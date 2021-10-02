OPEN APP
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers on smart TVs, laptops, appliances revealed. Details here
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live and the e-commerce giant has revealed new offers on various product segments which includes smartphones, smart TVs, appliances, desktops and others.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering various bank offers for customers. Buyers can avail 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit, Credit cards & EMI transactions; no-Cost EMI on credit and debit cards as well as exchange offers.

Also, buyers will have the choice to use Amazon Pay Later and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to get more benefits.

Here are some of the offers on Appliances & TVs

  • Up to 60% off on TVs & appliances with additional cashback, no-Cost EMI starting 291/month, Extended Warranty starting at 99, 48-hour installation with safe, scheduled deliveries
  • Offers from brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB and more side-by-side refrigerators starting 38,429, with up to 24 months EMI
  • Double door refrigerators starting 13,990 with exchange offers and no-Cost EMI up to 24 months
  • Fully Automatic Top load washing machines starting 9,990 with No Cost EMI up to 24 months
  • Up to 40% off on split air conditioners with No Cost EMI up to 24 months
  • Dishwashers starting 13,999
  • Microwaves starting 4,099
  • Up to 60% off on Chimneys | Starting 4,490
  • Offers from TV brands including Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony, OnePlus and more
  • No Cost EMI on TVs starts as low as 973
  • Smart TVs starting at just 8,888
  • Up to 70% off on Electronics & accessories, up to 24 months No Cost EMI, up to 25,000 off on exchange and 14,000+ Amazon Coupons

Laptops & Desktops

  • Up to 50% off on Intel & AMD powered laptops
  • Up to 24 months No Cost EMI, Up to 25,000 off on exchange. Coupons of up to 10,000
  • Deals on SSD laptops for faster performance, laptops under 40,000, student laptops, ultra-fast gaming laptops and more
  • Partner offers including free OTT app subscription, free and discounted courses from edtech partners and free AI bootcamps for students on select laptops, game packs. Extended warranty at rock bottom prices

