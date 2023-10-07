Amazon is back with its much awaited Great Indian Festival Sale. It is set to begin on October 8 and has now gone live for the Prime members. The e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts and substantial savings on a variety of electronics, such as smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic items. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In case you are looking for a smartphone with fast processor and good camera under ₹20,000, look no further.

iQOO Z7s 5G The iQOO Z7s 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) variant is currently retailing at ₹17,999. Customers can avail Prime Savings 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card EMI transaction. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to ₹16,900 by offering their old smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It features a 90 Hz refresh rate on its 6.38-inch touchscreen display, which offers a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+). Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It is available in two RAM configurations, offering either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, the device is powered by a 4500mAh non-removable battery and supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.

In terms of its camera setup, the iQOO Z7s 5G sports a dual-camera arrangement on the rear, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfie purposes, it boasts a single front camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor.

This smartphone operates on Funtouch OS 13, which is built upon Android 13. It comes with 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1000GB using a microSD card. This dual-SIM device accepts Nano-SIM cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) variant is up for grabs during the Amazon sale at ₹18,499. Customers can avail Prime Savings 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card EMI transaction. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to ₹16,900 by offering their old smartphones.

It features a 120 Hz refresh rate on its 6.50-inch touchscreen display, which offers a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+). Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core processor and is available in two RAM configurations, offering either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, the device is powered by a 6000mAh non-removable battery and supports fast charging.

Regarding its camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is equipped with a triple camera configuration on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel camera. For selfies, it features a single front camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor. The device runs on OneUI 5, based on Android 13, and offers 128GB of internal storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

realme narzo 60 5G The realme narzo 60 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is currently priced at ₹18,499. Customers can avail Prime Savings 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card EMI transaction. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to ₹16,900 by offering their old smartphones.

It features a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1200x2400 pixels (FHD+). Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor and 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, the phone is fueled by a non-removable 5000mAh battery and supports 33W Fast Charging for quick recharging.

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 60 5G boasts a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, it offers a single front camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor. Running on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, the phone is available in both 128GB and 256GB storage variants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G The TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹19,999. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to ₹18,600 by offering their old smartphones.

It features a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+). Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor and 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, the phone is fueled by a non-removable 5000mAh battery and supports 33W Fast Charging for rapid recharging.

In the camera department, the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with two 2-megapixel cameras. For selfies, it offers a single front camera setup equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor. Operating on HiOS 13.0, which is based on Android 13, the phone is available in both 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G(8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹19,999. Customers can avail Prime Savings 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card EMI transaction. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to ₹18,600 by offering their old smartphones.

It features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is flat and incorporates a 16-megapixel front camera within the hole-punch cutout at the top.

On the rear, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G sports a primary camera with a 108-megapixel sensor. Its triple rear camera arrangement also includes two additional 2-megapixel sensors dedicated to macro photography and depth mapping. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and offers out-of-the-box support for 67W fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

