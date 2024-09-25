Starting at midnight, Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale opens exclusively for Prime members, offering early access to a range of deals and discounts across various categories. From electronics and home appliances to fashion and daily essentials, this sale is set to deliver significant savings on top brands. Prime members can take advantage of limited-time offers and exclusive discounts, making it an ideal time to shop for high-demand products. With options like no-cost EMIs, bank offers, and exchange deals, this sale provides a convenient and cost-effective shopping experience. Here’s a closer look at some of the best deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, ensuring you get the most value out of your purchases.

Best deals at a glance:

Avail up to 40% off on laptops during the Amazon Diwali sale

Get a new laptop for attractive discounts during the Amazon sale 2024. Deals and offers go all the way up to 40% off on your favourite brands and models. You can miss out the deals of laptops for working professionals, students, content creators and everyone else.

Top deals to not miss:

Get up to 55% off on washing machines and smoothen your laundry

Tackle dirty clothes and stains in style by getting a new washing machine at up to 55% discount. See our top recommendations from the never seen before deals and ensure a spotless and hassle-free laundry experience.

Upgrade your kitchen and storage with refrigerators at up to 55% off

Refrigerators are an essential part of the kitchen. Store more food items and keep them fresh for a longer time with a reliable refrigerator at your home. Choose from our shortlisted choices during the Amazon Diwali sale.

Gear up for the coming summer season with up to 55% off on ACs

Stock up for the coming summer season with up to 55% off on ACs. This is the best time to invest in an air conditioner and stay ahead in the coming summer season. Check out the top brands on discount during the Amazon sale 2024.

Expand your digital arsenal with up to 60% off on tablets

The Great Indian Festival Sale is the right time to invest in a tablet. You can get up to 60% off on tablets from renowned brands. Whether you are looking for a tablet to study, game, create content or consume media, there is an option for everyone. Check out our recommendations and choose wisely during the Amazon sale 2024.

Get up to 80% off on smartwatches during the Amazon sale

Smartwatches are an essential digital device. Add one to your collection of devices with up to 80% off on smartwatches during the Amazon Diwali Sale. Brands like boAt, Noise and more are on showcase. Choose the model you have been eyeing for a while now.

Discounts of up to 65% on microwave ovens

Upgrade your cooking regime with a new microwave oven during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Choose from brands like Samsung, IFB and more for your kitchen. Get the best deals to grab and add value to your kitchen.

Get heavy discounts on furnitures during the Amazon Sale 2024

Redo your home with interesting deals and discounts on furnitures. Get interesting deals on beds, sofas, couches and more. We have listed some of our top recommendations below, see what suits your home and aesthetic before going on a shopping spree.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.