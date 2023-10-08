Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 58% off on smart TV under ₹60,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is back, and it's bigger and better than ever before! If you've been eyeing that sleek, feature-packed smart TV to elevate your home entertainment experience, now is the perfect time to make your purchase. With discounts of up to 58% off, you can score incredible deals on smart TVs priced under ₹60,000 during this highly anticipated sale event.

1. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 43UR7500PSC delivers an exceptional viewing experience, and during the Amazon Sale 2023, it becomes even more enticing with discounts. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, this TV ensures sharp and smooth visuals. Its AI Sound creates a virtual surround 5.1 audio experience for immersive sound. The TV runs on WebOS, offering access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. It also supports Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit. The TV's slim design and 4K upscaling enhance your living room's aesthetics. LG provides a one-year warranty on this product.

Specifications of LG 43UR7500PSC:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Smart TV Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer, and more

Display Technology: 4K Ultra HD LED Display, Slim Design

Sound: 20 Watts Output, AI Sound, Bluetooth Surround Ready

Pros Cons Stunning 4K visuals Limited app selection compared to some competitors AI Sound for immersive audio WebOS with app support Slim and elegant design

2. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black)

The Samsung UA43CUE60AKLXL offers a stunning viewing experience, especially during the Amazon Sale 2023 with attractive discounts. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 50 Hz refresh rate, this TV provides crystal-clear visuals and smooth motion. Its Smart TV features, including Netflix, Prime Video, and AI Speaker, offer endless entertainment options. The TV boasts a 2CH 20W sound output with Q-Symphony and Adaptive Sound for immersive audio. Its 3-side bezel-less display enhances the viewing experience. Additionally, it comes with a comprehensive one-year warranty on the product and an additional year on the panel.

Specifications of Samsung UA43CUE60AKLXL:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Smart TV Features: Netflix, Prime Video, Screen mirroring, Universal Guide, and more

Display Technology: Crystal Processor 4K, HDR 10+, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming

Sound: 20W Output, Q-Symphony, Dolby Audio, Adaptive Sound

Pros Cons Stunning 4K visuals Limited app store options Smart TV features with popular apps Bezel-less design Adaptive Sound for excellent audio

3. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) F Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black)

The Redmi L43R8-FVIN, a part of Amazon Sale 2023, offers a great smart TV experience at a competitive price. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers crisp and clear visuals. What sets it apart is the Fire TV integration, which provides access to popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. The included Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa makes navigation a breeze. The TV also supports display mirroring through Apple Airplay 2 and Miracast. The Metal Bezel-less Design adds a touch of elegance to your living room. With 2GB RAM and 8GB storage, it's a capable performer. Redmi offers a comprehensive one-year warranty on this TV.

Specifications of Redmi L43R8-FVIN:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet, Earphone, AV

Smart TV Features: Fire TV Built-In, Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa, Picture-in-Picture mode, and more

Display Technology: 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, MEMC, Wide Colour Gamut

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual X

Pros Cons Fire TV integration No Bluetooth Surround Ready Metal Bezel-less Design Limited sound mode options Display mirroring via Airplay Voice remote with Alexa

4. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black)

The Acer AR50GR2851UDFL is a standout product in Amazon Sale 2023. With its impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals that make your content come to life. What sets it apart is the Google TV integration, providing access to a wide range of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. The TV features Dolby Vision and Atmos for a cinematic audiovisual experience. With 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, it's ready for multitasking. The intelligent frame stabilization engine and dynamic signal calibration ensure top-notch picture quality. Acer offers a comprehensive one-year warranty on this TV.

Specifications of Acer AR50GR2851UDFL:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth, HDMI ports 2.1 x 3 (HDMI 1 supports eARC), USB ports 2.0 x 1, 3.0 x 1, and more

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Voice-enabled Smart Remote, and more

Display Technology: Dolby Vision, MEMC, Wide Colour Gamut

Sound: 36 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, High Fidelity Speakers

Pros Cons Google TV integration No Bluetooth Surround Ready Dolby Vision and Atmos Limited USB ports Intelligent frame stabilization

5. MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV ‎L43M7-A2IN (Black)

MI's L43M7-A2IN from the X Series is a fantastic choice, especially during the Amazon Sale 2023. Offering 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate, it guarantees sharp visuals and smooth playback. This Android TV runs on Android TV 10 and PatchWall 4, making it easy to access a multitude of apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and more. The addition of Kids Mode with Parental Lock ensures a safe viewing experience. With its 30 Watts Output sound and support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, the audio quality is impressive. The TV features a Metal Bezel-less Design and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG for an immersive viewing experience. MI provides a one-year comprehensive warranty on the product, with an additional year on the panel.

Specifications of MI L43M7-A2IN:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: HDMI ports, USB ports, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, and more

Smart TV Features: Android TV 10, PatchWall 4, Chromecast built-in, Voice-enabled Remote, and more

Display Technology: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X

Pros Cons Android TV with PatchWall No Bluetooth Surround Ready Dolby Vision and HDR10 Limited HDMI ports Metal Bezel-less Design

6. MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black)

The MI 55-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV offers a compelling viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It features Android TV 10 with PatchWall 4 integration, providing access to thousands of apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The TV boasts a quad-core A55 CPU processor for smooth performance and comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It also supports Chromecast and voice commands via Google Assistant. With Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, the sound quality is immersive. The metal bezel-less design enhances its aesthetics.

Specifications of MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: MI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, 10000+ Apps from Play Store, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Quad-core A55 CPU processor, Chromecast built-in, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, 2GB RAM + 16GB Storage

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited built-in storage for apps and games Android TV with access to a wide range of apps Smooth performance with quad-core CPU Chromecast built-in for easy content sharing Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound

7. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7550PSF (Ceramic Black)

The LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a visually stunning experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It features WebOS 22 with user profiles, making navigation a breeze. With support for Netflix, Prime Video, and more, it provides unlimited OTT app options. The TV boasts an AI processor for optimized performance and AI Sound for a virtual surround experience. The display includes 4K upscaling and AI brightness control. Its slim design adds elegance to any room.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: WebOS 22, AI Sound, 4K Upscaling, AI Brightness Control, Game Optimizer

Pros Cons User-friendly WebOS with AI features Limited HDMI and USB ports Wide range of supported OTT apps AI processor for enhanced performance Slim and elegant design

8. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6K (Gray)

The Hisense 43-inch Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers stunning visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Google TV, providing access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar. The TV supports HDMI 2.1 with Auto Low Latency Mode for gamers. With Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital, the sound quality is exceptional. Its bezel-less design and 10-bit panel enhance the viewing experience.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: Hisense

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Special Features: Google TV, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Atmos, 10-bit Panel, Bezel-less Design

Pros Cons High refresh rate for smoother motion Limited USB ports Google TV for extensive content options Dolby Atmos for immersive sound Bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience

9. iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a feature-packed entertainment experience. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers sharp visuals. Google Assistant and Google Play Store provide access to numerous apps, including Netflix and Prime Video. The TV has a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB ROM for smooth operation. The A+ grade panel, Dolby Audio, and HDR 10 contribute to the impressive display and sound quality.

Specifications of iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: iFFALCON

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play Store, and more

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Google Assistant, 4K Google TV, 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, Dolby Audio, HDR 10

Pros Cons Google Assistant for voice control Limited USB ports Extensive app support Impressive display with HDR 10 Dolby Audio for enhanced sound quality

Best overall product

The MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN stands out as the best overall product among the selection. Offering a perfect balance of advanced features and exceptional value, this TV is a testament to cutting-edge technology. With its impressive 4K Ultra HD display and smart Android capabilities, it delivers an immersive viewing experience and seamless access to a world of content. Its sleek design and compact size make it versatile for various living spaces. Additionally, the MI X Series TV boasts a range of features that cater to the modern viewer's needs, making it a standout choice for those seeking a comprehensive entertainment solution.

Best deal

The iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 is the best deal you can find among the offerings. Combining affordability with a wealth of features, this TV offers incredible value for money. With its impressive 4K Ultra HD display and integrated Google TV functionality, it provides a top-tier viewing experience with easy access to a variety of streaming services. Its sleek design and user-friendly interface make it a fantastic addition to any home. The iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV strikes the perfect balance between quality and cost-effectiveness, making it an unbeatable deal during the sale.

