

