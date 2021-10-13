Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is still on and customers can get up to 40% off on smartphone brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple and iQOO among others.

Buyers can also use ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program to avail interest-free instalments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure using select Bank cards. Additionally, under this program, customers can avail 6 months free screen replacement- powered by Acko. The cost of screen replacement can be as high as 40% of device value. Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount on select bank cards.

Currently Advantage – Just for Prime is available on all the new launches like Samsung M52 5G, iQoo Z5 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, OPPO A55 and OPPO A16.

Here are some of the smartphone offers on Amazon India:

iQOO Z5: iQOO Z5 gets a 64MP AF Main Camera with GW3 Sensor & f/1.79. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G 6nm octa-core processor. It gets LPDDR5 & UFS 3.1. The device is selling for ₹20,990 with coupons and bank offers.

Redmi Note 10 Lite: Redmi Note 10 lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. It gets a 5020mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is available for ₹11,699 including coupons and bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: The Galaxy M52 5G comes with a triple camera setup-64MP and a 5000 mAh Battery. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor. The device is available for ₹23,499 including coupon and bank offers.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes with a 10-bit AMOLED display. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. The device is available for ₹21,999 including coupon, exchange and bank offers.

OPPO A55: The device gets a 50MP triple camera. It gets a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge. The device is available at ₹12,490 including bank offers.

Realme Narzo 50A: Realme Narzo 50A comes with a display that has an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. It starts at a price of ₹9,899 including coupon and bank offers.

Realme Narzo 50i: Realme Narzo 50i comes with an octa-core processor and a 8MP AI camera. The display of Realme Narzo 50i comes with a screen ratio that reaches 88.7%. The smartphone is available at ₹6,299 with coupon and bank offers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.