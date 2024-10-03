The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is in full swing, offering up to 80% off on expertly-tested office chairs. Whether you're setting up a home office or upgrading your workspace, this sale is the perfect opportunity to grab ergonomic and comfortable chairs at unbeatable prices. From mesh-backed chairs with lumbar support to high-end executive models, you can find chairs that blend comfort and style. These discounts make it easier to invest in your long-term health by ensuring proper posture and reducing strain during long working hours. Plus, with additional benefits like no-cost EMI options and an extra 10% instant discount on SBI cards, there's no better time to enhance your office setup.

1. Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair

The Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair offers excellent ergonomic support, making it a great option for long hours of desk work. Its high-back design with adjustable armrests and lumbar support ensures comfort and helps maintain a healthy posture. With a tilt-lock mechanism and a 3-year warranty, this chair is built for durability and daily use. The breathable mesh back allows for good airflow, keeping you cool throughout the day.

Specifications of Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair:

Back Type: High-back mesh ergonomic design

Armrests: Adjustable

Lumbar Support: Adjustable

Tilt Lock: Yes

Warranty: 3 years

Additional Features: Breathable mesh back, ergonomic design

2. ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair

The ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair is an ideal choice for home office or study settings. It features a height-adjustable seat and a sturdy nylon base, providing durability and support. With a tilt-lock mechanism, you can customize the chair's tilt for added comfort. Its revolving design ensures smooth mobility, making it convenient for multitasking during work.

Specifications of ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair:

Back Type: Mid-back

Height Adjustment: Yes

Base Material: Heavy-duty nylon

Tilt Lock Mechanism: Yes

Revolving Function: Yes

Additional Features: Comfortable and durable design

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival discounts on Samsung washing machines: Over 30% off on top washing machines

3. CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (Grey - White)

The CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair combines style and comfort with its high-back mesh design. It offers ergonomic support that promotes good posture, perfect for extended work hours. The mesh material keeps it breathable, and the sturdy construction ensures durability. Its sleek look makes it a suitable addition to any office setup.

Specifications of CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair:

Back Type: High-back mesh

Ergonomics: Yes

Material: Breathable mesh

Tilt Mechanism: Yes

Additional Features: Ergonomic design, revolving base

4. IAFA Diego Office Chair with Height Adjustable Mechanism, Ergonomic Mid-Back Mesh Design, Metal Base, 2 Years Warranty, Adjustable Lumbar Support(Black)

The IAFA Diego Office Chair features a mid-back design with height adjustment and an adjustable lumbar support mechanism, making it perfect for prolonged use. With a robust metal base and a 2-year warranty, it’s built to last. The breathable mesh back enhances comfort, ensuring you stay cool while working.

Specifications of IAFA Diego Office Chair:

Back Type: Mid-back mesh

Height Adjustment: Yes

Base Material: Metal

Lumbar Support: Adjustable

Warranty: 2 years

Additional Features: Ergonomic design, breathable mesh

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: More than 50% off on inverter and batteries for uninterrupted power

5. ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair

The ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair is a premium choice for those seeking comfort and support. Featuring a 2D headrest, adjustable arms, and lumbar support, it offers complete customization for a perfect fit. With a tilt-lock mechanism and a heavy-duty chromium metal base, this chair ensures stability and longevity, backed by a 3-year warranty.

Specifications of ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair:

Headrest: 2D adjustable

Arms: Adjustable

Lumbar Support: Adjustable

Base Material: Heavy-duty chromium metal

Tilt Lock Mechanism: Yes

Warranty: 3 years

Additional Features: Ergonomic design with full adjustability

Amazon sale is the ideal time to get a new office chair.

More deals

7. beAAtho® | Verona | Executive Mesh Office Chair | 3 Years Limited Warranty | High Back | Ergonomic Revolving Chair for Home & Office (Grey)

The beAAtho® Verona Executive Mesh Office Chair is designed for both comfort and functionality, featuring a high-back ergonomic mesh design. The chair offers full lumbar support, adjustable height, and a revolving function to suit long hours at the desk. With a 3-year limited warranty, this chair ensures durability and long-term usage for professional settings.

Specifications of beAAtho® Verona Executive Mesh Office Chair:

Back Type: High-back mesh

Ergonomics: Yes

Lumbar Support: Yes

Revolving Feature: Yes

Warranty: 3 years

Additional Features: Mesh back for breathability, ergonomic design

7. SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Chair

The SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Chair is a highly adjustable and ergonomic office chair, offering features like a 2D adjustable headrest, lumbar support, and a tilt lock mechanism. Its 120° tilt feature allows for flexibility and comfort during work hours, making it an excellent choice for office setups.

Specifications of SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Chair:

Back Type: High-back

Headrest: 2D adjustable

Lumbar Support: Adjustable

Tilt Mechanism: 120° tilt with lock

Additional Features: Ergonomic design, breathable mesh back

9. Green Soul®Zodiac Pro | Office Chair with Seat Slider | Flybird Ergonomic Design | 4D Adjustable Armrests | Synchro Multi-Tilt Lock Mechanism |Nylon Frame|Adjustable Lumbar Support (White & Grey)

The Green Soul® Zodiac Pro Office Chair brings advanced ergonomic features, including a seat slider, 4D adjustable armrests, and a synchro multi-tilt lock mechanism. Its nylon frame ensures durability, while the adjustable lumbar support and ergonomic design make it an excellent choice for extended work sessions.

Specifications of Green Soul® Zodiac Pro Office Chair:

Back Type: High-back with seat slider

Armrests: 4D adjustable

Tilt Mechanism: Synchro multi-tilt lock

Lumbar Support: Adjustable

Frame Material: Nylon

Additional Features: Ergonomic design, premium adjustability

Also read: Amazon Sale 2024: Get up to 60% off on the best water purifiers from top brands Livpure, Aquaguard, Havells and more

10. CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair/Study Chair/Revolving Chair/Computer Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair (Black)

The CELLBELL Desire C104 is a mid-back ergonomic office chair, offering breathable mesh for a comfortable seating experience. Its height-adjustable seat and revolving mechanism make it a versatile option for home or office use. With a metal base for added stability, it provides long-lasting performance.

Specifications of CELLBELL Desire C104 Office Chair:

Back Type: Mid-back mesh

Height Adjustment: Yes

Base Material: Metal

Revolving Function: Yes

Additional Features: Ergonomic design, breathable mesh

11. beAAtho® Oxford Leatherette Office Chair with 3 Years Warranty | Ergonomic Leather Orthopedic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back (Brown)

Product Review: The beAAtho® Oxford Leatherette Office Chair is a luxurious option for executives, featuring a spacious cushioned seat and high-back design for superior comfort. With a heavy-duty metal base and a 3-year warranty, this chair offers premium build quality and durability, making it ideal for long-term use in professional environments.

Specifications of beAAtho® Oxford Leatherette Office Chair:

Back Type: High-back

Material: Leatherette

Base Material: Heavy-duty metal

Warranty: 3 years

Additional Features: Spacious cushioned seat, ergonomic orthopaedic design

FAQs

Question : What features should I look for in an ergonomic office chair?

Ans : Look for adjustable lumbar support, height adjustment, tilt mechanism, and armrest adjustability. These features ensure comfort during long working hours and help maintain proper posture.

Question : What is the difference between high-back and mid-back office chairs?

Ans : High-back chairs offer full support for your upper back, shoulders, and neck, while mid-back chairs support the mid and lower back. High-back chairs are ideal for prolonged sitting and executive use, whereas mid-back chairs suit shorter durations or minimal upper back support needs.

Question : Are mesh-back office chairs better for long-term use?

Ans : Yes, mesh-back chairs offer better breathability, which keeps you cool and comfortable during extended periods of sitting. They also conform to your body, providing good ergonomic support.

Question : Do office chairs come with a warranty?

Ans : Most ergonomic office chairs come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 5 years, depending on the brand and model. Be sure to check the product description for specific warranty details.

Question : Can I assemble the office chair by myself?

Ans : Yes, most office chairs come with an easy-to-follow instruction manual, allowing you to assemble them at home. Tools required for assembly are usually included in the package.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.