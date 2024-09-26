The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live for Prime members, offering exclusive early access to massive discounts across top brands. Shoppers can save up to 65% on televisions from renowned names like Sony, LG, Samsung, TCL, and Hisense.

This one-day early access allows Prime members to grab the best deals before they’re available to everyone else, ensuring high-demand products don’t run out of stock. With a variety of screen sizes, features, and price ranges, there’s something for every home entertainment need. Don’t miss out on additional savings through no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, and bank discounts, making this the perfect opportunity to upgrade your TV at a fraction of the cost.

Top TV models on Amazon sale 2024

1. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

The Sony BRAVIA K-55S25B is a powerful 4K Ultra HD TV, offering crystal-clear visuals thanks to its 4K Processor X1 and MotionFlow XR 100 for smooth motion handling. The 20W speakers with Dolby Audio ensure an immersive audio experience. With Google TV, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay, it's a great choice for smart home integration. Its design and build quality are top-notch, providing a premium entertainment experience.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA K-55S25B:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20W, Dolby Audio, 2ch

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Alexa

Display: 4K Processor X1, HDR10/HLG, MotionFlow XR 100

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive

2. LG UR7500P (55 Inches 4K LED TV)

The LG UR7500P offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD display with AI-powered picture quality, making it ideal for watching movies and gaming. Its AI Acoustic Tuning and Bluetooth Surround Ready features enhance the audio experience, while WebOS provides a smooth and user-friendly smart TV experience. With support for major OTT apps like Netflix and Disney+, it’s perfect for entertainment lovers looking for value.

Specifications of LG UR7500P:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 20W, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1), AI Acoustic Tuning

Smart TV Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer

Display: 4K Upscaler, Slim Design, HDR10

Warranty: 1 year

The Samsung D Series 55" 4K TV provides stunning visual clarity with its Crystal Processor 4K and HDR support. Motion Xcelerator ensures smooth motion for action-packed scenes. Its Smart TV features, including Bixby and SmartThings Hub, offer a highly connected and responsive experience. Ideal for families and tech enthusiasts, this model brings premium features at a competitive price.

Specifications of Samsung D Series UA55DUE77AKLXL:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Anynet+, Ethernet

Sound: 20W, Q-Symphony

Smart TV Features: Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay

Display: Crystal Processor 4K, HDR, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator

Warranty: 1 year standard, +1 year on panel

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Countdown starts for Prime members, exclusive deals to go LIVE in few hours

4. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

Xiaomi A Pro is a feature-packed 43" 4K TV offering exceptional visual performance with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-X ensure rich sound. It runs on Google TV, with support for OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video, making it an excellent choice for users who want an affordable yet smart TV.

Specifications of Xiaomi A Pro (43 inches):

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet

Sound: 30W, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Netflix, Prime Video

Display: 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Reality Flow MEMC

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on panel

5. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

The TCL QLED 55C61B delivers stunning visuals with its QLED Pro display and Dolby Vision-Atmos. With VRR 120Hz, it’s ideal for gamers who need a smooth, responsive screen. The powerful 35W speakers with Dolby Atmos elevate the audio experience. With Google TV integration and smart features like hands-free voice control, it’s a premium offering for smart home enthusiasts.

Specifications of TCL QLED 55C61B:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz (VRR)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet

Sound: 35W, DTS Virtual

, Dolby Atmos

Smart TV Features: Google TV, 2GB RAM, Hands-free voice control, T-Screen Pro

Display: QLED Pro, Dolby Vision-Atmos, HDR10+

Warranty: 2 years

Save big during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

6. Acer I Pro Series (40 Inches Full HD Smart LED Google TV)

Acer’s I Pro Series offers a great budget option for those looking for a Full HD smart TV. With Dolby Audio-enhanced 30W speakers and a wide range of connectivity options, it ensures solid performance at an affordable price. The Google TV platform makes it easy to access popular streaming services and offers personalization features, making it a value-for-money choice for smaller spaces.

Specifications of Acer I Pro Series (40 inches):

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound: 30W, Dolby Audio, 5 Sound Modes

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage

Display: 178-degree viewing angle, Full HD LED

Warranty: 1 year

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Avail up to 45% off on laptops from HP, Dell and more for gaming and everyday use

More deals on TV

The Hisense 55A6H offers a well-balanced 4K viewing experience with excellent clarity and vibrant colors, thanks to its Dolby Vision HDR and Ultra Dimming technology. Its 30W Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers deliver superior sound, making it perfect for movie and sports lovers. With Google TV as its operating system, users get a seamless smart experience with access to countless apps.

Specifications of Hisense 55A6H:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet

Sound: 30W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant

Display: Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Ultra Dimming

Warranty: 2 years

8. LG 32LM563BPTC 32 Inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 32LM563BPTC is a solid choice for those seeking a budget-friendly smart TV with essential features. Its HD Ready resolution delivers clear visuals, while WebOS provides easy access to apps like Netflix and YouTube. The DTS Virtual sound enhances audio quality, making it perfect for small rooms and casual viewing.

Specifications of LG 32LM563BPTC:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound: 10W Output, DTS Virtual, Down Firing Speakers

Smart TV Features: WebOS, Wi-Fi, Home Dashboard, Screen Mirroring, Office 365

Display: Active HDR, Slim LED

Warranty: 1 year

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale countdown is on: Up to 79% off on small appliances like geysers, vacuums, and more

9. VW Frameless Series VW32S 80 cm (32 inches) LED Smart TV HD Ready

The VW32S Frameless Series offers a sleek design combined with decent performance at an affordable price. Its HD Ready resolution provides a sharp image, and the powerful 20W stereo speakers ensure clear sound. The TV is ideal for those who prioritize basic smart TV functionality, including built-in Wi-Fi and screen mirroring.

Specifications of VW Frameless Series VW32S:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 1 HDMI port, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20W Output, Stereo Speakers, Music Equalizer

Smart TV Features: Built-in Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, PC Connectivity

Display: IPE Technology, Eco Vision, Cinema Mode

Warranty: 1 year

10. KODAK Bezel-Less Design Series 43 Inches 4K Ultra HD LED TV

The Kodak 43-inch Bezel-Less TV combines modern design with high-quality 4K visuals. Its HDR10+ support ensures bright and vivid colors, while the 40W speakers deliver excellent sound. This TV is perfect for streaming enthusiasts, with over 6000+ movies and TV shows available through built-in apps like Prime Video and YouTube.

Specifications of Kodak Bezel-Less Design Series:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Sound: 40W Output, Trusurround Technology

Smart TV Features: Built-in Apps, Chromecast, 6000+ Movies & TV Shows

Display: HDR10+, A+ Grade DLED panel

Warranty: 1 year

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between HD Ready and 4K Ultra HD resolution?

Ans : HD Ready (1366x768) offers lower resolution compared to 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160). 4K delivers significantly sharper and more detailed images, making it ideal for larger screens and high-quality content. HD Ready is sufficient for smaller screens and basic viewing needs.

Question : Do these TVs support voice control?

Ans : Yes, many of the listed TVs support voice control through smart features like Google Assistant (e.g., Sony BRAVIA, Xiaomi A Pro) or through other voice-enabled remotes (e.g., TCL and Acer models).

Question : Are these TVs good for gaming?

Ans : TVs like the Sony BRAVIA and Xiaomi A Pro, with features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC support, are optimized for gaming with reduced lag and smooth performance. Other models also have HDMI ports for gaming consoles.

Question : How do the sound systems vary across these models?

Ans : Sound output ranges from 10W to 40W. For example, the LG 32LM563BPTC offers 10W output with DTS Virtual while the Kodak 43" TV has a powerful 40W system with Trusurround Technology. Higher wattage typically offers richer and louder sound.

Question : What smart features are available for streaming services?

Ans : All models support popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. TVs like the Kodak Bezel-Less Series even provide access to 6000+ movies and TV shows from various platforms directly on the home screen.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.