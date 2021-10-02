Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers on smart TVs, laptops, appliances revealed. Details here2 min read . 12:28 PM IST
- Amazon India is also offering various bank offers for customers during the Great Indian Festival sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live and the e-commerce giant has revealed new offers on various product segments which includes smartphones, smart TVs, appliances, desktops and others.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering various bank offers for customers. Buyers can avail 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit, Credit cards & EMI transactions; no-Cost EMI on credit and debit cards as well as exchange offers.
Also, buyers will have the choice to use Amazon Pay Later and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to get more benefits.
Here are some of the offers on Appliances & TVs
Laptops & Desktops
