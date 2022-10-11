Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: OnePlus 10R 5G is selling at 32,999

Another Android phone that has received a huge discount in the Amazon sale right now is the Samsung Galaxy S22. It is currently listed at ₹59,999 on Amazon right now. The e-tailer is giving a ₹10,000 coupon discount on the smartphone in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This will bring down the phone’s price to ₹49,999. Users have to simply check the coupon discount box on the Galaxy S22 Amazon listing page. The said ₹10,000 discount will automatically apply to the phone’s selling price, bringing down its final retail price to ₹49,999. Do note that this offer is available for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the device.