Amazon India is also offering various bank offers for customers during the Great Indian Festival sale
Listen to this article
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live and the e-commerce giant has revealed new offers on various product segments which includes smartphones, smart TVs, appliances, desktops and others.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering various bank offers for customers. Buyers can avail 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit, Credit cards & EMI transactions; no-Cost EMI on credit and debit cards as well as exchange offers.
Also, buyers will have the choice to use Amazon Pay Later and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to get more benefits.
Here are some of the offers on Appliances & TVs
Up to 60% off on TVs & appliances with additional cashback, no-Cost EMI starting ₹291/month, Extended Warranty starting at ₹99, 48-hour installation with safe, scheduled deliveries
Offers from brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB and more side-by-side refrigerators starting ₹38,429, with up to 24 months EMI
Double door refrigerators starting ₹13,990 with exchange offers and no-Cost EMI up to 24 months
Fully Automatic Top load washing machines starting ₹9,990 with No Cost EMI up to 24 months
Up to 40% off on split air conditioners with No Cost EMI up to 24 months
Dishwashers starting ₹13,999
Microwaves starting ₹4,099
Up to 60% off on Chimneys | Starting ₹4,490
Offers from TV brands including Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony, OnePlus and more
No Cost EMI on TVs starts as low as ₹973
Smart TVs starting at just ₹8,888
Up to 70% off on Electronics & accessories, up to 24 months No Cost EMI, up to ₹25,000 off on exchange and 14,000+ Amazon Coupons
Laptops & Desktops
Up to 50% off on Intel & AMD powered laptops
Up to 24 months No Cost EMI, Up to ₹25,000 off on exchange. Coupons of up to ₹10,000
Deals on SSD laptops for faster performance, laptops under 40,000, student laptops, ultra-fast gaming laptops and more
Partner offers including free OTT app subscription, free and discounted courses from edtech partners and free AI bootcamps for students on select laptops, game packs. Extended warranty at rock bottom prices