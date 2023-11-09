Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Premium smartphones under ₹40,000

Diwali is here, and it is a good time to buy a new smartphone. This festive season, Amazon is offering a massive discount on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets and other gadgets. There are extra deals from banks and exchange offers too. The most significant benefit is that you will not need to cover the complete retail cost, all thanks to the substantial discounts available during this festive season.

If you are in the market for a smartphone with excellent features for photography, gaming, and more, we have put together a selection of smartphones that cover all your needs. Here are the best smartphones under 40000 to meet your requirements.

Tecno Phantom X2

It is currently up for grabs at ₹36,999 on Amazon. The smartphone boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ dual curved AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It is supported by a 5160mAh battery and offers 45W fast charging. Its camera setup includes a 64MP RGBW(G+P) OIS main camera and a 32MP selfie camera for capturing stunning photos.

Samsung Galaxy A54

The smartphone from Samsung is currently retailing at ₹37,499.The device features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is driven by an Octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset and offers 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP OIS main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP sensor. On the front, it sports a 32MP selfie shooter. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is priced at ₹32,999 during the Amazon festive sale.The device showcases a 6.78-inch AMOLED display operating at a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Its camera setup comprises a 50MP GN5 OIS ultra-sensing main camera and an 8MP macro camera. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is supported by a 5000mAh battery and benefits from 120W FlashCharge support.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The Realme phone comes with a price tag of ₹26,999.This device features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVooc charging. The camera setup includes a 100MP main camera and a 16MP front camera.

Honor 90

The Honor 90 is priced at ₹33,999.This phone features a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved floating AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is equipped with a 200MP main camera and a 50MP selfie camera. It is backed by a substantial 5000mAh battery.

