Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a shopping bonanza, bringing attractive offers on headphones and earphones. Check out our selection of the discounted product options that you should buy today.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is just around the corner, kicking off on September 26 for Prime members and September 27 for everyone else. Audiophiles and music lovers will find plenty to be excited about, with early deals on premium headphones and earphones from top brands. We will be covering discounted options from wired and wireless options so that you can have a wide range of options to choose from.

Expect impressive discounts on noise-cancelling headphones, wireless earbuds, and more from renowned brands like Zebronics, boAt, Mivi and more. As the sale approaches, keep an eye out for lightning deals and exclusive offers that are sure to make your shopping experience even better. With the festival season on the horizon, now's the perfect time to snag the best audio gear at unbeatable prices. Prepare your wish list, as these deals are expected to sell out fast!

Read Less Read More 1. boAt BassHeads 100 in-Ear Wired Headphones with Mic (Black)

The boAt BassHeads 100 earphones stand out with their stylish “Hawk" inspired design, making them a fashionable choice. With a powerful 10mm dynamic driver, they deliver rich, punchy sound. The in-line microphone ensures clear calls, while the durable 1.2-meter cable adds convenience. Designed for comfort, they fit snugly without causing discomfort during long listening hours, making them ideal for everyday use. It's a great budget pick for users looking for style and sound on a budget.

Specifications of boAt BassHeads 100 Driver Size: 10mm dynamic driver

Impedance: 16 Ohms

Cable Length: 1.2 meters

Microphone: Yes (HD mic for clear calls)

Ear Tips: Multiple sizes for superior comfort

Design: "Hawk" inspired

Warranty: 1-year

The JBL C100SI earphones offer the signature JBL Pure Bass sound, ensuring deep bass and clear treble. With three sizes of ear tips, these earphones provide a comfortable fit for long listening sessions. The lightweight design is paired with a built-in microphone and a multi-function button for easy call handling and music control. This budget-friendly option is perfect for those seeking a high-quality audio experience with extra comfort.

Specifications of JBL C100SI Driver Sensitivity: 100±3 dB SPL

Frequency Range: 20-20kHz

Cable Length: 1.2 meters

Microphone: Yes

Bass Technology: JBL Pure Bass Sound

Warranty: 1-year

OnePlus Bullets Z2 offer an exceptional audio experience with a 12.4 mm driver for booming bass. A quick 10-minute charge provides 20 hours of playtime, and the 30-hour battery life is perfect for non-stop music lovers. The wireless earphones are IP55 rated, making them water and sweat-resistant. With a lightweight design and anti-distortion audio technology, these earphones are ideal for people on the go.

Specifications of OnePlus Bullets Z2 Driver Size: 12.4 mm dynamic drivers

Battery Life: 30 hours

Fast Charge: 10 minutes for 20 hours

Water Resistance: IP55 (water and sweat-resistant)

Audio Technology: Anti-distortion technology

Warranty: 1-year

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 delivers a premium sound experience with its 12.4 mm dynamic drivers and up to 25dB active noise cancellation. Offering up to 36 hours of battery life with the case, these buds are perfect for long listening sessions. BassWave Technology enhances the bass, while the 4-mic design ensures clear calls. The IP55 rating makes them durable for daily use, including workouts.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Driver Size: 12.4 mm dynamic drivers

Noise Cancellation: Up to 25dB ANC

Battery Life: 36 hours (with case)

Water Resistance: IP55 rating

Audio Profiles: Bold, Bass & Serenade

Warranty: 1-year

Srhythm NC25 headphones offer top-notch noise cancellation, blocking out up to 90% of ambient noise for an immersive listening experience. With a 50-hour battery life, you can enjoy long stretches of music, podcasts, or gaming. Lightweight and foldable, they are comfortable to wear for extended periods. The 40mm drivers deliver rich sound quality, and the low latency mode is perfect for gaming or watching videos without delay.

Specifications of Srhythm NC25 Driver Size: 40mm drivers

Noise Cancellation: Active (up to 90%)

Battery Life: 50 hours

Latency: 50ms low latency mode

Water Resistance: No

Warranty: 1-year

The Zebronics Duke is designed for long-lasting use with up to 60 hours of playtime. Its over-ear design ensures comfort during extended wear, and the wireless Bluetooth connectivity allows you to move freely while enjoying your music. With powerful bass, clear mids, and a built-in mic, these headphones are a solid choice for those seeking excellent sound and call quality on the go.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Duke Battery Life: 60 hours

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Microphone: Built-in

Design: Over-ear

Bass Quality: Deep and rich

Warranty: 1-year

The Noise Buds N1 delivers an impressive 40-hour playtime with crystal-clear call quality, thanks to its Quad Mic and ENC. Its ultra-low latency (40ms) ensures lag-free audio, while the 11mm drivers provide a powerful sound experience. Quick charging delivers 120 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes. Stylish with a chrome finish, these earbuds are perfect for gamers and music lovers.

Specifications of Noise Buds N1: Playtime: Up to 40 hours

Driver Size: 11mm

Latency: Up to 40ms

Mic: Quad Mic with ENC

Fast Charging: 10 minutes charge = 120 minutes playtime

Bluetooth Version: v5.3

Control Type: Media Control

realme Buds T300 offers a premium audio experience with its 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and 30dB Active Noise Cancellation. The 360° Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos enhances immersion, while its 40-hour playback ensures uninterrupted listening. Featuring IP55 dust and water resistance, it’s designed for durability. Fast charging gives 7 hours of playtime in 10 minutes, ideal for busy schedules.

Specifications of realme Buds T300: Driver Size: 12.4mm Dynamic Bass

Noise Cancellation: 30dB Active Noise Cancellation

Playback: Up to 40 hours

Latency: 50ms Ultra-low Latency

Water Resistance: IP55 Dust and Water Resistant

Bluetooth Version: v5.3

Dolby Atmos: Yes

9. Mivi DuoPods i2

Mivi DuoPods i2 delivers exceptional bass with its 13mm drivers and offers up to 45+ hours of combined playtime. Fast charging provides 500 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. With AI-powered ENC, the earbuds ensure clear call quality. These sweat-proof, IPX4-rated buds are ideal for active users, delivering comfort and performance.

Specifications of Mivi DuoPods i2: Playtime: 45+ hours total

Driver Size: 13mm Electroplated Drivers

Noise Cancellation: AI-ENC for call clarity

Fast Charging: 10 minutes = 500 minutes playtime

Water Resistance: IPX4

Bluetooth Version: v5.3

Charging Type: Type-C

Also read: Comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best headphones for every need

10. Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with Mic, 30-Hour Playtime

SALTGEARS Aura over-ear headphones provide up to 15 hours of playback and immersive audio through 40mm dynamic drivers. With Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX connectivity, these headphones ensure seamless pairing with any device. Comfortable and stylish, the headphones feature easy-to-use buttons and a built-in mic for hands-free calls.

Specifications of SALTGEARS Aura Headphones: Playtime: Up to 15 hours

Driver Size: 40mm Dynamic Drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, AUX

Battery Capacity: 300mAh

Built-in Mic: Yes

Control Type: Easy-access buttons

Warranty: 1 year

How do I choose between noise-cancelling and regular headphones?

Choose noise-cancelling for blocking external sounds, regular headphones for better battery life and lighter weight.

What’s better for me: wired or wireless earphones?

Wired earphones offer consistent sound quality, while wireless provides more convenience and mobility, especially for workouts.

Does battery life matter when picking wireless headphones?

Yes, longer battery life ensures extended usage without frequent recharging, especially for work, travel, or long listening sessions.

Should I prioritize deep bass or balanced sound quality in headphones?

Deep bass is ideal for bass-heavy music, while balanced sound offers clarity across different music genres or media types.

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : What is the ideal frequency response range for good sound quality in headphones? Ans : A frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz is considered ideal for capturing a full spectrum of sound. Question : Do all wireless earphones come with water resistance features? Ans : No, not all wireless earphones are water-resistant. Look for IP ratings like IP55 for sweat and water resistance. Question : How important is the driver size in headphones? Ans : Larger drivers (e.g., 40mm) typically provide better bass and overall sound clarity, but comfort and fit are also crucial. Question : Can I use Bluetooth headphones with non-Bluetooth devices? Ans : Yes, many Bluetooth headphones have an aux port, allowing wired connectivity for non-Bluetooth devices using a 3.5mm jack. Question : What are TWS earbuds and how are they different from regular wireless earphones? Ans : TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds have no wires between them, providing complete wireless freedom unlike traditional wireless earphones.