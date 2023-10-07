Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get upto 60% off on smart TVs under 30,000

Amazon Sale 2023 brings to you the best discounts on smart TVs under ₹30,000. Avail great offers and bring home a new smart TV for your home. Check out our list of the top 10 options to choose from during the ongoing Amazon Sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is back with a bang, and this time it's poised to redefine your home entertainment experience. Offering discounts of up to a whopping 60% off, this sale is your golden ticket to upgrading your television game without breaking the bank. As online shoppers eagerly await this annual extravaganza, the buzz around exclusive deals and never-before-seen discounts is reaching a fever pitch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For many, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the starting bell for the festive season. It's a time when buyers can snag unbelievable deals across various product categories, and this year's sale is no different. What's particularly exciting is the array of smart TVs available at prices under the ₹30,000 mark. Smart TVs have rapidly become staples in modern households, blending entertainment, connectivity, and convenience into one sleek package. Whether you're a binge-watcher, a gaming enthusiast, or someone who values the smart features, this sale has a smart TV for you.

While flagship TVs often steal the spotlight, the under ₹30,000 segment offers a treasure trove of options that deliver remarkable value. These TVs may not carry hefty price tags, but they certainly don't skimp on features and quality. With this sale, you can fulfil your dream of owning a feature-packed smart TV without straining your budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top brands like Samsung, Acer, Redmi, and more are rolling out irresistible deals on their smart TV models. Whether you're in the market for a TV to enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows or to level up your gaming experience, there's a perfect match waiting for you. To ensure you make an informed decision, we've meticulously curated a list of the best smart TVs under ₹30,000 available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale which will start on October 7 for Prime members and from October 8 for everyone else. So, get ready to elevate your home entertainment, explore the latest in television technology, and make the most of this thrilling sale!

1. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black) The Redmi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is a fantastic choice, especially during the Amazon Sale 2023. With its 720p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers crisp visuals and smooth performance. The Fire OS 7 brings Prime Video, Netflix, and over 12,000 apps at your fingertips, and the voice remote with Alexa enhances the user experience. It also integrates seamlessly with DTH TV channels. The dual-band Wi-Fi ensures fast connectivity, and the 20W Dolby Audio speakers provide excellent sound quality. Additionally, its sleek metal bezel-less design adds a touch of elegance to your living space.

Specifications of Redmi 32-inch Smart LED Fire TV: Screen Size: 32 inches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, DTS-HD

Smart TV Features: Fire TV Built-In, Fire OS 7, Voice Remote with Alexa

Display: Metal bezel-less Screen {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Crisp visuals with HD resolution Limited to 720p resolution Wide range of supported apps Average 20W sound output Voice remote with Alexa Limited HDMI and USB ports Dual-band Wi-Fi for fast streaming Not a 4K TV, so not suitable for ultra HD content Sleek metal bezel-less design

2. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) The Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV offers a delightful viewing experience, and it's even more delightful when you can get it at a discounted price during Amazon Sale 2023. With its 32-inch screen and 1366x768 resolution, it delivers crisp visuals. The TV supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Its dual-band Wi-Fi ensures a stable internet connection, and it has ample HDMI and USB ports for your devices. The 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth action sequences, and the TV is backed by Samsung's reputation for quality and reliability. This TV is a great choice for those seeking a balance between price and performance.

Specifications of Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series Smart LED TV: Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: 1366x768 (HD Ready) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, USB ports, Ethernet

Smart TV Features: Supports Netflix, Prime Video, and more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Trusted brand with reliable performance HD Ready resolution Dual-band Wi-Fi for fast streaming Limited to 720p resolution Multiple HDMI and USB ports No voice remote or voice assistant support Supports popular streaming apps

3. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black) Acer's Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV is a budget-friendly option that becomes even more enticing during the Amazon Sale 2023. With its 32-inch screen and HD Ready resolution, it provides decent picture quality. The TV supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more through Google TV. It boasts a high-fidelity 30W speaker system with Dolby Audio for an immersive audio experience. Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures a strong internet connection, and the 2-way Bluetooth feature adds versatility. The TV also includes features like Blue Light Reduction and HDR10 support. While the picture quality is good for the price, it's essential to manage expectations, as it's not a 4K TV.

Specifications of Acer 32-inch Advanced I Series Smart LED Google TV: Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: 1366x768 (HD Ready) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, USB ports, Bluetooth

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smart TV Features: Google TV, HDR10, Bluetooth, Google Assistant

Pros Cons Google TV for app support HD Ready resolution High-fidelity 30W speaker system No voice remote Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Not a 4K TV Blue Light Reduction for eye comfort

4. MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black) The MI 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV is a budget-friendly option that packs a punch. And during Amazon Sale 2023, it's an even smarter choice. With a 32-inch screen and HD Ready resolution, it offers good picture quality for the price. The TV runs on Android TV 11 with PatchWall, providing access to various streaming services, including Netflix and Prime Video. It comes with a voice-enabled remote for easy navigation. The TV's 20W speaker system, including Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, delivers decent sound quality. It's equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options. While it's not a 4K TV, it offers a satisfactory viewing experience, making it an excellent value-for-money choice.

Specifications of MI 32-inch 5A Series Smart Android LED TV: Screen Size: 32 inches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: 1366x768 (HD Ready)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, USB ports, Bluetooth {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X

Smart TV Features: Android TV 11, PatchWall, Voice Remote

Pros Cons Affordable with good value HD Ready resolution Android TV with PatchWall Not a 4K TV Voice remote for convenience Limited to 720p resolution Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on tablets 5. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) The VW Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV offers a sleek and stylish design combined with budget-friendly pricing, and the Amazon Sale 2023 makes it an even more attractive choice. With a 32-inch screen and HD Ready resolution, it provides clear visuals. The TV supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and more. It's equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi for smooth streaming and offers multiple HDMI and USB ports for your devices. While it doesn't boast high-end features, it delivers a solid viewing experience. The frameless design adds a touch of modern elegance to your living space. If you're looking for an affordable yet stylish smart TV, this VW model is worth considering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of VW 32-inch Frameless Series Smart LED TV: Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: 1366x768 (HD Ready)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, USB ports

Smart TV Features: Supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and more

Pros Cons Stylish frameless design HD Ready resolution Dual-band Wi-Fi for streaming Limited to 720p resolution Multiple HDMI and USB ports No voice remote or advanced features Budget-friendly pricing

6. iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53 (Black) The iFFALCON 32-inch smart TV offers an immersive entertainment experience with its bezel-less design and impressive features. With HD Ready resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers sharp visuals and smooth motion. It runs on Android TV, providing access to a wide range of apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The Google Assistant integration allows for convenient voice commands. With 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, it ensures smooth performance and ample storage for your favourite apps. The TV also boasts Dolby Audio for a rich sound experience. It's A+ grade panel and HDR 10 support enhance picture quality. With multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, this TV offers versatility for all your entertainment needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of iFFALCON 32S53: Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, 1 Headphone Output

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio MS 12 Y

Smart TV Features: Android TV, In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, Quad-Core Processor {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display: A+ Grade Panel, HDR 10, Micro Dimming, Bezel-Less Design

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for immersive viewing Limited internal storage Android TV with access to a wide range of apps HD ready not Full HD Google Assistant integration for voice commands Dolby Audio for enhanced sound quality Multiple connectivity options

7. TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black) The TCL 32-inch Bezel-Less S Series Smart Android LED TV is designed to offer a captivating viewing experience. With an HD Ready resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it ensures sharp and smooth visuals. Powered by Google Assistant, this smart TV provides easy voice control and access to various apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. It features a 1.5GB RAM and 16GB ROM, delivering seamless performance and ample storage for apps and content. The Dolby Audio MS 12 Y sound system enhances your audio experience. The TV boasts an A+ Grade Panel, HDR 10 support, and micro dimming for vivid picture quality. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, it offers flexible connectivity options.

Specifications of TCL 32S5400A: Screen Size: 32 inches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: 1366 x 768 Pixels

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, 1 Headphone Output {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio MS 12 Y

Smart TV Features: Google TV, In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, 1.5 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, Quad-Core Processor

Display: A+ Grade Panel, HDR 10, Micro Dimming, Bezel-Less Design {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for immersive visuals Limited internal storage Google Assistant for voice control Limited picture quality Ample RAM and ROM for smooth performance Dolby Audio for enhanced sound Multiple connectivity options

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 43% off on smartphones under ₹ 25,000 8. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) The LG 32LM563BPTC is a 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV that offers impressive visuals and smart features. Its HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate ensures clear and smooth picture quality. This TV provides seamless connectivity with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port for external devices. The sound output of 10 Watts with DTS Virtual:X enhances your audio experience. It features Web OS Smart TV for easy access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. The TV also supports screen mirroring and multitasking. The flat and slim LED display adds elegance to your living space. LG offers a 1-year comprehensive warranty, with an additional 1-year warranty on the panel/module.

Specifications of LG 32LM563BPTC: Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: 1366 x 768 Pixels {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port

Sound: 10 Watts Output, DTS Virtual:X {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smart TV Features: Web OS Smart TV, Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, Multi-Tasking

Display: Active HDR, Flat, Slim LED

Pros Cons Smart TV with Web OS for easy access to streaming apps Limited sound output DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound Slim and elegant design Screen mirroring support Additional warranty on the panel/module

9. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black) The Acer AR40GR2841FDFL is a 40-inch Full HD Smart LED Google TV that delivers impressive picture quality and smart features. With a resolution of 1080p and a 60Hz refresh rate, it offers clear and smooth visuals. This TV boasts a range of connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, and USB ports. The 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio provide immersive sound quality. It runs on Google TV and comes with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage for smooth app performance. The TV supports a wide range of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. With features like HDR10, Micro Dimming, and a wide colour gamut, your viewing experience is enhanced. Acer offers a comprehensive 1-year warranty on this TV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Acer AR40GR2841FDFL: Screen Size: 40 inches

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels (Full HD)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDMI Ports, USB Ports

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: Google TV, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Wide Colour Gamut {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display: HDR10, Micro Dimming, Bezel-Less Design

Pros Cons Full HD resolution for sharp visuals None Powerful 30W speakers with Dolby Audio Google TV for a wide range of apps HDR10 and Micro Dimming for improved picture quality Bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience

Best overall product The best overall product among these options is the iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53. This TV features HD Ready resolution, Bezel-Less design, and a wide range of supported apps, making it an excellent choice for entertainment enthusiasts seeking a premium viewing experience without breaking the bank.

Best deal The best deal in this selection is the Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL. It presents an outstanding opportunity to enjoy smart TV capabilities at an affordable price during the Amazon Sale 2023. This TV offers HD Ready resolution, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a range of streaming app options, making it a fantastic choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich television. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!