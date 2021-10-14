Amazon Basics 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV: The smart LED Fire TV comes with a 50-inch screen, 60 Hz refresh rate and 178° wide viewing angle. The TV is equipped with inbuilt 20 Watts speakers. It also comes with Fire TV OS, built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls. It also gets DTH Set-Top Box integration to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps. It is available for ₹31,999.

