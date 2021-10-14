Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has listed some deals and offers on smart televisions under ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’. Customers can get their hands on smart TVs by brands like AmazonBasics, Sony, LG, Redmi and more.

Customers can choose a scheduled delivery slot at the time of buying and the product will be installed by the service engineer at the time of delivery. Unified Delivery & Installation is available on select TV brands across 19 cities including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Kolkata among others.

Amazon Basics 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV: The smart LED Fire TV comes with a 50-inch screen, 60 Hz refresh rate and 178° wide viewing angle. The TV is equipped with inbuilt 20 Watts speakers. It also comes with Fire TV OS, built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls. It also gets DTH Set-Top Box integration to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps. It is available for ₹31,999.

Philips 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 43PFT6815/94: The smart TV gets Pixel Plus HD engine to optimize picture quality, contrast. It is available for ₹28,999.

OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1: The TV gets a high colour range of DCI-P3 93% featuring a 20% wider colour gamut. The TV gets 20W speakers and Dolby Audio enhancement. The OnePlus TV Y Series can be purchased for an amount of ₹15,999.

Redmi 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV: The Redmi Smart TV gets 50-inch Ultra HD screen with 60Hz refresh rate and 178 Degree viewing angle. It also supports 3 HDMI ports. It is available for ₹32,999.

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55UT: The Vu Ultra 4K TV comes with noise-cancellation technology for clearer picture quality. The TV can be purchased at ₹38,999.

