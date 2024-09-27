The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live from Prime members, offering huge savings of up to 79% on a wide selection of furniture. Whether you're setting up a new office space or upgrading your home interiors, this sale has unbeatable deals on office chairs, desks, tables, and more. Renowned brands are offering discounts across a variety of styles and designs, ensuring you find the perfect furniture to match your taste and budget. From ergonomic chairs to stylish coffee tables, this is the best time to revamp your workspace or living area. With additional perks like no-cost EMIs, exchange offers and 10% off on SBI cards, the festival sale promises big savings on quality furniture for home and office setups alike.

Get up to 79% off on office chairs

Office chairs are essential whether you are working from home, or just spend long hours sitting in one place. Check out our expert recommendations of office chairs and get the best deal for yourself. We have covered brands like GreenSoul, Da URBAN, and more.

Grab up to 70% off on dining tables and chairs

Dining table can elevate the look of your dining space. A sophisticated dining table set is all you need to revamp the look of your house. See our selection of the best deals on dining tables and chairs with up to 70% off and upgrade your space.

Bag discounts up to 67% on coffee tables during the Amazon sale

Upgrade your living room space or your bedroom with coffee tables from renowned brands. Our top selection includes multiple designs and sizes to fit everyone's requirements. See our selections below and get the best deal during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

Avail up to 66% off on work desks

A reliable work desk is extremely important for having a comfortable working experience. We have selected the top models that you should consider before investing in a work desk for yourself. You can also get an additional 10% off with SBI cards during the Amazon sale.

Get ready for up to 72% off on patio furniture during the Amazon sale

Patio furniture take uplift the look of your open space or patio multifold. We have reduced the hassle of choosing for you by selecting the top options that you should look at during the Amazon sale 2024. Explore discounts and get additional 10% off on SBI cards during the sale and save big.

Store your clothes in style with up to 66% off on wardrobes

Wardrobes are essential for organizing your space and adding a touch of style to your bedroom. To make your search easier, we’ve curated the top wardrobe options you should consider during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. From sleek designs to spacious storage solutions, these wardrobes are perfect for all your storage needs. Plus, enjoy exclusive discounts and save even more with an additional 10% off on SBI card transactions during the sale. Now’s the best time to upgrade your wardrobe and enhance your room’s aesthetics while staying within budget!

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.