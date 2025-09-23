Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is Live for All! Huge discounts on gadgets, appliances and more from top brands

The wait is finally over! Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale is live, and it’s bigger and better than ever. Tech lovers, home enthusiasts, and deal hunters are in for a treat with jaw-dropping discounts across gadgets like laptops, smartwatches, tablets, etc and appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, TVs, vacuum cleaners, and more from top brands.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) View Details ₹44,844 Check Details Lenovo IdeaPad, Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12450H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6"(39.6cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, 3months Game Pass Laptop View Details ₹47,240 Check Details Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details ₹30,490 Check Details Dell 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO'21, Titan Grey, 1.69kg, 120Hz 250 nits Display, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details ₹33,990 Check Details 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver View Details ₹82,990 Check Details View More

This Diwali Sale, customers can enjoy additional bank offers, lightning deals, and exclusive discounts on popular brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, and more. With options to suit every budget and lifestyle, it’s the perfect time to bring home the latest tech, refresh your living space, or snag gifts for loved ones. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals that promise big savings and amazing choices. Dive into the festival of deals now and make the most of this shopping extravaganza!

Bank offers to avail during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale SBI Debit and Credit cardholders get an extra 10% instant discount on eligible purchases. Minimum order value: ₹ 5,000 for regular items, ₹ 2,500 for groceries.

5,000 for regular items, 2,500 for groceries. Discount applies to full payments and EMI transactions on credit cards. Not valid if paying via Amazon Pay Balance.

Offer can be used multiple times, with per-transaction and overall event limits.

Can be stacked with other deals, allowing bigger savings.

Participation of major banks makes it worth using your SBI card before the sale ends. Laptops at up 45% off on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 Grab unbeatable deals this festive season with laptops at up to 45% off on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. From everyday essentials to high-performance machines, the sale features top brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer.

Whether you’re a student, gamer, or working professional, there’s a perfect laptop for every need and budget. With additional bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange benefits, now is the best time to bring home the latest technology at incredible prices.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on tablets, up to 60% off Explore amazing deals on tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, with discounts of up to 60% off. From powerful Samsung Galaxy Tabs and Apple iPads to feature-rich Lenovo and Xiaomi tablets, there’s something for every budget and need.

Enjoy big savings on models perfect for work, learning, entertainment, or gaming. With limited-time offers on top brands, now is the best chance to grab the tablet you’ve been eyeing and bring home the perfect blend of performance and portability.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

TVs at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale deals Bring home the latest entertainment at unbeatable prices with Amazon Sale deals on TVs, now available at up to 50% off. Choose from premium brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, offering everything from 4K UHD and OLED TVs to smart models with voice control and powerful sound.

Perfect for upgrading your living room experience, these TVs deliver crystal-clear visuals, immersive audio, and smart features for all your streaming needs. Don’t miss these limited-time offers on top-rated televisions.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Refrigerators at up to 50% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Keep your food fresh and your savings big with Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 deals on refrigerators, now at up to 50% off. Choose from trusted brands like Samsung, LG, and Godrej, offering everything from single-door and double-door models to side-by-side and smart refrigerators.

Designed for modern kitchens, these refrigerators combine energy efficiency, spacious storage, and advanced cooling technology. With such massive discounts on premium appliances, this is the perfect time to upgrade your home essentials at a fraction of the cost.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Washing machines at up to 55% off on Amazon Sale 2025 Enjoy hassle-free laundry days with Amazon Sale 2025 washing machine deals, offering up to 55% off. From energy-efficient front-load models to convenient top-load options, choose from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, and Godrej.

These machines are designed with advanced wash technologies, multiple modes, and durable builds to handle all fabric types with ease. Perfect for families and individuals alike, this sale brings you the ideal blend of performance, convenience, and savings. Don’t miss the chance to bring one home today!

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Up to 80% off on smartwatches on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Stay connected and track your fitness in style with Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 smartwatch deals, now offering up to 80% off. Explore a wide range from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Fire-Boltt, Noise, and boAt, featuring sleek designs, health monitoring, and long battery life.

Whether you need a premium smartwatch or a budget-friendly option, this sale has something for everyone. Don’t miss these incredible offers to grab the perfect companion for your daily routine at an unbeatable price.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

ACs at up to 60% off during Amazon Diwali deals Beat the heat affordably with Amazon Diwali deals on ACs, now available at up to 60% off. Choose from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, Voltas, and Panasonic, offering energy-efficient split, window, and inverter ACs designed to deliver powerful cooling with lower electricity bills.

With advanced features like fast cooling, air purification, and smart connectivity, these models are perfect for every household. Don’t miss this festive chance to bring home a high-performance air conditioner at a price that’s too good to ignore.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Microwaves at up to 50% discount on Amazon Great Indian Sale Cook, reheat, and bake with ease during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, featuring microwaves at up to 50% off. Explore versatile options from top brands like Samsung, LG, IFB, Bajaj, and Panasonic, offering convection, grill, and solo models to suit every kitchen need.

With advanced features like auto-cook menus, energy-efficient performance, and modern designs, these microwaves make everyday cooking faster and more convenient. Take advantage of these festive deals to bring home a reliable kitchen companion at an unbeatable price.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Up to 65% off on chimneys on Amazon Sale 2025 Upgrade your kitchen with Amazon Sale 2025 chimney deals, now offering up to 65% off. Featuring trusted brands like Elica, Faber, Hindware, Glen, and Kaff, these chimneys are designed to keep your cooking space smoke-free and fresh. From sleek wall-mounted models to advanced auto-clean options, they combine powerful suction, modern designs, and energy efficiency.

Perfect for Indian kitchens, these appliances make cooking hassle-free while adding style to your home. Don’t miss this chance to grab premium chimneys at unbeatable festive discounts.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Speakers and soundbars at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale 2025 Turn your home into an entertainment hub with Amazon Sale 2025 deals on speakers and soundbars, now at up to 60% off. Enjoy rich sound and deep bass from top brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, Zebronics, and Samsung, offering everything from portable Bluetooth speakers to high-quality soundbars for TVs.

Perfect for music, movies, or gaming, these devices bring immersive audio experiences to your living space. Grab these festive discounts to bring home premium sound systems at prices you’ll love.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon Diwali Sale, up to 60% off Keep your home spotless with Amazon Diwali Sale deals on vacuum cleaners, offering up to 60% off. Choose from top brands like Dreame, Philips, Havells, and LG, featuring bagless, cordless, and robotic models for effortless cleaning.

Designed to tackle dust, pet hair, and hard-to-reach corners, these vacuum cleaners make household chores faster and easier. Don’t miss this chance to grab high-performance cleaning solutions at unbeatable festive prices and make your home shine this season.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Water purifiers at up to 65% off on Amazon Sale 2025 Ensure clean and safe drinking water with Amazon Sale 2025 deals on water purifiers, now at up to 65% off. Choose from trusted brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, Eureka Forbes, and HUL Pureit, offering RO, UV, and UF purifiers to suit every home.

With advanced filtration technology, compact designs, and energy-efficient performance, these purifiers provide pure water for you and your family. Don’t miss this festive opportunity to bring home a reliable water purification solution at unbeatable prices.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Geysers at up to 55% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Stay warm and comfortable with Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on geysers, offering up to 55% off. Choose from trusted brands like Crompton, Havells, AO Smith, Bajaj, and Racold, featuring storage and instant water heaters to suit every household need.

With energy-efficient designs, safety features, and quick heating technology, these geysers make winters hassle-free. Take advantage of these festive discounts to bring home a reliable water heating solution at an unbeatable price and enjoy hot water whenever you need it.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Air purifiers at up to 60% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Breathe clean and fresh air with Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on air purifiers, now available at up to 60% off. Explore top brands like Philips, Mi, Honeywell and more, offering models with HEPA filters, smart connectivity, and advanced purification technology.

Perfect for homes with children, elderly, or allergy concerns, these purifiers remove dust, pollutants, and allergens effectively. Don’t miss this festive opportunity to invest in a healthier home environment with premium air purifiers at unbeatable prices.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...