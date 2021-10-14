Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers on OnePlus, Redmi, Vu smart TVs. Check details

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers on OnePlus, Redmi, Vu smart TVs. Check details

Premium
The OnePlus Q1 smart TV series
2 min read . 06:42 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Amazon India customers can choose a scheduled delivery slot at the time of buying and the product will be installed by the service engineer at the time of delivery

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has listed some deals and offers on smart televisions under ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’. Customers can get their hands on smart TVs by brands like AmazonBasics, Sony, LG, Redmi and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has listed some deals and offers on smart televisions under ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’. Customers can get their hands on smart TVs by brands like AmazonBasics, Sony, LG, Redmi and more.

Customers can choose a scheduled delivery slot at the time of buying and the product will be installed by the service engineer at the time of delivery. Unified Delivery & Installation is available on select TV brands across 19 cities including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Kolkata among others.

Customers can choose a scheduled delivery slot at the time of buying and the product will be installed by the service engineer at the time of delivery. Unified Delivery & Installation is available on select TV brands across 19 cities including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Kolkata among others.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Amazon Basics 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV: The smart LED Fire TV comes with a 50-inch screen, 60 Hz refresh rate and 178° wide viewing angle. The TV is equipped with inbuilt 20 Watts speakers. It also comes with Fire TV OS, built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls. It also gets DTH Set-Top Box integration to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps. It is available for 31,999.

Philips 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 43PFT6815/94: The smart TV gets Pixel Plus HD engine to optimize picture quality, contrast. It is available for 28,999.

OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1: The TV gets a high colour range of DCI-P3 93% featuring a 20% wider colour gamut. The TV gets 20W speakers and Dolby Audio enhancement. The OnePlus TV Y Series can be purchased for an amount of 15,999.

Redmi 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV: The Redmi Smart TV gets 50-inch Ultra HD screen with 60Hz refresh rate and 178 Degree viewing angle. It also supports 3 HDMI ports. It is available for 32,999.

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55UT: The Vu Ultra 4K TV comes with noise-cancellation technology for clearer picture quality. The TV can be purchased at 38,999.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Facebook announces first-ever gaming event in India. Ch ...

Premium

Facebook to change rules on attacking public figures on ...

Premium

Apple exploring AirPods that take temperature, monitor ...

Premium

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers on Redmi, Rea ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!