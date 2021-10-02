Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live and the e-commerce giant has revealed new offers on various product segments which includes smartphones, smart TVs, appliances, desktops and others.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live and the e-commerce giant has revealed new offers on various product segments which includes smartphones, smart TVs, appliances, desktops and others.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering various bank offers for customers. Buyers can avail 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit, Credit cards & EMI transactions; no-Cost EMI on credit and debit cards as well as exchange offers.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering various bank offers for customers. Buyers can avail 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit, Credit cards & EMI transactions; no-Cost EMI on credit and debit cards as well as exchange offers. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Also, buyers will have the choice to use Amazon Pay Later and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to get more benefits.

Here are some of the offers on Appliances & TVs

Up to 60% off on TVs & appliances with additional cashback, no-Cost EMI starting ₹ 291/month, Extended Warranty starting at ₹ 99, 48-hour installation with safe, scheduled deliveries

Offers from brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB and more side-by-side refrigerators starting ₹ 38,429, with up to 24 months EMI

Double door refrigerators starting ₹ 13,990 with exchange offers and no-Cost EMI up to 24 months

Fully Automatic Top load washing machines starting ₹ 9,990 with No Cost EMI up to 24 months

9,990 with No Cost EMI up to 24 months Up to 40% off on split air conditioners with No Cost EMI up to 24 months

Dishwashers starting ₹ 13,999

Microwaves starting ₹ 4,099

Up to 60% off on Chimneys | Starting ₹ 4,490

4,490 Offers from TV brands including Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony, OnePlus and more

No Cost EMI on TVs starts as low as ₹ 973

Smart TVs starting at just ₹ 8,888

Up to 70% off on Electronics & accessories, up to 24 months No Cost EMI, up to ₹ 25,000 off on exchange and 14,000+ Amazon Coupons Laptops & Desktops

