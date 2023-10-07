Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale goes live for Prime members: realme narzo 60 5G, iQOO Z7s 5G, others under ₹20,000
Here are the best smartphones under ₹20,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.
Amazon is back with its much awaited Great Indian Festival Sale. It is set to begin on October 8 and has now gone live for the Prime members. The e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts and substantial savings on a variety of electronics, such as smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic items.