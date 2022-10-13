Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top deals on BT smartwatches under 2,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale began the previous month, and the e-tailer’s festive season sale is now in its ‘Extra Happiness Days’ phase, ahead of the festive season in India. Since the sale began, several products have gone on sale via the platform, available for purchase at deeply discounted prices. Smartwatches with Bluetooth calling facility are no exception and customers can avail several deals, discounts and offers on Boat, Fireboltt, Zebronics and more brands during the ongoing sale. The e-tailer has offered an additional 10% instant discount on select cards during the ongoing Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale.
Here are some of the budget-friendly handpicked smartwatches with BT calling facility for you:
boAt Wave Call Smart Watch
The boAt Wave Call Smart Watch is listed at a discounted price of ₹1799 instead of ₹7,990 on Amazon. Interested customers can avail an instant 10% discount up to ₹1250 on ICICI Bank credit cards. This watch features a 1.69-inch HD display with 550 nits of brightness and offers 150+ Cloud watch faces. It comes with HR, SpO2, heart rate, breathing and blood oxygen level monitoring.
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro
The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro is available for grabs at ₹1,799 instead of ₹17,999. Interested customers can avail an instant 10% discount up to ₹1250 on ICICI Bank credit cards. This watch features a 1.69-inch HD display with built-in voice assistant. The device offers 100 sports modes and comes with an HRS chipset to track heart rate and SpO2.
Zebronics DRIP
This smartwatch from Zebronics is listed at Amazon for ₹1,499 instead of ₹6,499. Customers can avail an instant 10% discount up to ₹1250 on ICICI Bank credit cards. It features a 1.7-inch display with IP67 waterproof body. Interestingly, it comes with a voice assistant for iOS and Android, water reminder, music controls and four built-in games.