Amazon is back with its much awaited Great Indian Festival Sale. It is set to begin on October 8 and has now gone live for the Prime members. The e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts and substantial savings on a variety of electronics, such as smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic items.

In case you are looking for a smartphone with fast processor and good camera under ₹20,000, look no further.

iQOO Z7s 5G

The iQOO Z7s 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) variant is currently retailing at ₹17,999. Customers can avail Prime Savings 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card EMI transaction. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to ₹16,900 by offering their old smartphones.

It features a 90 Hz refresh rate on its 6.38-inch touchscreen display, which offers a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+). Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It is available in two RAM configurations, offering either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, the device is powered by a 4500mAh non-removable battery and supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.

In terms of its camera setup, the iQOO Z7s 5G sports a dual-camera arrangement on the rear, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfie purposes, it boasts a single front camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor.

This smartphone operates on Funtouch OS 13, which is built upon Android 13. It comes with 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1000GB using a microSD card. This dual-SIM device accepts Nano-SIM cards.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) variant is up for grabs during the Amazon sale at ₹18,499. Customers can avail Prime Savings 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card EMI transaction. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to ₹16,900 by offering their old smartphones.

It features a 120 Hz refresh rate on its 6.50-inch touchscreen display, which offers a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+). Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core processor and is available in two RAM configurations, offering either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, the device is powered by a 6000mAh non-removable battery and supports fast charging.

Regarding its camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is equipped with a triple camera configuration on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel camera. For selfies, it features a single front camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor. The device runs on OneUI 5, based on Android 13, and offers 128GB of internal storage.

realme narzo 60 5G

The realme narzo 60 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is currently priced at ₹18,499. Customers can avail Prime Savings 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card EMI transaction. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to ₹16,900 by offering their old smartphones.

It features a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1200x2400 pixels (FHD+). Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor and 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, the phone is fueled by a non-removable 5000mAh battery and supports 33W Fast Charging for quick recharging.

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 60 5G boasts a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, it offers a single front camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor. Running on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, the phone is available in both 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G

The TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹19,999. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to ₹18,600 by offering their old smartphones.

It features a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+). Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor and 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, the phone is fueled by a non-removable 5000mAh battery and supports 33W Fast Charging for rapid recharging.

In the camera department, the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with two 2-megapixel cameras. For selfies, it offers a single front camera setup equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor. Operating on HiOS 13.0, which is based on Android 13, the phone is available in both 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G(8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹19,999. Customers can avail Prime Savings 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card EMI transaction. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to ₹18,600 by offering their old smartphones.

It features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is flat and incorporates a 16-megapixel front camera within the hole-punch cutout at the top.

On the rear, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G sports a primary camera with a 108-megapixel sensor. Its triple rear camera arrangement also includes two additional 2-megapixel sensors dedicated to macro photography and depth mapping. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and offers out-of-the-box support for 67W fast charging.

