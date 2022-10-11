Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: OnePlus 10R 5G is selling at 32,999

OnePlus 10R 5G was launched in April this year with a starting price of ₹38,999.
The phone’s 8GB RAM + 128GB storage capacity is currently selling at ₹32,999.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is giving up to 15% discount on OnePlus 10R 5G. The smartphone was launched in April this year with a starting price of ₹38,999. The phone’s 8GB RAM + 128GB storage capacity is currently selling at ₹32,999. Buyers can get ₹6,000 off in the ongoing Amazon sale. Sierra Black, Prime Blue and Forest Green are the colour variants of the phone.
The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. OnePlus 10R 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a120Hx dynamic refresh rate and a 2.5 curved Corning Goriila Glass 5 protection.
The handset runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 operating system. OnePlus 10R 5G comes with 3D Passive Cooling Technology and has features like HyperBoost Gaming Engine, and General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer to enhance gaming performance.
For optics, the smartphone boasts of a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The main sensor is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro shooter. At the front, OnePlus 10R 5G has a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
Another Android phone that has received a huge discount in the Amazon sale right now is the Samsung Galaxy S22. It is currently listed at ₹59,999 on Amazon right now. The e-tailer is giving a ₹10,000 coupon discount on the smartphone in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This will bring down the phone’s price to ₹49,999. Users have to simply check the coupon discount box on the Galaxy S22 Amazon listing page. The said ₹10,000 discount will automatically apply to the phone’s selling price, bringing down its final retail price to ₹49,999. Do note that this offer is available for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the device.
