The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live, offering huge discounts on a wide range of electronics, including laptops, tablets, cameras, and more. Whether you're upgrading your tech for work, school, or personal use, this sale has unbeatable deals on top brands like Apple, Dell, Samsung, Canon, and more. Shoppers can find laptops with powerful processors, tablets perfect for entertainment or productivity, and high-quality cameras at great prices. Additionally, enjoy added savings with exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and special discounts for SBI card users. Don’t miss the chance to shop big and grab the latest tech gadgets while stocks last during this festive shopping spree!

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.56cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Camera/1Yr ADP Free/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 offers a top-tier experience with its powerful Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 processor and 2.8K OLED display. Its 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD make multitasking seamless, while the 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals. Built-in AI features and lightweight design (1.4 kg) make it a great choice for professionals on the go. With extras like 3 months of Game Pass and a 1-year accidental damage protection, it's a premium choice for power users.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Laptop:

Display: 14" (35.56 cm) 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 120Hz

Processor: Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H

RAM & Storage: 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe

Camera: FHD+ IR Camera

Weight: 1.4 kg

Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office 2021

Extras: 1-Year ADP, 3-Month Game Pass

2. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Thin & Light (Win 11, Silver, 1.69 kg), fy5009TU

The HP Laptop 15s, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, offers excellent performance for both work and casual use. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this lightweight (1.69 kg) laptop is perfect for multitasking, ensuring smooth operation even under demanding workloads. The Full HD 15.6-inch display, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and backlit keyboard provide an all-around user-friendly experience. Ideal for students and professionals seeking both power and portability.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U:

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U

RAM & Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Camera: 720p HD Camera

Weight: 1.69 kg

Operating System: Windows 11

Keyboard: Backlit

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale LIVE now: Big savings up to 79% on furniture like office chairs, desks and tables

More attractive deals on laptops

4. ASUS TUF Gaming A15, Ryzen 7 7435HS, 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHr/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is built for serious gamers, boasting a powerful Ryzen 7 7435HS processor paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures fluid gameplay, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD offer seamless performance and fast loading times. With a durable build and weighing 2.3 kg, it strikes a balance between portability and performance. A great choice for gamers who want solid power at an affordable price.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop:

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS

RAM & Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Battery: 48WHr

Weight: 2.3 kg

Operating System: Windows 11

Colour: Graphite Black

5. Lenovo [Smart Choice Ideapad Gaming 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5500H 15.6" (39.62Cm) Fhd IPS 300Nits 144Hz (8Gb/512Gb Ssd/Win11/Nvidia RTX 2050 4Gb/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.32Kg),82K20289In

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop that delivers solid performance with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor and NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth gaming visuals. It comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for swift multitasking and ample storage. Weighing 2.32 kg, it offers an immersive gaming experience without compromising portability. Ideal for casual gamers and those seeking a reliable laptop for both work and play.

Specifications of Lenovo Smart Choice Ideapad Gaming 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5500H:

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz, 300 nits

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500H

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB

Extras: Alexa, 3-Month Game Pass

Weight: 2.32 kg

Operating System: Windows 11

Colour: Shadow Black

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 75% off on the best TVs, ACs, refrigerators and more from LG, Samsung and others

More gaming laptop options for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now LIVE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a great balance between performance and portability. With an 11.0-inch display, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, it’s perfect for multitasking, streaming, and everyday use. The sleek graphite design adds a premium feel, while the Wi-Fi connectivity ensures seamless browsing and media consumption. Its lightweight build makes it a great choice for both students and professionals on the go. Check this out on Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11.0" 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet:

Display: 11.0-inch

Storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Colour: Graphite

Operating System: Android

Additional Features: Lightweight and portable

The Lenovo Tab P12 is a powerhouse, designed for users who want high performance and premium features. Its massive 12.7-inch 3K display offers stunning visuals, ideal for both entertainment and productivity. With 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a powerful octa-core processor, it ensures smooth performance. The JBL quad speakers with Dolby Atmos provide immersive sound, and the 10,200mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage. A top choice for media lovers and power users.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P12 256GB Grey Tablet:

Display: 12.7-inch, 3K resolution

Storage: 256GB

RAM: 8GB

Battery: 10,200mAh

Audio: JBL quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Processor: Octa-core

Camera: 13MP

Connectivity: WiFi 6 certified

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Exclusive Deals on gaming laptops and consoles: Upto 80% off for Prime members

More deals on tablets

10. Fujifilm X-H2 40MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|Pixel Shift|IBIS System|Ultra High Resolution Mirrorless Camera|8k 30p|Subject Tracking with XF16-80mm f/1:4 Lens for pro Photographers and videographers

The Fujifilm X-H2 is a powerhouse for professional photographers and videographers, offering a 40MP APS-C X-Trans sensor that captures ultra-high-resolution images. Equipped with Pixel Shift technology and an In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) system, it ensures sharp, stable shots in any scenario. Its ability to shoot in 8K at 30p makes it a top choice for video creators, while the subject-tracking feature adds precision to fast-paced shooting. Paired with the XF16-80mm f/4 lens, it's a versatile kit for all kinds of professional work. Pick this up during the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Fujifilm X-H2 40MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor Mirrorless Camera:

Sensor: 40MP APS-C X-Trans sensor

Stabilization: In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS)

Video: 8K at 30p

Lens: XF16-80mm f/4 lens

Special Features: Pixel Shift, Subject Tracking

Target Audience: Pro photographers and videographers

11. Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens (Black), 3x Optical Zoom"

The Panasonic LUMIX G7 is a compact and versatile mirrorless camera designed for those entering the world of photography and videography. With a 16MP sensor and 4K recording capabilities, it provides excellent video quality and detailed stills. The 14-42mm lens offers flexibility with its 3x optical zoom, making it ideal for travel and everyday shooting. Its lightweight design and intuitive controls are great for beginners and hobbyists seeking professional-grade results.

Specifications of Panasonic LUMIX G7 16MP 4K Mirrorless Camera Kit:

Sensor: 16MP

Video: 4K video recording

Lens: 14-42mm lens with 3x optical zoom

Zoom: 3x Optical Zoom

Display: 3-inch tiltable screen

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Colour: Black

More camera options on Amazon sale

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between a mirrorless camera and a DSLR?

Ans : A mirrorless camera, like the Fujifilm X-H2 or Panasonic LUMIX G7, lacks the mirror mechanism found in DSLRs, making it more compact and often faster in terms of autofocus. Mirrorless cameras also allow real-time previews through an electronic viewfinder or screen, while DSLRs use optical viewfinders.

Question : Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ with 8GB RAM and a powerful processor can handle most modern games, providing smooth performance for gaming, streaming, and multitasking.

Question : What is the benefit of having a 3K display on a tablet?

Ans : Tablets like the Lenovo Tab P12 feature a 3K display, offering sharper and more detailed visuals. This is particularly useful for watching high-definition content, graphic design, and professional work.

Question : What is the advantage of a high refresh rate display for gaming laptops?

Ans : A high refresh rate display, like the 144Hz screens on the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 and Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, ensures smoother motion during fast-paced gaming. This reduces motion blur and provides a more responsive experience, especially in competitive gaming scenarios.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.